Obituaries
James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr. (1972 – 2022)
James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr, 49, of Surfside, SC, formerly of Front Royal, VA passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
Jamie was born on September 12, 1972, in Winchester, VA to James and Cornelia Mahoney, Sr. Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, Sheri Mitchell Mahoney, two daughters Ashley Mahoney and Megan Mahoney, two sons Dylan Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell, three grandchildren Rosalee Surber, Leighton Mitchell and Shanelle Walters.
Also, surviving is his grandmother Lois Dodson, mother-in-law Mary Rhodes, a special “sister” Tammy Williams, numerous cousins that he thought of as siblings, and his fur baby a pug named Brutus.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Noah and Julie Bell Mahoney and Grandfather Clifton Dodson.
Jamie was a self-employed handyman. He was so fun, loving, and full of life and never met a stranger. He would do anything for anyone and even give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. He left his mark on many hearts and will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral home to help the family with his expenses.
Obituaries
Matthew Eric Wines (1972 – 2022)
Matthew Eric Wines, 49, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Willis Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Wines was born on June 1, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Robert Arthur Wines and Marrley Scott Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving along with his mother are two daughters, Jackie Elder (Brandon) and Cindi Wines; son, Matthew Wines Jr.; brother, Mark Wines; grandson, Greyson Elder; nephew, Jason Wines and niece, Jessie Wines.
Pallbearers will be the Elkins cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Pregnancy Center, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Alfred Emanuel “Big Al” “Smitty” Smith Sr. (1931 – 2022)
Alfred Emanuel “Big Al” “Smitty” Smith Sr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2 PM at Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal. A graveside service will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born on July 12, 1931, in Washington, DC to the late Roger and Beulah Grimes Armstrong Smith. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Willie and Johnny Smith; three sisters, Margaret Spencer, Ruby Tarman, and Thelma Morris and a grandson, Logan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War where he received two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and a Silver Star with Valor.
Survivors include his two sons, Alfred Smith Jr. (Delores) and Roger L. Smith (Janine); two daughters, Nikki Baker (Greg) and Alise Barton (Stephen); five grandchildren, Leslie, A.J., Kelly, Allie, and Leigha; two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Sydney, and numerous extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Cornelius, Alton Tavener, Guy Loretta, Sonny Cain, Tommy Reese, Kyle Loyd, and Billy Silcox.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Robert Franklin “Frank” Carson (1932 – 2022)
Robert Franklin “Frank” Carson, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Tim MacGowan and grandson, Ryan Villagran, officiating. Burial will take place in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
Mr. Carson was born on January 2, 1932, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Winnie Roach Starkey. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Willard, and two beloved sons-in-law, Ronnie Villagran and Steve Polhemus. He was a veteran of both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force, retiring from the Navy after twenty years of service. He grew up as a “happy” kid predominantly in the West Milford, West Virginia area. He told many stories of adventures along the river including learning to swim, finding and riding a raft, and many good times with his siblings. He played football in high school and left for the military when he was 17. His family spent service years with him in England, Spain, Okinawa and Newfoundland. Following retirement, he became an ordained pastor with the Assemblies of God Church, a pastor with Spring Hill Chapel, and a Christian Counselor with Christian Communications Center and Channel 46 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
He purchased property and built a home and a pond and enjoyed managing many acres. In 2012 Frank and Alma sold their home in West Virginia to move to Virginia to be closer to family. Frank was a lifelong learner and constant studier of the bible. He was a committed believer, patriotic and loyal countryman, and a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was precious and beloved to his family and the many people that he cared for.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Alma L. Carson; three daughters, Dreama Maloney, Lisa Villagran, and Roberta “Annie” Polhemus; brother, Eugene Starkey; two sisters, Shirley Everett and Caroline Wiseman; six grandchildren, Amy Devine, Eric Devine, Lauren Maloney, Ryan Villagran (and wife, Deanna), Andrew Villagran (and fiancé, Laura) and Ethan Villagran; four great-grandchildren, Evelyn Cooper, Joshua Devine, Louise, and Elliott Villagran and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306, or to a Veteran-related charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Melvin McGowan (1935 – 2022)
Melvin McGowan, 86, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia from 2 to 4 PM.
Mr. McGowan was born on October 15, 1935, in Loudoun County, Virginia to the late Melvin Ellsworth and Louise Harding McGowan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Moriarity.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Loretta M. McGowan; stepdaughter, Vicki Skinner; three stepsons, Raymond A. Butler Jr., John F. Butler, and Stanley E. Butler; sister, Sandra M. Ritchie; 12 step-grandchildren and 26 step great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Joan Meadows (1924 – 2022)
Joan Meadows, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Front Royal with Father Daniel Gee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cullman, Alabama.
Mrs. Meadows was born on May 12, 1924, in Thorp, Washington to the late Fred and Eva Fischer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dan Meadows, and six siblings. She was a television personality early in life and hosted a popular cooking show called “Joan and You” in Birmingham, Alabama. Following that she obtained her Master’s degree and taught high school Advanced Placement English and French and was a Phi Beta Kappa. Before moving to Virginia, she was an active choir member and a Lector at St. Francis Xavier Church. Over the years she put in countless hours of volunteer work. She was very active in the Garden Club in Alabama and currently was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Daniel Thomas Meadows Jr. (Susan); daughter, Gemma Meadows Stanford; ten grandchildren, Daniel A. Meadows (Amalia), Justin Meadows, Rachael Bloom (Mac), Erin Meadows, Alexandra Taylor (Daniel), Joshua Meadows, Anastasia Meadows, Isaac Meadows, Dr. Thomas W. Stanford III, and Anee Stanford; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Jeffrey Todd Higgs (1963 – 2022)
Jeffrey Todd Higgs, age 59, of Front Royal, Virginia went home to be with our Lord on January 9, 2022.
Jeff was born on January 4, 1963, in Washington, DC, and moved to the Front Royal area in his early childhood. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Spencer Higgs, Sr. Jeff’s spirit lives on through his wife of 37 years, Allyson Bowman Higgs, children Spencer, Jordan, and Annah Barrett (Patrick), and grandchildren, Lillian, Elijah, and Charlotte. Jeff is also survived by his mother Fern Lockhart (Johnny), brother Charlie (Lisa), and sister, Terrie Tusing (Dennis), as well as his mother and father-in-law, Don and Jacque Bowman, and numerous family members.
Jeff’s most proud accomplishment in life was being a husband, father, and grandfather. Jeff will fondly be remembered by those closest to him as a jokester, always trying to make others laugh. Jeff loved relaxing in his recliner, lovingly sharing his snacks with his three dogs.
He graduated with honors from Randolph Macon Academy (RMA) in 1981, where he participated in various sports, band, and extracurricular activities. Jeff enjoyed attending RMA Homecoming and kept in touch with many alumni who he referred to as brothers and sisters.
Jeff and Allyson first met as teenagers attending Front Royal United Methodist Church where they later married in 1984. The love they shared led them to build a beautiful life and family together.
Jeff’s lifelong career was as a sign/sign supply salesman where his motto was to be a friend to his customers first and a businessman second. Not only did he work tirelessly and without complaint to provide for his family, but he always had time to be a friend to his children. He truly enjoyed celebrating in their joys and offered his best guidance through any struggle.
Jeff was a member of Woodstock United Methodist Church and the Upper Room Sunday School Class where he loved worshipping with his friends. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff’s memory to “Pastor’s Discretionary Fund”, Woodstock United Methodist Church, 154 Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will take place at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, on Thursday, January 13, 2022. At 11:00 AM for those who wish to attend. A reception will follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.