James L. Gray (1948 – 2023)

Daniel Tuggle Jr. (Boone), 76, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Boone was born on January 25, 1947, in Blacksburg, VA, to the late Daniel Tuggle Sr. and Erma Duty Tuggle.

Boone was the son of a farmer, raised on hard work. He spent most of his working years in construction. After retirement, he worked with area dealerships transporting cars, which he really enjoyed. He was a jokester and a prankster. He had such a caring heart and would do anything for anyone. He loved fishing, whether it was for rockfish on the bay or bass in the river. He had a lot of fun playing cards on his Friday night poker games.

After retiring to Bentonville, he enjoyed gardening, yard work, fixing up the “river house,” and being on the river. Boone, along with his best friend and wife, Shirley, enjoyed drives on Skyline Drive and taking road trips together in search of wildlife or the perfect view. He loved having company and sharing his piece of heaven on the Shenandoah River with friends and loved ones.

Boone’s proudest accomplishment was his children, who he raised with tough love. He was the first to help and support them, whether it was coaching baseball, chauffeuring them around, teaching them to fish, working on their cars, or always being there. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He loved them, and they loved him. He couldn’t wait for them to visit so he could roll on the floor with them, tease them, ride them around the yard, and search for wildlife.

During his last years, he was limited due to his health, but he never gave up and enjoyed his life the best he could. He loved driving his Smart Car to breakfast at McDonald’s, searching out a flock of turkeys, and visiting with neighbors.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 am with the family receiving friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Ben Heflin officiating.

Boone was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Peggy Tuggle; brother, Cecil Tuggle, sister, Carol Tuggle, grandson, Keith Capach.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley Tuggle of Bentonville; son, Daniel Harmon Tuggle (Mary) of Culpeper; daughter, Katie Leigh Morgan (Chet) of Culpeper; two brothers, Butch Tuggle, and Ronnie Tuggle; three sisters, Hazel Alexander, Melissa Stanley, Tammy Phillips and four grandchildren, Thomas Morgan, Bethany Morgan, Anthony Tuggle, and Andrew Tuggle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal or to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8275 Barrett Drive, Manassas, VA 20109.