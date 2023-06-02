James Lewis “Jamie” McFarland (1969 – 2023)

Eric Mathew Kuhn passed peacefully, surrounded by love, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at INOVA Hospital following a car accident on April 29.

Eric was born August 31, 1992, in Manassas, VA, to Richard and Maureen Kuhn, joining brother Justin Kuhn, his birth completed their family. He graduated from Skyline High School in Front Royal, VA, in 2010 and continued his education at Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, FL, graduating in 2012.

As fate would have it, Eric’s love of water and fishing led him to meet his wife, Courtney Costello-Kuhn. They became each other’s person. For over a decade, they made a life with each other in Florida – chasing the sun, tide, and dreams. During their time in Florida, Eric continued to grow his career as a marine mechanic working for Certified Diesel, FB Marine Group, and East Coast Marine. Eric was proud of his profession and loved the waters he traveled during sea trials.

In 2018, Eric took on his most cherished life role – Father – as they welcomed Maverick and began growing their family. In 2021, Bellamy joined his big brother and completed their little brood. Eric wanted nothing more than to love his boys, play for hours, and bask in their joys.

In the fall of 2021, Eric and his family quietly moved back to The Valley. Along with continuing his marine career at Prince William Marina, Eric now expanded his duties to include his cherished uncle and brother-in-law. No matter where Eric was, he could be found hanging with the smaller family members – Kaden, Jacob, Josie, Anara, and Alayna. They all adored Uncle E and the time he spent playing with them and guiding them. The sounds of laughter from the backyard will be something his family will remember fondly.

In the last year, Eric and his brother, Justin, have been making plans and aspiring towards owning their own chartering boats on the bay and in coastal Maryland. Even in his spare time, Eric wanted to follow his passion and pass his love of the water to others while still aspiring to support his family further with those endeavors.

The only thing Eric loved more than the water was his person Courtney and his family.

We invite you to share in Eric’s memory on June 3 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm, and the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 pm.

Interment will be private to the family. The family will also welcome visitors for fellowship following all services at Rivermont Fire Department beginning at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards Eric’s memorial costs by contacting Maddox Funeral Home or a donation in Eric’s name to the Rivermont Fire Department.