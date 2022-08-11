Obituaries
James “Jim” Clayton Pugh Jr. (1932 – 2022)
James “Jim” Clayton Pugh Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Commonwealth Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, with Pastor Jim Bunce and Pastor Wayne Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Pugh was born on April 18, 1932, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late James Sr. and Bittie Carr Pugh. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles Pugh and Robert Pugh, and his sister, Geneva Peyton. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he was a multi-year varsity football letterman. He was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Darden Pugh; two sons, Thomas Pugh (Cindy) of Morgans Point Resort, Texas, and James C. Pugh III (Gretchen) of Huntly, Virginia; two daughters, Patricia Aadahl (Richard) of Williamsburg, Virginia and Tracy Delaney (Russell) of Roanoke, Virginia; two brothers, George Pugh (Kimmy) of Huntsville, Alabama and Franklin Pugh of Roanoke, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Darren Pugh, Heather Shipe (Kyle), Holly Hoover (Jesse), Hannah Delaney, Cameron Aadahl (Jordan), Rachel Delaney and Samuel Delaney; step-grandson, John Randall Perry and four step great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
Obituaries
Louise Kress Clark (1934 – 2022)
Louise Kress Clark, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Clark was born August 7, 1934, in Saltville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Herbert S. and Hattie Anderson Kress. She was a charter member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society in Front Royal.
She was married to the late Oscar H. Clark, Jr. for 60 years before his passing in 2012.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Ralph and Wayne Kress.
Surviving are a son, Ron Clark and wife Ginny of Glen Allen, Virginia; one daughter, Kelly Clark Wilson and husband Chris of Waynesboro, Virginia; one brother, Bryan Kress and wife Linda of Front Royal; one grandson, Nathan Clark of Hopewell, Virginia; one granddaughter, Elyse Clark and husband Wesley of Westminster, Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Tom Clark and sisters-in-law, Joyce Clark Davis and Dorie Shriver; a host of fondly remembered, nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Jackie and Walt McAuliffe and Louise’s companion Brad Haynes.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Clark, Elyse Clark, Wesley Tse, Mark Lalumondiere, Scott Hesson, and Sean Marchi.
The honorary pallbearer will be her brother, Bryan Kress.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Warren Memorial Hospital for taking such great care of Louise.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation, 351 Valley Health Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Donald “Scott” Laidlaw (1960 – 2022)
Donald “Scott” Laidlaw, 61, of Middletown, Virginia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Scott was born December 25, 1960, to the late Robert and Joan Kerly Laidlaw. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Laidlaw.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara “Barb” Laidlaw; daughter, Samantha Laidlaw; son, Ian Laidlaw; three sisters, Kim LeBlanc, Dawne Miller, and Valerie Laidlaw. Also, surviving are nine nieces and nephews, Leslie Guthrie, Tyna Renner, Sarah Barb, Justin LeBlanc, Jeremy LeBlanc, Nathan Miller, Taylor Miller, Tanner Dockman, and Emily Dockman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to PRS, 10455 White Granite Drive, Suite 400, Oakton, VA 22124.
Obituaries
Jack Junior Cook (1961 – 2022)
Jack Junior Cook, 71, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home in Linden.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell and Dave Senter officiating. Interment will follow in the Atkins Family Cemetery in Linden.
Junior was born June 7, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Marvin Harley and Sylvia Hawkins Cook.
He worked for H.N. Funkhouser in Front Royal.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Penny E. Cook; one son, Daniel Cook (April) of Chester Gap; one daughter, Tiffany Duckworth (Keith) of Winchester; two granddaughters, Madison Cook (Kacey) of Bentonville and Abby Cook of Boyce; one grandson, Hunter Cook of Linden; and four sisters, Lucy Greenfield of Strasburg, Hilda Shell of Front Royal, Rosie Sherman of Front Royal and Lorretta Purdy of Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Abe Cook and Ray Cook; niece, Melissa Cook; and nephew, Chris Senter.
Pallbearers will be Todd Jenkins, Gordon Shell, Travis Cook, Billy Sperry, Jake Perkins, and Amber Christian.
Honorary pallbearers will be Logan DeHaven, Colton Senter, Matthew Clatterbuck, and David Bowley.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Cancer Outreach, 424 A. South Street, #134, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Karen Lynn Starke (1961 – 2022)
Karen Lynn Starke, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on August 20, 2022, at 11 am at Dynamic Life Ministries Church with Carlton and Elvi Rodgers officiating.
Mrs. Starke was born on March 29, 1961, in Washington, DC to the late Donald and Ruth Saylor. She was a member of Dynamic Life Ministries Church.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Miller “Lenny” Starke of Front Royal; son, Wesley Saylor (Melisia) of Front Royal; three brothers, Jeff Saylor of Clear Brook, Virginia, Troy Saylor of Manassas, Virginia, Greg Saylor of Hauge, Virginia; sister, Lorri Saylor of Hartfield, Virginia and two grandsons, Wesley Jr. and William both of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dynamic Life Ministries, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton (1980 – 2022)
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend died Friday, August 5, 2022, at his family’s home in Front Royal, Virginia. He was 41 years old.
Tony was born Anthony Wayne Burton (1980) in Hamilton, Ohio, to parents Paul and Wilma Burton. He is one of five children, having two brothers, Mike and Thomas; and two sisters, Paula (Reggie) and Christina (David).
In his earlier years, he loved watching wrestling, drawing, playing with dogs, and spending time with his siblings and cousins. He attended Hamilton High School and went on to study at Lord Fairfax Community College. Later, he resided in Russell Springs, Kentucky.
His earliest goals in life were him having his own animals and having his own family. Tony accomplished both of those goals, caring for and raising many dogs over the years, and marrying the love of his life, Cynthia Burton. Together they have three beautiful children, Miley, Bella, and Landon. As a family, they lived in Virginia and attended Rivermont Baptist Church. Tony was so proud of the gift of family that God gave him. He beamed with joy and happiness while participating in his favorite hobby, spending time with his kids. Tony, Cynthia, Miley, Bella, and Landon will forever be connected as a family. Tony loves his family very much, both in life and even now in death.
More recently, Tony also enjoyed working with his hands and watching the Packers play. His skill of trade always wrapped around his love of working on cars and industrial work. He aspired to open his own detailing business one day. He was currently employed at DB Schenkers International.
Tony is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Grace Burton; his maternal grandfather, Richard Bowling; his father, Paul Burton; and his brother, Thomas Burton.
He leaves behind his aforementioned wife; three kids; a mother; siblings; and a host of other family members and friends who all love him very much.
He is described by his loved ones as “loving”, “humble” and “a family man!” His friends remember him as “a good man,” a “pretty cool dude,” and someone with “such a huge heart!” His infectious smile & laughter will remain a precious memory for us all.
A graveside service for Tony will be hosted on August 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Front Royal, VA. 22630.
He will be dearly missed by all, but especially by his family who loved him so. The world is emptier without you, Tony. We pray you are finally at peace.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, P.O. Box 442, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Vicky Francine Barton (1948 – 2022)
Vicky Francine Barton, 74, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Barton was born on January 11, 1948, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Elwood and Frances Worrells Turlington. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Richard Allen and Michael Allen, and her sister, Peggy Morris.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Allen (Kathleen Lawson) of Front Royal, Virginia; two brothers, Jerry Turlington of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Gene Turlington of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister, Kay Cameron of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.