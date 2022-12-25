James Lawson Carter, Jr. (1939 – 2022)

Daphne Pixley Pond peacefully departed this life on December 17, 2022, surrounded by many members of her loving family. She was born in Nottoway County, Virginia, on July 16, 1925, the eldest daughter of Walter and Lillie Pixley.

Daphne graduated from Crewe (Va. ) High School in 1941. She was employed at Camp Pickett during World War II. She married John D. Pond on February 22, 1946, which lasted 65 years until John died in 2011. The couple resided in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia, and Franklin, Virginia, and moved to Front Royal with their three children in 1958.

Daphne was a loyal and faithful Front Royal United Methodist Church member. She was a former board member of the local chapter of the American Red Cross and donated more than 26 gallons of blood during her lifetime. She was an enthusiastic gardener, was a member of several bridge clubs, and continued to play bridge until the last several years of her life. She was an avid sports fan, especially supporting the Front Royal Cardinals, the Washington Nationals, and the Hampden-Sydney Tigers. She loved attending the sporting events of those teams and never missed a ball game in which her “Grands” played for as long as her health allowed.

Daphne was employed by the Town of Front Royal, working in the Business Office and in the Electric Department for 33 years. She was a kind and giving person, and after she retired from the town, she enjoyed serving as an unofficial goodwill ambassador with the morning coffee crew at the By-Pass Exxon.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters and a brother. Surviving is her son, J. Daniel Pond II, and his wife, Laura A. Gilliam, of Front Royal, her son Charles W. Pond and his wife, Connie H. Pond, of Front Royal; and her daughter, Jeanne P. Davison and her husband, James P. Davison, of Winchester; five grandchildren: J. Daniel Pond III, Laura P. Brugh, Elliott H. Davison, Andrew P. Davison, and Heather P. Dick; eleven great-grandchildren, one brother, Elmer Pixley, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom she loved deeply and many friends for whom she was extremely thankful.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Front Royal United Methodist Church conducted by The Rev. Rachel Plemmons. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal United Methodist Church General Fund, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630.