James Lee “Jimmy” Compton

James Compton passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on January 8, 2024.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Jim Williams and Sammy Campbell officiating. The interment will be in the Flint Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Compton was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church and also attended Flint Hill Baptist Church at times. He was an employee of VDOT in Rappahannock County for 40 years and served as a volunteer for Flint Hill Fire and Rescue for 26 years.

Mr. Compton leaves behind his beautiful wife of 47 years, Giovinia “Darlene” Compton. He is also survived by a nephew, whom he thought of as a son, Johnny Grigsby, and his wife Jeannie; a brother, William Compton, and his wife Theresa; a niece, Melissa Schwartz, whom he loved and cared for very much; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and his aunt, Montrue, who he thought of as a mother figure. He also leaves behind many friends, some of whom he wanted to mention, including the Arby’s Crew, whom he always had breakfast with, Junior Andrews, Nathan Sexton, Charlie Wright, and Mr. Sonny Cockrell, as well as Ralph Gaines and Andrea.

Mr. Compton was preceded in death by Roy Wood Wharton, whom he thought of as a father; his birth parents, Albert and Helen Compton; a brother, Thomas Compton; sisters, Alice Grigsby and Mary Hume; and a nephew, Mike Grigsby.

James asked that everyone know that he is at peace, feeling that he is going to a better place, like a newborn baby being born. He gave his life to God over 20 years ago. It has changed him into a better person. He apologizes to everyone he hurt throughout his life.

Pallbearers for his service will be Butch Hupman, John Grigsby, Ralph Gaines, Jeff Atkins, David Clanagan and Bobby Foster.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the Flint Hill Fire Department. If anyone would like to bring a dish and drop it off on the day of the service, someone will be at the fire department to accept it.