James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr. (1972 – 2022)

James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr, 49, of Surfside, SC, formerly of Front Royal, VA passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.

Jamie was born on September 12, 1972, in Winchester, VA to James and Cornelia Mahoney, Sr. Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, Sheri Mitchell Mahoney, two daughters Ashley Mahoney and Megan Mahoney, two sons Dylan Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell, three grandchildren Rosalee Surber, Leighton Mitchell and Shanelle Walters.

Also, surviving is his grandmother Lois Dodson, mother-in-law Mary Rhodes, a special “sister” Tammy Williams, numerous cousins that he thought of as siblings, and his fur baby a pug named Brutus.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Noah and Julie Bell Mahoney and Grandfather Clifton Dodson.

Jamie was a self-employed handyman. He was so fun, loving, and full of life and never met a stranger. He would do anything for anyone and even give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. He left his mark on many hearts and will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral home to help the family with his expenses.