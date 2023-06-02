Obituaries
James Lewis “Jamie” McFarland (1969 – 2023)
James Lewis “Jamie” McFarland, 53, born in Front Royal and raised in Rappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery, Washington, Virginia.
Jamie was born on August 20, 1969, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late James Lewis McFarland Sr and Mary Helen McFarland. He was also preceded in death by grandparents Willie McFarland, Lois McFarland, and Helen Gray. He was a member of the ALS Association and was a manager for the Giorgio Armani retail stores.
Surviving along with his mother are his life partner, Wilmer Rodriguez, and two brothers, Lynn McFarland and Tommy McFarland.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.
Obituaries
Winfred Eugene “Gene” Herr, Jr. (1944 – 2023)
Winfred Eugene “Gene” Herr, Jr., 79, of Orlando, Florida, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Vitas Hospice in Orlando.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Gene was born April 21, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Winfred Eugene Herr, Sr., and Laura Trout Herr.
He owned and operated the family business, Trout Drug Store, in Front Royal for many years.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Betty D. Herr; three sons, Winfred E. Herr, III, and wife Katheryn of Denton, Texas, Kent M. Herr and wife Jennifer of Orlando, Florida and Henry D. Herr and wife Anna of Columbia, Maryland; and six grandchildren, Abigail, Micah, Lindsey, Ethan, Daniel, and David.
Obituaries
Clarence Lee Walters Jr. (1960 – 2023)
Clarence Lee Walters Jr. passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia, after suffering a stroke four years prior.
He was born on October 11, 1960, to the late Betty Jane Oates and Clarence Lee Walters Sr. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Melissa Clarice Williams and Kimberly Walters.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Lee Walters and her partner Tara Lynn Benner of Front Royal, Virginia; a son, Clarence Lee Walters III and his partner Amanda Hyde of West Virginia; his siblings, Mary Lou Bywaters of Rixeyville, Virginia, Diane Williams of Rixeyville, Terry Oliver of Lexington, Maryland, Angela Williams of Front Royal, Todd Williams of Gainsville, Virginia, Eddie Oates of West Virginia, Betty Lou Morris of Pennsylvania, Patricia Sea of West Virginia, Elizabeth Walters of West Virginia, James Preston Walters of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Lois Walters of Front Royal; his many nieces and nephews; tons of friends, two very close nieces and nephews, Kelly Lee Critzer and Michael Todd Williams both of Rixeyville; and two grandchildren, Cameron Lee Walters of West Virginia and Jonathan Eugene Shipe of Front Royal.
Clarence was a very hard-working man. He was always full of life and laughter, loved his family, and would do anything for anyone. He loved cornhole and had limited tolerance for bullshit, he was truly a straight shooter. He will always be loved and remembered. Growing up, his nickname was “Twister” because he was always getting into something. Stevie Foster was a best friend of his, and loved him dearly.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
Deloris K. “Dee” Cooper (1936 – 2023)
Deloris K. “Dee” Cooper, 86, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 2, at 10:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeff Fletcher and Pastor P.G. Coverstone officiating.
Dee was born October 3, 1936, in Luray, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond James and Evelyn Lillard Knott.
Surviving are two sons, Chip Cooper and Barbara and R.J. Cooper and wife Toni, all of Browntown; one daughter, Bambie Compher of Front Royal; two grandsons, Shawn Cooper, and wife Lindsay and Kyle Compher and wife Brittany; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; a son-in-law, Larry Compher; and her brother, Kennith Knott.
Pallbearers will be Chip Cooper, R.J. Cooper, Shawn Cooper, Kyle Compher, Skip Vermillion and Jamie Knott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dee’s memory to Cool Spring Church of God, 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.
Following the graveside service, all are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Elks Club on Guard Hill Road.
Obituaries
William Downing Duvall (1937 – 2023)
William D. Duvall, Known by many as Bill or “Doc,” was born on February 26, 1937, in Washington DC to William Andrew Duvall and Gladys Downing Duvall. The family, including a younger sister, Sandra, and a younger brother, Donald, lived in a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in DC.
Bill attended Anacostia High School. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Maryland, studying Animal Science. While at Maryland, Bill met the love of his life, Joyce Wilson. The two were married, and around that time, Bill was accepted to the veterinary school at the University of Georgia. Bill often commented about those four years being some of the best times in his and Joyce’s lives.
In 1963, a year before he graduated from veterinary school, Bill and Joyce welcomed their first and only child, William II. After his veterinary graduation, the small family moved to Vienna, Virginia, where Bill began practice at Blue Cross Animal Hospital. A couple of years later, and with the help of his father, Bill opened his own practice in Woodbridge, Virginia. It would be called Occoquan Animal Hospital. The hospital would become one of the leading practices in Prince William County, and after 25 years, Bill retired.
The family moved from Woodbridge to Hitch Hollow farm near Linden, Virginia. The farm had been in the family for many generations. Bill became a full-time farmer, growing crops and tending cattle over the years. He and Joyce purchased a vacation home on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. All was good for many years, but in January 2011, Joyce passed away at their Hilton Head home. She was 73 years old. Bill carried on without Joyce, but life would never be the same without her.
On May 23, 2023, Bill passed away while doing what he loved to do for so many years, working on the farm. Bill is survived by his son, Bill II, his partner, Melinda, and two nieces, Audra Moore and Pam Moore Vasserman.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Leeds Cemetery in Hume, Virginia, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm. There will be a procession to the cemetery on Saturday, leaving Maddox Funeral Home at 1:15 pm.
Obituaries
Eric Mathew Kuhn (1992 – 2023)
Eric Mathew Kuhn passed peacefully, surrounded by love, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at INOVA Hospital following a car accident on April 29.
Eric was born August 31, 1992, in Manassas, VA, to Richard and Maureen Kuhn, joining brother Justin Kuhn, his birth completed their family. He graduated from Skyline High School in Front Royal, VA, in 2010 and continued his education at Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, FL, graduating in 2012.
As fate would have it, Eric’s love of water and fishing led him to meet his wife, Courtney Costello-Kuhn. They became each other’s person. For over a decade, they made a life with each other in Florida – chasing the sun, tide, and dreams. During their time in Florida, Eric continued to grow his career as a marine mechanic working for Certified Diesel, FB Marine Group, and East Coast Marine. Eric was proud of his profession and loved the waters he traveled during sea trials.
In 2018, Eric took on his most cherished life role – Father – as they welcomed Maverick and began growing their family. In 2021, Bellamy joined his big brother and completed their little brood. Eric wanted nothing more than to love his boys, play for hours, and bask in their joys.
In the fall of 2021, Eric and his family quietly moved back to The Valley. Along with continuing his marine career at Prince William Marina, Eric now expanded his duties to include his cherished uncle and brother-in-law. No matter where Eric was, he could be found hanging with the smaller family members – Kaden, Jacob, Josie, Anara, and Alayna. They all adored Uncle E and the time he spent playing with them and guiding them. The sounds of laughter from the backyard will be something his family will remember fondly.
In the last year, Eric and his brother, Justin, have been making plans and aspiring towards owning their own chartering boats on the bay and in coastal Maryland. Even in his spare time, Eric wanted to follow his passion and pass his love of the water to others while still aspiring to support his family further with those endeavors.
The only thing Eric loved more than the water was his person Courtney and his family.
We invite you to share in Eric’s memory on June 3 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm, and the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will be private to the family. The family will also welcome visitors for fellowship following all services at Rivermont Fire Department beginning at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards Eric’s memorial costs by contacting Maddox Funeral Home or a donation in Eric’s name to the Rivermont Fire Department.
Obituaries
Judy McDonald Hill (1953 – 2023)
Judy McDonald Hill, 69, died on May 22, 2023, at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.
She was born on June 29, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Marvin and Margaret McDonald.
She is survived by her spouse, William Duke Hill; 3 daughters, Tammy Terry (Tim), Bobbie Jo Ledgerton, and Stephanie Crowder, 3 grandchildren, Forrest McGuinn, Emma Ford, and Chloe Ford, a great-grandchild, Mila McGuinn; and 13 brothers and sisters.
She loved to spend summers on the water at the Chesapeake Bay. She was a successful business owner of Judy’s Hair Designs for over 3 decades.
Her hobbies and interests were spending time with family, boating, creative design, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Victoria M. Gresham, and a sister, Peggy Cameron.
The family night will be on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. Her graveside service will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.cureepilepsy.org .