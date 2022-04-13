James “Jimmy” Whited (1939 – 2022)

James “Jimmy” Whited, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 19 at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Jimmy was born August 9, 1939, in Russell County, Virginia son of the late Reece Stewart Whited, Sr., and Willie Lee Helton Whited.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a member of Howellsville United Methodist Church, and the Loyal Order of Moose 829 in Front Royal.

Jimmy worked for Avtex Fibers for 23 years and retired after 20 years from North American Housing and worked part-time for Warren County Parks and Rec. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Surviving is the love of his life of 59 years, Pat Oliver Whited; two sons, Ronnie Whited and Dwayne Whited (Bobbie Jo Whited), both of Front Royal; one daughter, Paula Fristoe (Kevin Fristoe) of Amissville; one brother, Claude Whited of Culpeper; two sisters, Ruth Hess of Salem and Aretta Layne of Gretna; eight grandchildren, Stacey Whited (Caezer), R.J. Whited (Destiny), Evan Whited (Amanda), Lucas Malloy (Natalie), Zachary Whited (Brittany), Jacob Whited, Timmy Andrews (Genie) and Leslie Morrison (Mike); seven great-grandchildren, Deni Whited, Ashlynn Whited, Willow Whited, Ellie Morrison, Dakota Morrison, Makayla Morrison, and Trevour Andrews; brother and sister-in-love, David and Patricia Oliver; and Shannon Morrison, whom he thought of as a daughter.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Bill Whited, Danny Whited, Marie Brown, Sue Feathers, Virginia Whited, and Reece S. Whited, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Rusty Davey, Leroy Shaffer, Todd Heier, Gene Airhart, Larry Oliver, and Dean Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be R.J., Stacey, Evan, Lucas, Zack, Jacob, Leslie, and Timmy.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 18 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.mssociety.org; the Front Royal Little League, P.O. Box 1980, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; or to Front Royal Fire and Rescue, 221 North Commerce Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.

Following the services, the family will receive friends at the Front Royal Moose Lodge for a time of food and fellowship.