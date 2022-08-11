James “Jim” Clayton Pugh Jr. (1932 – 2022)

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend died Friday, August 5, 2022, at his family’s home in Front Royal, Virginia. He was 41 years old.

Tony was born Anthony Wayne Burton (1980) in Hamilton, Ohio, to parents Paul and Wilma Burton. He is one of five children, having two brothers, Mike and Thomas; and two sisters, Paula (Reggie) and Christina (David).

In his earlier years, he loved watching wrestling, drawing, playing with dogs, and spending time with his siblings and cousins. He attended Hamilton High School and went on to study at Lord Fairfax Community College. Later, he resided in Russell Springs, Kentucky.

His earliest goals in life were him having his own animals and having his own family. Tony accomplished both of those goals, caring for and raising many dogs over the years, and marrying the love of his life, Cynthia Burton. Together they have three beautiful children, Miley, Bella, and Landon. As a family, they lived in Virginia and attended Rivermont Baptist Church. Tony was so proud of the gift of family that God gave him. He beamed with joy and happiness while participating in his favorite hobby, spending time with his kids. Tony, Cynthia, Miley, Bella, and Landon will forever be connected as a family. Tony loves his family very much, both in life and even now in death.

More recently, Tony also enjoyed working with his hands and watching the Packers play. His skill of trade always wrapped around his love of working on cars and industrial work. He aspired to open his own detailing business one day. He was currently employed at DB Schenkers International.

Tony is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Grace Burton; his maternal grandfather, Richard Bowling; his father, Paul Burton; and his brother, Thomas Burton.

He leaves behind his aforementioned wife; three kids; a mother; siblings; and a host of other family members and friends who all love him very much.

He is described by his loved ones as “loving”, “humble” and “a family man!” His friends remember him as “a good man,” a “pretty cool dude,” and someone with “such a huge heart!” His infectious smile & laughter will remain a precious memory for us all.

A graveside service for Tony will be hosted on August 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Front Royal, VA. 22630.

He will be dearly missed by all, but especially by his family who loved him so. The world is emptier without you, Tony. We pray you are finally at peace.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, P.O. Box 442, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.