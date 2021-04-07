Obituaries
James “Jim” William Adelmann (1939 -2021)
James “Jim” William Adelmann, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Mr. Adelmann was born on December 19, 1939, in Darby, Pennsylvania to the late Louis and Catherine Sullivan Adelmann. Mr. Adelmann was a graduate of Saint James High School in Chester, Pennsylvania, and Temple University in Philadelphia.
He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Marcia Golden; brother, Louis F. Adelmann, Jr., and sister, Catherine Adelmann Shaffer. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include his sister, Rosemary Busedu, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Donald (Don) Hay McInnis (1950 – 2021)
Donald (Don) Hay McInnis, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia died on Monday, April 5, 2021. Don was the first of six children born to John Bernard McInnis and Marian Claire Hay McInnis of San Mateo, California. His parents introduced and nurtured his Catholic education. Don’s faith guided him through all aspects of life and comforted him as he reached life’s end. Don was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where he served as president of the Legion of Mary, usher, Eucharistic Minister, and substitute for Eucharistic Adoration.
Don cherished family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela Martin McInnis, and four siblings, Mary Claire Miller (Marvin), Ian McInnis (Mary), Katherine McCoy (Craig), and Colin McInnis (Mary). His brother Norman McInnis preceded him in death. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Veronica, Michael, John Donald, Colin, Owen, Aiden, and Rosalie. Special friends were important to Don. He respected and treasured each of you. Thank you, Kris and Donna Gustafson, Charlie Scott, Dave Mendez, Jimmy Morton, Ed Ruths, and Kay Reilly.
Don was a Class of 1969 graduate of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, and attended Mt. Angel College before beginning work with E. I. DuPont in South San Francisco in 1977. In 1982 he transferred to the Front Royal, Virginia DuPont Plant and remained there until his retirement in 2011 with 34 years of service. While at DuPont, he served on the Emergency Action Team, was a first responder, and was an integral part of the hiring task force.
One of Don’s favorite places to visit was the Warren County Dog Park and walking trail. He and Gracie spent many days there where he made friends, both human and canine, during his walks. The squirrels and birds became his friends, too.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at St. John’s. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Father Jerome Fasano. Interment will be at Panorama Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Junipero Serra High School, Christendom College, or the charity of your choice.
Thelma Davis Wines (1930 -2021)
Thelma Davis Wines, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by The Rev. Mark Johnson. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Wines was born January 27, 1930, in Rio, West Virginia, daughter of the late Clarence A. and Mary Edna Frye Davis. She was married to the late Jerry Allen Wines, Sr.
Earlier in life, she was a physician’s assistant. She was a lifelong member of Buckton Presbyterian Church in Buckton. She loved to grow flowers. She especially enjoyed oil painting, quilting, and traveling.
Surviving are a son Bruce S. Wines of Front Royal and his wife Rae; a sister Naomi Eaton of Front Royal and her husband Gary; two brothers-in-law Kenneth Wines of Falls Church and his wife Shirley and Wayne Wines of Winchester and his wife Joan; two grandsons Shane and his son Remi and Ryan; and two granddaughters Chante and her husband Kyle and their children Jade, Sariah, and Aldon and Blair and her husband Lee and their children Sylas and Greyson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son Jerry Allen Wines, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Wines, Keith Wines, Kevin Wines, Shane Wines, Ryan Wines, and Ben Miracle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckton Presbyterian Church, 2315 Strasburg Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Thanks to the caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living for the exceptional care Mom received while living there. They were all so good to her and our family.
John Lee Thomas (1968 -2021)
John Lee Thomas, 53, of Remington, Virginia passed away on March 25, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Front Royal. Funeral services are pending at this time.
Mr. Thomas was born on May 27, 1968, in Fauquier County, Virginia to Jackie and Hazel Bailey Thomas. Preceding him in death along with his mother is his wife, Tawanda Harris Thomas.
Surviving along with his father are two sons, Kevin and Mark Thomas; daughter, Kasey Thomas; five grandchildren, Kira, Kyler, Kolton, Myah, and Jeremiah and his former wife, Mary Blankenship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral arrangements.
Rebecca H. K. Tieche (1970 -2021)
Rebecca H. K. Tieche (nee Dukat) March 28, 2021, of East Aurora, NY, beloved wife of Ret. Master Sgt. Bruce Tieche of Virginia; loving mother of Matthew, Kaylee, and Sophia Tieche of Virginia; daughter of Norbert B. (late Joan A.) Dukat of New York; brother of Ret. Lt. Col. Robert J. (Teresa) Dukat of Florida, sister-in-law of Edward Lee (Kay) Tieche; and Elizabeth A. (Richard) Jenkins.
Rebecca was born on March 22, 1970, in Buffalo, New York, and attended Iroquois Central High School in Elma, New York, where she was an accomplished musician in multiple instruments and also competed in field hockey. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1992 with a degree in Early Childhood Studies and moved to Tokyo, Japan working for the U.S. Air Force as a child development curriculum coordinator and later in Dayton, Ohio. She became a data analyst for the FAA working in Alaska, and Washington, DC, and earned her MBA from American Intercontinental University.
Rebecca was immensely proud of her cherished children, Matthew, Kaylee, and Sophia. She excelled in many interests including singing karaoke, her cats, photography, cooking, music, writing, hiking, and exploring nature. She frequently attended religious services at Christian churches where she resided. Words cannot express the impact Rebecca’s kindheartedness had upon the lives of her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 12:00 on April 8 at the Virginia Hills Church, 737 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia. A burial service will be held in East Aurora, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Warren County, Virginia.
Robert “Bob” Beard (1947 -2021)
Robert “Bob” Beard, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. Bob was born in Seattle, Washington, a part of the country he loved and would proudly tell stories about his whole life, was the son of Jackson Beard Sr. and Dorothy Beard.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan Beard, of 52 years and many family members and friends who mourn his passing. Bob proudly served his country as a United States Marine where he served on the presidential helicopters.
Bob’s love of technology and computers led him to a career in computer programming with Pace Applied Technologies.
Bob was a man of many interests and talents and seemed to always make friends with his quick wit. Bob spent his free time traveling the world with his wife Sue, camping or “trailering” as he called it, fishing, building epic model train sets, admiring and occasionally driving classic cars, attending the Front Royal Cardinals games, and along with Sue being a host family for many of the Cardinals players over the course of many seasons.
All services for Bob will be private.
Ann Townsend Wilson (1941 – 2021)
After a long battle with heart and lung disease, Ann Townsend Wilson, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Wilson was born on June 18, 1941, in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania to the late William “Handsome Bill” and Ann Boyd Townsend. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Louise Townsend. She was a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church. She also loved her volunteer work at Front Royal Visitor’s Center and enjoyed a very active social life with many lifelong, and new friends. Her work included many years at the Warren County Veterinary Clinic, followed by creating and co-owning the Chester House Bed and Breakfast. This was an important landmark in the historic district in Front Royal for almost 12 years.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William G. Wilson; son, Stuart Wilson; two daughters, Jacqueline Miller and Jennifer Martin (Andy); sister, Charlotte Townsend and two grandsons, Daniel Miller and Benjamin Miller.
We would like to give special thanks to Deanne and Tommy DePyper, and Judy Pribish, for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.