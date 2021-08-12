Obituaries
James Lee “Bo” Posey (1961 – 2021)
James Lee “Bo” Posey, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Posey was born on November 12, 1961, in Washington, DC to Richard Posey and Betty Murphy Posey. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Richard “Turk” Posey Jr.
Surviving along with his mother are his stepfather, Dave Robbins; sister, Cheryl Rose; brother, Larry Posey; niece, Christina Posey and nephew, Armani Posey.
Obituaries
Anna Mae Dodson Chrisman (1933 – 2021)
Anna Mae Dodson Chrisman, 88, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Mrs. Chrisman was born June 14, 1933, in Page County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clyde and Louise Dodson. She was married to the late John Perry Chrisman.
She worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for 18 years and worked for Clearview Manor in Bentonville until her retirement. Mrs. Chrisman was a member of the Rileyville Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing things with her grandson, Rodney. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.
Surviving is her son, Ronnie W. Chrisman and wife Brenda of Front Royal; grandson, Rodney Chrisman of Bentonville, whom she raised; two step-grandsons, Wayne Foster and Greg Foster both of Stanley; one step-granddaughter, Melissa Pullen of Stanley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Norma Jean Chrisman Rudacille; two sisters, Daisy Fincham and Dollie” Tuck” Frye; and two brothers, Jessie Lee Dodson and James “Jimmy” Dodson.
Pallbearers will be David Chrisman, Anthony Lockhart, Roger Chrisman, Richard Chrisman, Brian Chrisman, and Chad Chrisman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Miller, Bubbie Fristoe, and Steve Foster
.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Western Community Services, 209 West Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department, 3330 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Bessie Ann Gaskins Baltimore (1929 – 2021)
Bessie Ann Gaskins Baltimore age 92, passed away peacefully in the Winchester Medical Center South Tower on August 2, 2021, at 11:15 p.m. with her loving family by her side.
Bessie was born March 18, 1929, in Markham, Virginia in Fauquier County. She was the youngest daughter and the eighth child of the late William Peyton and Leona Magnus Gaskins. After the early death of her parents, her siblings raised her in a loving and caring way.
Bessie attended Fenny Hill Elementary school in Scuffleburg where her teacher was Mrs. Elizabeth Gaskins and Delaplane Elementary school where her teacher was Mr. E. K. Washington in Fauquier County. Some of her schoolmates are Mrs. Susie Penic, Mrs. Ruth Thornley, Mrs. Dot Townley and Mr. Benny Williams. She graduated from The Manassas Industrial School, Regional High School of Northern Virginia (Jennie Dean) on May 30, 1946. She also attended the Marshall Bible College Evangelical Training Association from 2003 to 2008 under the leadership of Dr. William Swann.
On July 20, 1947, she married Clyde E. Baltimore. From this union, they had two daughters, Barbara Ann Baltimore Richmond and Claudia Virginia Baltimore Grant.
Bessie was employed with the United States Postal Service for many years. She always thanked her brother Louis for telling her to go take the postal test, which she passed successfully. Mama kept in touch with six friends from the USPS. They are Mr. Melvin Carter, Mrs. Sandra Corum, Mrs. Margie Duncan, Mr. Ed Hansborough, Ms. Judy Lane, and Mr. Leroy Weaver.
She began her Christian journey earlier in life by joining the Beulah Baptist Church in Markham under the leadership of the late Rev. Nathan Johnson. Later, she joined the Mount Paran Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia under the leadership of the late Rev. J. P. Baltimore, where she was a faithful member for 74 years. Bessie served with the Trustee Ministry, Usher Ministry, in which she was a charter member since 1953. She also sang with the combined choir when traveling to different churches, served as the secretary of the Deacon and Deaconess Ministry, and with the Culinary Ministry.
Bessie enjoyed fellowshipping and worshiping with her Mt. Paran Baptist Church Family. She and her two daughters would travel near and far to worship and praise the Lord.
Bessie was very much involved in the Second National Ketoctan Baptist Association. She was a Trustee of Second National and served as Treasurer of Women’s Auxiliary, and the Usher Ministry.
Under the leadership of Rev. Arthur Greene, Bessie was honored as a Platinum Member for her dedicated service since August 1947.
Bessie’s favorite scripture was Psalms 27 (Help for today, Hope for tomorrow). Two of her favorite hymns were On the Battlefield and My Father Watches Over Me.
She was a member of the AAHA Quilters where she went along with her sister-in-law Sylvia Gaskins. They made many quilts and taught others how to quilt. One quilt hangs in the Nissan Pavilion in Haymarket, Virginia. She had so much fun being with the ladies when they got together to make quilts. They gave away hundreds of quilts to family and friends and sold many to raise money for AAHA.
She would always be ready to play any kind of game with her family and friends. Her great-grandchildren loved it! She loved the Lord and knew her Bible. She would often play Bible Trivia with her family at the house. She would say, let me think a minute, and then pull the answer out of nowhere. She loved being in the kitchen with the daughters cooking, baking, and making potato salad.
One of the last things Mama did was read Don Lemon’s book, This is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism. This was an important book given the times in which she faced racism as a young girl and as an adult. She shared those experiences with her daughters and reflected upon the continued challenges today.
Bessie enjoyed getting dressed up with her nice shoes, dresses, jewelry, and purses. Her daughters enjoyed shopping for her and taking care of whatever, she needed. They loved their mother.
Mama Bessie loved her family. She was a great supporter and encourager in always supporting her daughters at the plays, gospel concerts, class reunions at William C. Taylor High School, church banquets, anniversaries, programs, and worship services. She kept up with her grandsons, their wives, great-grandsons, and a great-granddaughter by attending their activities, as her health allowed.
She was always ready to take a trip; it could be one day, two days, or more. She enjoyed being in the moment.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Dorothy Proctor, William P. Sr., Thomas B., Walter S., Aaron C., Joseph L., and Louis N. Gaskins. Her closest friends were Mrs. Sylvia Gaskins, Mrs. Helen McLee, Mrs. Mary Timbers, and Mrs. Pauline Upshur all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Richmond (Harry) and Claudia Grant of Linden, Virginia; her grandsons, Oscar D. Grant, III (Erayna) of Bowie, MD and Christopher M. Grant, Sr. (Tonya) of York, PA; great-grandsons, Christopher M. Jr., Jalen D., Timothy M., Kyle W., Shane C. Grant, and Gregory Davis (Marlissa) of York, PA and great-granddaughter Shavon Davis of York, PA; great-great-granddaughters Sophia, Izabella, and Kaydence; two sisters-in-law and friends, Mrs. Lillian B. Sloane and Mrs. Mildred F. Gaskins; adopted spiritual daughter Minister Marian Jackson, adopted spiritual son Rev. Lemuel Montgomery (Madelyn); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
During her last days in the hospital, a chaplain visited her room. He talked with her about her days growing up and that he suspected she faced many difficulties in her life. He said he could feel the love in the room and the love between her and her family. After he left, she asked her daughter, “Am I a good soldier?” The reply was instant, “Yes, Mama, you are a good soldier!”
From Barbara and Claudia: Bessie Ann Gaskins Baltimore, a modern-day woman, was the best mother in the whole wide world to us. Mama we love you, but God loved you more.
A big thank-you goes to her son-in-law, Harry, for always being ready to give her something to drink or get her a snack. They would talk about any and everything, especially current events.
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 12, 2021 – 12:00 p.m.
Viewing 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center
6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, Virginia, 20187
Rev. Lemuel A. Montgomery, Officiant and Pastor
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Amissville, Virginia
Interment following service at:
Mt. Morris Community Cemetery
5342 Leeds Manor Road
Hume, Virginia 22639
Obituaries
Russell Harvey Henry (1938 – 2021)
Russell Harvey Henry, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Butch Hammond, Pastor Steven Schetrom, and Rev. Becky Pucher. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mr. Henry was born December 17, 1938, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Floyd Henry and Mamie Figgins Henry. He was a National Guard Veteran, a Master Electrician, Journeymen Plumber and retired after many dedicated years from Christendom College as the maintenance supervisor. Following retirement, he worked part-time for the County of Warren.
Mr. Henry was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Front Royal and a member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Warren County. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, Business Agent Local 691, and coached little league and Babe Ruth in Front Royal for 30 years.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Barbara Brown Henry; two sons, Russell Harvey “Mickey” Henry, Jr. and Jerry Lee Henry, both of Front Royal; daughter, Alisa Polk of Front Royal; step-sons, Dorman Groves, Jr. of Front Royal and Michael A. Groves of Bentonville; one sister, Cindy Derflinger of Front Royal; two brothers, Edwin Henry and Archie Henry, both of Front Royal; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren: three step-great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Learie Henry of Front Royal.
Mr. Henry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Vivian Estes; and a grandson, Travis Henry.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., Jeremiah Tinsley, Wally Martin, Ryan Oakes, Don Murray, and Wayne Derflinger.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Brady, Dr. William Brink, Dornie Groves, and Mike Groves.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, 8550 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031.
Obituaries
Sylvia Eileen Prescott (1939 – 2021)
Sylvia Eileen Prescott, 86, of Dale City, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery.
Obituaries
John Thomas “Tommy” Myers Jr.
John Thomas “Tommy” Myers Jr., 74, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Myers was born on August 17, 1946, in Crest Hill, Virginia to the late John Myers Sr. and Katherine Tates. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Tates; sister, Brenda Tates, and brother, Walker Myers.
Survivors include his three sons, Tommy Baltimore (Renee), Lawrence Marshall (Charity) and Daryl Myers (Taneka); brother, Ronald Tates; two sisters, Annie Mae Chambers and Marie Cason; eight grandchildren, Lawrence “L.J.” Marshall Jr., Tashja’Nae Marshall, Jocelynn Marshall, Brandon Simmons, Daryl “D.J.” Myers Jr., Cameron Myers, Adrian Myers, and Tyrique McDaniel; longtime companion, Margaret Warner; brother by choice, Bertrand Hubbard and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family has requested for all attending to wear masks.
Obituaries
John Franklin Moser (1948 -2021)
John Franklin Moser, 72, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private.
Mr. Moser was born September 27, 1948, in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, son of Lucille Moser of Winchester and the late John Calvin Moser.
Surviving with his mother, are his wife, Valrie Hines Moser; one son, John Eric Moser and fiancée Jennifer Lynn Boyd of Winchester; two daughters, Michelle Henry of Middletown and Rebecca Robinson and husband Mike of Front Royal; one brother, Tommy Moser of Winchester; one sister, Angie Cather and husband Mike of Berryville; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Five-Star Home Health Care for all of their help and support over the past year.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.