James Madison University announces local spring 2022 graduates
James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the May 2022 commencement exercises.
- Matthew Rutherford of Bentonville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
- Alexandra Davis of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
- Kaylee Mills of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology.
- Sarah Vaughan of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
- Kellsie Hollands of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history.
- Roberta Walston of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in individualized study.
- Kali Slate of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in intelligence analysis.
- Michael Carter of Front Royal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
- William Biggs of Front Royal graduated with a master’s degree in business administration.
- Kaylee Venable of Front Royal graduated with a master’s degree in education.
- Travis Shell of Front Royal graduated with a master’s degree in education.
Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.
Shenandoah University joining Common App for 2022-23 application season
Prospective students applying to Shenandoah University for the 2022-23 academic year will soon be able to do so through The Common Application, an online college application platform that serves over three million applicants, teachers, counselors, and advisors across the United States and around the world each year.
By becoming a Common App member, Shenandoah is able to streamline the application process and gain exposure to prospective students who may not have otherwise considered SU. Common App helps simplify the college application process, including making the fee waiver process more efficient for eligible students. Each year, more than one million applicants use the Common App, and one-third of those applicants are the first in their families to pursue a college degree.
In addition to accessing the online application system, Shenandoah is able to make additional tools and services available to students, and those who support students, through Common App, including a mobile app, financial aid and scholarship information, virtual mentors, online portfolios, and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish. Common App also offers around-the-clock technical support to all applicants and recommenders using the system.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Common Application and its membership,” said Andy Woodall, Shenandoah University’s assistant vice president for recruitment and admissions. “Shenandoah has shown through the years that we remain a place where students from all backgrounds can thrive. We look forward to learning more about the students we’ll be working with through our partnership with Common App.”
“The diversity of our membership helps us forge a direct and unambiguous path to a viable future for all students,” said Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of The Common Application. “Through membership with The Common Application, Shenandoah University has demonstrated a shared commitment to pursuing access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Thanks to our members, all students have the opportunity to easily apply to the college or university that will help them achieve their best future.”
Students who are considering applying to Shenandoah can create a Common App account now and their account will roll over to next year’s admissions season. Common App members can also use the Common App for transfer students, a separate application designed exclusively to meet the needs of transfer and adult student populations.

Common App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time in the White House.
By joining forces, Common App and Reach Higher accelerated progress toward a joint goal of supporting all students, especially low-income and first-generation students, in achieving their higher education dreams. The access and equity work for students include a college advising texting campaign with AdmitHub and College Advising Corps, scholarships and community college initiatives, Dear Class of 2020 Fund, and more.
Founded in 1975, Common App serves nearly 1,000 member colleges and universities worldwide.

Local man racks up adventures while traveling around the world
For Chris German, it’s all about stepping outside his comfort zone.
German, a Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) systems technician, has racked up a passport full of entry and exit stamps while traveling to nearly two dozen countries, and six of the Seven Wonders of the World. He’s planning on visiting the remaining one, Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, at some point.
Chris had planned to visit the last site on a layover there while en route to Antarctica, but scheduling issues forced him to scrap the trip.
With WCPS for about eight years, German has also had seasonal jobs with Front Royal Outdoors and Mountain Trails for the last six years. This summer, however, German is planning for a little downtime. Perhaps his passport will have a few more stamps by summer’s end.
Chris, who only traveled domestically when growing up, said he got the travel bug after hearing a relative talk about his own travels, which included backpacking across Europe using the extensive train system. “His adventures and mishaps during his travels sparked something within me,” German said.
“I got curious about other places and wanted to see them for myself instead of watching it on the Discovery Channel or reading a book about it.”
German and a friend soon bought one-way plane tickets to Europe and then ”backpacked around with no plan whatsoever for three weeks; I’ve been traveling the world ever since.”
He says that one of the things that bring this world-traveler joy is getting lost in local culture. He was greatly influenced by the late American celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain, who was world-famous for his travel television show, Parts Unknown, which focused on the exploration of international culture, cuisine, and the human condition.
Of Bourdain, German said, “His shows and the way he did things—stepping outside the comfort zone, interacting with locals, getting lost in their culture—really helped mold me into the traveler I am today.”
This spring, Chris took a trip to Morocco, made friends with the locals, and even got a chance to serve up camel burgers at a local restaurant, after befriending the restaurant owner.
The Kingdom of Morocco is the northwesternmost country in the Maghreb region of North Africa. Morocco overlooks the Mediterranean Sea to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the west. It has land borders with Algeria to the east and the disputed territory of Western Sahara to the south. It also lies directly across the Strait of Gibraltar from Spain.
German said he had a list of reasons for choosing Morocco, including a chance to tour the Chouara Tannery, which is where leather is dyed in stone pits. He also was interested in exploring the landscape; he said that being in the Sahara Desert was” mind-blowing.”
“You can literally hear nothing, and it takes some time for your body to adjust to it. It’s like something out of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune,” he stated.
A richer experience can be had, German said when tourists step outside their comfort zone. “While your typical tourists won’t step outside their comfort zone, staying in hotels or resorts and never leaving the touristy areas, I think stepping outside that zone, embracing the culture that they offer you gives you a better experience that you will remember for a lifetime.”
“Go out and have a drink with the locals, accept that invite to have tea with their family. Don’t fear the mystery meat, go down that alleyway that leads you to amazing street food…place that bet on a pigeon race!”
During his spring trip, German got a kick out of the locals calling him “Ali Baba”. He shared, “I believe every person I ran into in Morocco called me Ali Baba, including the children trying to sell things on the streets.
“I have a beard, so I believe they were referring to me as the “Ali Baba” from the story Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. I will never forget that moment when a nomad who lived in the mountains grabbed my beard and said, ‘Hello, Ali Baba!’ with the biggest smile! I had a great time talking with him and his family over some tea and bread.”
That experience was not his only memorable one in Morocco. He relays that while getting a camel burger from a small kitchen, “the owner loved that I was there and visiting his country. Somehow, I ended up behind his counter cooking camel burgers while he took pictures of me. I had to crawl inside that kitchen; it was 3-foot by 3-foot big! He told me to post the picture on Facebook and comment that this was my new job!”
So far, the world traveler has been to 22 countries, the territories of the Galapagos Islands and French Polynesia, six of the seven wonders of the world, and six continents–Antarctica is still on his list. Ironically, German has been to more countries than he has U.S. states, with 21 visited and 29 more to check off his list.
Most of his travel adventures are not typical vacations. He said, “I’m mainly winging a lot of things and going with the flow, which, so far, has worked in my favor. I camp a lot on my travels and stay in hostels or cheap backpacker hotels. You get to hang with same-minded people, exchange information, and create lifelong friendships.”
The shared experience connects Chris to travelers he has met along the way. He says he could write a book from all his memories. He relayed meeting “three amazing Canadians I ran into in Byron Bay, Australia at a camp hostel.” He said they were right by a beach, and when they weren’t surfing, they were off on local adventures.
To this day, German said, “We stay in contact and will hopefully meet back up during our travels.”
He has other tales, such as when he was In New Zealand. “I was picking up hitchhikers and giving them rides, which is a normal thing to do there. I met some awesome people, whom I still stay in touch with. I met a couple on a hike called “Hooker Valley” by Mt. Cook. We exchanged information on the trail and a year later they were in Byron Bay when I was there. We didn’t even plan that, it just happened!”
While traveling In India, Chris said he ran into a solo female backpacker from New Zealand, a teacher on vacation. “We had a lot of fun exploring India together and shared some crazy moments, like when we saw one rickshaw wreck into another rickshaw. We, too, stay in contact with each other. I’m hoping one day we will run into each other again.”
As for other memorable trips, German recalled that while In Egypt, “I had my first camel meal at this really cool reggae restaurant. I met the owner, who also owns a felucca (sailboat). He told me, “Don’t trust any captains that don’t fly the Bob Marley flag.” So, he asked me to join him in his sailboat with a Bob Marley flag, and we sailed down the Nile for two days and stayed with his family for one night.”
Asked about what traveling means to this globetrotter, Chris replied, “Traveling has changed me; it has enriched my life tremendously and truly widened my view. Traveling helps you see things differently. If I’m an advocate for anything, it’s this: travel as much as you can while you have the chance. You have one life to live, don’t bet on doing it later. That is the most dangerous risk of them all.”
Besides traveling every chance he gets, German also serves as a volunteer search team member with the Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group (SMRG), a regional professional volunteer group that responds to emergencies in the four-state region of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. SMRG volunteers are certified to conduct searches for missing persons or aircraft in wilderness areas.
A member of SMRG for about 11 years, Chris said,” I thought this opportunity would be great to learn a lot of things and to help people. It means a lot to me because I can help when people are injured or trying to find their loved ones.”
It’s safe to say that no matter where Chris German is, he’s enjoying life and having an adventure. With six of the Seven Wonders of the World under his belt, it’s a safe bet he’ll be checking in soon from Rio de Janeiro, as he visits the site of Christ the Redeemer.
New health insurance provider approved for WCPS; superintendent reviews safety actions
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, June 1 meeting unanimously approved a new health insurance provider for employees of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), and the superintendent highlighted how the division continuously works to mitigate any incident that could jeopardize the safety of WCPS students, staff, and employees.
School Board Chair Kirsten Pence, Board Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins approved a health insurance provider switch from Aetna back to Anthem The Local Choice (TLC). As of September 30, the WCPS and Aetna health insurance contract will be terminated, with the new WCPS Anthem TLC contract becoming effective on October 1 for a term of 12 months.
Ed White, senior vice president at McGriff Insurance Services in Winchester, Va., the health insurance agent for WCPS, reminded School Board members that due to a contract impasse in 2020,
WCPS chose to move from Anthem TLC to a contract with Aetna effective February 1, 2021, that was guaranteed for 20 months. The Aetna contract, which ends on September 30, will have saved WCPS a total of $1.28 million over the previous contract with Anthem TLC, White said.
Now, though, Aetna has indicated to WCPS that because medical/dental/vision claims are not running well, the school division could expect a possible large renewal increase in October, said White.
With that in mind, White said WCPS once again decided to solicit quotes through an RFP for the upcoming year hoping to keep the current benefit structure intact. In addition to the Aetna renewal rates, four other health insurers provided quotes: Anthem Direct, Cigna, United Healthcare, and TLC (with Anthem and Delta administering). The quotes ranged in cost from a high with Aetna of 34 percent to a low with TLC of 6.2 percent.
“All of the quotes are close, but The Local Choice is the most competitive,” said White, who noted that the combined savings from making the move to Aetna and back to TLC will have saved WCPS and its employees almost $1.7 million over the 32 months.
Equally important is that WCPS employees will be held harmless under the new contract, said WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin, explaining that their current health insurance rates will not change when the provider switch is completed.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said that the increased premium costs in health insurance will be covered by growth in the division’s health savings account, which is expected to total almost $1 million by the fall.
With the recent massacre last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — where a lone gunman killed 19 students and two teachers and injured others — being top of mind, Ballenger said he wanted to take time to discuss what WCPS is doing to secure the safety of its facilities.
WCPS has a crisis management plan that gets developed and reviewed with input from the Front Royal Police Department, the County Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue, school administrators, and the local health department, among others. “There are a lot of entities involved in developing the plan,” he said, noting that the next meeting to review the plan for the upcoming school year is July 20.
“There are so many things we do when it comes to making sure our facilities are secure and a lot of that falls on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,” Ballenger added.
For instance, Sgt. Burke directs the division’s School Resource Officers (SROs). “To be a School Resource Officer it takes a lot,” she told board members. “Not your normal Warren County Sheriff’s deputy can step into school resource. You have to have a love for kids.”
Burke and the SROs handle daily safety audits at each school in Warren County. Such audits, Burke said, include checking to make sure that windows, doors, and entry/exit points are secure.
“We’re constantly searching to make sure that there’s no way no one can get in,” she said.
SROs also check the outdoor areas around schools, as well as their camera systems, and each SRO also is issued a school radio to remain in constant contact with school administrators, she said.
“We stay pretty busy on a day-to-day basis checking the security of the schools,” said Burke.
At the same time, Ballenger said there are regular conversations between WCPS staff and SROs about what actions need to be taken to ensure WCPS facilities are safe.
One such conversation, for example, included discussions around the use of annual security grant monies, which help WCPS buy new or updated cameras and security systems, among other items.
Ballenger said that during one recent audit, he and the SRO decided that grant money might also go toward paying to expand the indoor intercom systems to the outside areas at schools. This would allow teachers and students to hear emergency announcements while they’re outdoors.
“We’re always improving and increasing the security of our buildings on a daily basis,” Ballenger said, pointing to lockdown drills that get conducted regularly, as well as updated policy for search and seizure (i.e. newly allowed canine searches), vehicle checks in the parking lots, and increased police presence during large events.
And prior to the incident in Texas, he said that training for school administrators had already been scheduled for this summer. Some of that training is going to include incident command, which is basically how to handle an emergency incident, as well as the roles and responsibilities of school personnel and first responders during an active shooter incident, for example. Specific SRO training also will be held, said Ballenger.
Additionally, Burke said there is an active shooter program held at the schools during the summertime or in the evenings twice a year “to keep our training fresh because we need to be ready.”
She added that there was “a huge shortage” this year with SROs. “But from my understanding, we will have a full house next year,” said Burke, “and there will be one SRO per school in the division.”
In other action
The School Board members at their June 1 meeting also unanimously approved:
1. A resolution authorizing the superintendent to reassign any teacher, assistant principal, or principal within the school division for the 2022-2023 school year.
2. A $55,430.59 contract award to OpenRDA for finance software support for the 2022-2023 fiscal year (FY); the contract is contingent upon the appropriation of sufficient funds once the FY 2023 budget is approved.
3. Title I, II, III, and IV grant applications, which now will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education.
4. An $18,010 contract award to School Insites to build, migrate, and maintain a new website for WCPS. The cost of the project will be $18,010 for the 2022-2023 school year for setup, migration, and training, and then $12,960 for hosting, monitoring, and support every year thereafter, according to WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant.
Click here to watch the School Board meeting in its entirety. The School Board will hold its work session on Wednesday, June 15.
Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale
HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
Learn more about the Yard Sale on our Facebook Event Page.
Valley Health System welcomes new trustees, board leadership
The Valley Health System Board of Trustees has welcomed three new members, named new officers, and recognized two retiring trustees for their long and dedicated tenure. Changes approved by the Valley Health Corporation at its May meeting took effect June 1.
Joining the now-16-member Board are three professionals who bring varied expertise to their service to Valley Health:
- Jeff Boehm is President of Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. and has a 34-year career in construction and development. A graduate of West Virginia University, he lives in Martinsburg where he has been active in church and community life. He is a board member of the Winchester Medical Center Foundation.
- Julia Connell is Vice President of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management. She earned degrees from Shepherd University and West Virginia University and was a hospital CFO for 10 years before completing graduate work in financial planning. She serves on the boards of Community Foundation of Northern Shenandoah Valley and Timber Ridge School and is a past President of Winchester Rotary Club.
- Thomas Wise, MD, is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Wake Forest University, completed internship and residency at University of Minnesota, and moved back to Winchester to join Winchester Orthopaedic Associates in 2000. Wise is a team physician for John Handley High School.
“The skills and perspectives of these three individuals will enrich our discussion around the Board table and make a positive impact on those we serve,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO.
Retiring from the Board are Chairman Joseph F. Silek, Jr., of Front Royal, who has served 18 years on the nonprofit health system’s governing body, and Winchester neurosurgeon Patrick Ireland, MD, who has served for 16 years, most recently as Vice Chairman.
“These gentlemen have volunteered an amazing amount of time and energy to Valley Health during a critical period of system growth and maturation, technological investment, and change within the healthcare industry,” said Nantz. “We are grateful for their contributions and thank them for their dedicated service to the health of our community.”
The new Chair, Harry S. Smith, has been a Valley Health trustee for 11 years and also served 12 years on the Winchester Medical Center Board. A native of Winchester, Smith is currently the Market President of United Bank of Winchester, capping a long financial services career in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. He has served on the boards of a number of human service organizations, on the Winchester City Council for two terms, and on several joint city/county committees. As a member of the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board, Smith interacts with hospital system leaders in a six-state area.
“Harry has deep roots in this community, he knows our organization and the complexities of healthcare, and he understands how the Board can help lead Valley Health to an even brighter future,” said Nantz.
“We all share a love for our community and want to see it thrive,” Smith said. “Healthcare is a vital part of the equation. I am honored to lead this talented, hard working group entrusted to ensure the quality, accessibility and stability of our local nonprofit healthcare delivery system.”
Vice Chairman Thomas T. Gilpin is a retired businessman and lifelong resident of Clarke County. A Valley Health trustee since 2010, Gilpin chairs the investment committee, and sits on the Valley Health Quality and Medical Affairs Committee (QMAC), which oversees the system’s quality, safety, patient satisfaction and performance improvement activities. He previously served on the WMC Board for 11 years.
Steven E. Cluss is the new Secretary of the Board of Trustees. He is a retired business owner who joined the VHS Board in 2013 and is a member of the Valley Health Quality and Medical Affairs Committee. He helped forge Valley Health’s engagement to address addiction, which led to the formation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. Cluss also served for six years on the WMC board.
The members of the Valley Health System Board of Trustees, effective June 1, 2022:
- Jeff Boehm
- Steven E. Cluss, Secretary
- Julia M. Connell
- James G. Dale, DO
- Chad L. Dansie, MD
- Melody K. Eaton, PhD
- Thomas T. Gilpin, Vice Chair
- Marie S. Imoh
- Katherine Johnson, MD
- Thomas Leslie, DDS
- Mark S. Nantz, VHS President and CEO
- Mary Beth Price
- Clifton L. (Kip) Rutherford
- Harry S. Smith, Chairman
- Chris Turnbull, MD
- Thomas Wise, MD
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational & Conference Center receives $1,000 Green Grant from Keep Virginia Beautiful for water bottle refilling stations
To help reduce the number of plastic water bottles used in its facilities, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational & Conference Center has been awarded a $1,000 grant as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 12th Annual Green Grants Program.
Every year, government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification.
“Green Grants provide financial resources needed to implement innovative and effective projects that will result in more clean, green, and beautiful places to live, work, and play. These initiatives bring people together, in partnership, to make positive differences in communities across Virginia,” says Cristi Lawton, Keep Virginia Beautiful’s Executive Director.
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center has offered programming to the youth and families of Northern Virginia since 1981. It hosts youth and adult volunteers from 19 counties in Northern Virginia and the City of Alexandria for 10 weeks of residential summer and specialty camps. They provide youth opportunities to have new experiences, form relationships, and develop life skills and independence in a way that few other experiences can. In addition to its acclaimed camps, the Center also hosts a variety of corporate retreats, festivals, team building programs, and outdoor recreation.
Funds awarded by Keep Virginia Beautiful will help replace antiquated and environmentally hazardous drinking fountains at the 4-H Center with new refillable bottle stations. The new stations include a counter to track the number of single-use plastic water bottles saved by using refillable bottles instead. A total of 15 new stations are planned for coverage in every lodge, shelter, and outdoor space. The first unit installed tracked a reduction of 1,275 single-use plastic bottles just in the first few weeks of usage. It is estimated that each new station will result in a savings of 10,000 fewer plastic bottles annually.
The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve the natural and scenic environment. Since 2011, the Green Grants Program has provided $254,500 for 355 programs and projects throughout the state. Funding is made possible through generous support from Altria, as well as additional sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.
