James Edward Smith (1942 – 2023)
James Edward Smith, 82, of Apopka, Florida, passed away on March 1, 2023.
A funeral service will be held for James at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Danny Clegg and Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will occur from 6:00 to 8:00 pm the night before the service at Maddox Funeral Home. Following all services, the burial will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born on February 8, 1941, in Geneva, Alabama, to his late parents, Edward Marlin Smith and Bessie Mae Wood. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary E. Smith, and his children, Connie Carnes and James Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Smith; his siblings, Mary Alice Busbee and Peggy Joyce Smith; many grandchildren; and many extended family members.
He will be dearly missed by his many loved ones and friends.
Loretta “Peachie” Ann Boyd (1968 – 2023)
Loretta “Peachie” Ann Boyd, 54, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and formerly Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Loretta was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother.
Loretta was born to Ann and Shirley Jenkins on April 21, 1968. She graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1986.
She provided service throughout her career in various positions served within the local community. She was particularly proud of her role at Valley Health as the Team Leader in Dietary and Nutrition, where she spent numerous years and made many lasting friendships.
Loretta always dreamed of living in the mountains of Tennessee, and for the past two years of her life, she has lived that dream with her family by her side.
Surviving is her parents, Ann and Shirley; husband, Shawn Boyd; daughter, Felicia Carter; son, Cory Carter (Kayla); grandchildren, Branson, Willow, and Huxlee; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Loretta also leaves her beloved dogs, Angel, Scooter, Minnie, Panda, Little Boy, Kizzy, Sugar Baby, and Gracie, whom she adored.
Loretta was passionate, loyal, and dedicated, she loved her family endlessly and cherished her pets. She never met a stranger and was loved by all that knew her. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.
The family received family and friends on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia. A service was held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The burial occurred in Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, Bentonville, Virginia, following the service.
Steve Timko, Kevin Riner, Cody Mathews, Travis Mathews, Larry Mathews, and Johnathan Catron were Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations for unexpected funeral costs can be made at Maddox Funeral Home, c/o Boyd/Jenkins Family.
Lillie K. Fincham (1938 – 2023)
Lillie K. Fincham, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her home,
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:30 pom at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Dr. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Fincham was born in Front Royal on April 18, 1938, to the late Clifford and Esther Jenkins Woodard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Roy Fincham Sr.; son, Hugh Roy Fincham Jr. and two grandsons, Brian Dolly and Jeffery Fincham Jr. She was a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal, where she volunteered in many positions, including the nursery.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Fincham Sr; three daughters, Beatrice Bailey, Dana Dolly, and Debbie Cook; special granddaughters, Ashley Fincham and Alissa Jordan and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Holly Elizabeth Sutton (1944 – 2023)
Holly Elizabeth Sutton of Shenandoah County, Virginia, left this Earth on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. As per her wishes, she passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.
Holly was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Nettie Sutton, of Long Valley, NJ, as well as her loving son Russell Haberstroh.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Haberstroh, of Front Royal, VA; son, Brian Haberstroh wife, Amy, of Fairfax, VA; and son, Aaron Haberstroh, and wife, Melissa, of New Market, VA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who knew her as GiGi; three sisters and many nieces and nephews called her their friend.
Holly was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1944, in Somerville, NJ. The spiritual meaning of the name Holly is eternal life and resilience. How blessed to be born on a holy day and have eternal life!
Everyone that knew her could agree that Holly was very resilient. She worked hard to raise her four children. She was strong, steadfast, and led by example. Holly’s caring and empathic nature flowed over to her work as well. She was employed as a CNA for many years at the Lyons VA Medical Center in Lyons, NJ.
Holly loved to garden and delighted in her flowers. She enjoyed camping and found great joy in cooking for her family.
Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. Holly also loved to laugh and share time with her sister, Harriet Cryan, her rock, and her lifelong friend, Janice Deleski. Holly will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Beverly Sue Walter (1958 – 2023)
Beverly Sue Walter, 64, of Chester Gap, Virginia, received her wings on Friday, February 24, 2023, and was lifted by our Heavenly Father to her new home in heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Beverly was born on February 26, 1958, to the late George and Louise Foster. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Foster, and Sandra Foster, and her youngest brother, Harold Foster.
She grew up and lived in Rappahannock County all her life. She was known to her family as Sue and never met someone who wasn’t her friend. She was all about God and her family and friends.
Sue loved to work in her yard and garden and was already preparing for this year by starting seeds. When she wasn’t gardening, you would find her on the porch watching and taking pictures of all the birds. She could tell you what each bird was. Sue was a very happy person.
She had just retired from her job a couple of months ago and was looking forward to having more time in her yard and garden. God needed another angel, and we are sure she is very happy about that.
Sue leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Ronald Walter; son, Ronald Walter Jr.; two grandsons, Ronald L. Walter, and Nicholas Walter; brother, John Foster (Mary) and three sisters, Gertrude Foster, Virgie Foster (Don) and Barbara Mallory (Steve).
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie (1953 – 2023)
Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2023. Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on March 25, 1953. Bob lived in Front Royal, Virginia, and called it home for over 54 Years.
Bob loved God, loved his wife Deborah, and loved his daughters and sons-in-law, BobbieJo (Kenneth) Henderson, Stacey (David) Daughtery, and his grandson Kenneth Henderson II.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Linda Figgins Baleskie; his wife, Pam Baleskie; his father, Norman Baleskie; his father, Author Shearer and his mother, Laura Corder Shearer.
Bob enjoyed bluegrass music, old cars, fishing, the Steelers, and fellowship at the Front Royal Church of Christ. He was the VP of the FOP Auxiliary, Lodge 33, Front Royal Warren County.
Bob worked as a machinist at Fabritek in Winchester, Virginia, until he retired in 2019. He was happiest repairing small engines and fabricating metal parts that were thought impossible to produce. His expertise saved many old cars and machines. His talent will be greatly missed.
Bob’s family invites everyone to Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, to celebrate his life. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 am—graveside burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia.
Michael Allen Sealock (1949 – 2023)
Michael Allen Sealock, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 24, at 11:00 am in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating.
Michael was born May 22, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late James Golden and Thelma F. Wines Sealock.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he loved his church family and was a Deacon for many years. He retired after many dedicated years from Super Fresh in Front Royal.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Bonnie Coleman Sealock; one brother, Steve Sealock, and wife Dasha; sister-in-law, Doris Sealock; two nieces, Diane Sealock, and partner “Big Chris” Thorpe and Karen Sealock and fiancé Joel Suel; three nephews, Chris Sealock, Rodney Sealock, and Todd Sealock and wife Vicky; three great-nieces, Carleigh “Carly” Ruffner, Chloe Thorpe, and Kimberly Sealock; great-nephew, Andrew Sealock; and special friends who are like family, Charlie and Janet Harrison.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Sealock, and Bobby Sealock; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Lee Sealock.
The family has requested no flowers and that you donate in Michael’s name to Marlow Heights Baptist Church, c/o the Memorial Committee, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.