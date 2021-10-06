Connect with us

James Madison University welcomes class of 2025

12 mins ago

James Madison University is excited to welcome the class of 2025 to campus this month. The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 35 states, the District of Columbia, and 11 countries around the world.

The following students from your area have enrolled.

  • Antonio Tonizzo of Linden
  • Oakley Hess of Bentonville
  • Kendall Morris of Front Royal
  • Tiara Ford of Front Royal
  • Nicole Bradford of Front Royal
  • Marion Haley of Linden
  • Josephine Hutt of Linden

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research. With state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.

Hometown Halloween festivities to be held Sunday, October 31st

Published

1 day ago

on

October 5, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities.

It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets.

The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area, which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle

Published

1 day ago

on

October 5, 2021

By

Photos / Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

Lead ammunition hurts wildlife, the environment, and people.

This young Bald Eagle was picked up near a landfill in Stafford County, VA after being found down and unable to fly.

In addition to having elevated lead levels, this bird had signs of trauma including bleeding into the lungs and minor eye damage. It is not uncommon for birds with high lead levels to fly into buildings, trees, windows, or other stationary items due to the loss of coordination associated with the heavy metal toxicity.

In fact, most of our lead toxicity birds are brought into care after they have suffered some type of physical trauma.


Deer hunting season is gearing up in our area and we always see a dramatic uptick in lead cases. If you hunt, please consider switching to non-lead ammunition. Lead not only contaminates the meat people may ingest, but poorly-buried gut piles (or animals intentionally left in the field) are continuing to poison our wildlife at an alarming rate. Greater than 80% of our eagles and vultures come to our hospital with high lead levels and this percentage is far higher in the late fall/early winter (hunting season).

This toxic metal is not only harmful to wildlife, but humans as well, especially pregnant women and children.

Given the damage lead is causing to wildlife, hunters and their families, and the recipients of venison donations, it is time to make the switch to non-lead ammunition.

For now, we are working to get this patients lead levels down, treat the inflammation in the eyes and lungs, and hopefully get this eagle back home soon!

If you are interested in learning more about the negative effect lead has on people, wildlife, and the environment, and alternatives to lead ammunition, please check out these websites:

11,000 bandages donated by the Rotary Club of Warren County

Published

1 day ago

on

October 5, 2021

By

Ever wondered what 11,000 bandages look like? Now you know! In June of 2021, Hope for Appalachia put out an ask for bandages for their mission trip in December of this year. The Rotary Club of Warren County answered the call!

Known for their delivery of Hope Boxes to schools in the Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky, mission leaders Mike & Liesa Dodson weren’t quite sure what to do with a donation of small, empty plastic boxes earlier this year. They were too small to fill with the normal supplies and goodies that go into a traditional Hope Box, but they didn’t want to cast aside the donation. Mike reached out to several schools in Appalachia for suggestions and the unanimous answer from the teachers was… bandages!

Jen Avery connecting with children during lunch break at one of the Kentucky schools in 2018.

Hope for Appalachia runs its mission out of Mike & Liesa’s church in Culpeper. Rotary Club of Warren County members Ellen Aders & Jen Avery have been helping Hope for Appalachia since 2018 when they crossed Black Mountain into Eastern Kentucky for the first time. The group travels in the spring, bunks up at Red Bird Mission, and pulls out around 4:00 every morning for a week to travel to schools all over the Region.



Ellen Aders teaching children about the Easter story at a middle school during Hope for Appalachia mission trip in 2018.

The Rotary Club of Warren County has been involved with Hope for Appalachia for several years, beginning with collecting items for 100 Hope Boxes and partnering with Interact students from Skyline Middle School to stuff them. Not only does Rotary seek to find projects that help our local community, Rotary also extends its help to national and international efforts.

More information on Hope for Appalachia can be found on their Facebook page.

Story by Ellen Aders, Rotary Club of Warren County

Meet the 2021-2022 WCHS DECA chapter officers

Published

2 days ago

on

October 4, 2021

By

Emily Mawson

Recently, eight students of WCHS DECA were installed to become the new DECA chapter officers for the 2021-2022 school year. These students were elected by fellow members of the chapter and chosen for their leadership and dedication to the improvement and success of Warren County High School’s DECA chapter.

Emily Mawson (Sr), was elected as the president of the chapter and will be in charge of presiding over the meetings and will be an official voting delegate at the State Leadership Conference which will be held March 2022 in Virginia Beach.

DJ Rizzo

DJ Rizzo (Jr), was elected as the Vice President of Operations (Retail). He will be the Co-Director of fund-raising for the chapter and coordinating activities for the “Wildcats Corner” which is our school store.

Anna Johnson

Anna Johnson (So) was elected as the Vice-President of Operations (Food). Anna will coordinate events for the DECA Tailgaters (School-Based Enterprise) and will also be in charge of SBE recertification of DECA Tailgaters which will provide automatic qualification for the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

Faryn Gorham

Faryn Gorham (Jr) was elected as Vice-President of Recruitment and Engagement. Faryn will be the chairman of our membership campaign and will also be the coordinator of VA DECA day activity. She will also help coordinate competitive event practices for members of the chapter.

Ginger Gouda

Ginger Gouda (Jr) was elected as Vice-President of Sports Media Marketing. Ginger will be the executive producer of “Wildcats LIVE!” live streams for WCHS sporting events. She will also schedule student production team members.

Sara Waller

Sara Waller (Jr) was elected as the Vice-President of Hospitality, her duties include coordinating social media releases for our DECA chapter and creating and maintaining our chapter’s social media accounts used to promote events and member recruitment.

Haley Cockerham

Haley Cockerham (Sr) was elected as Vice-President of Administration. Haley will be in charge of maintaining attendance records of chapter meetings and will also be responsible for helping schedule competitive event practices.

Nicole Ranney

Nicole Ranney (Jr) was elected as the Vice-President of Corporate Information. Nicole will be responsible for coordinating reports for our chapter’s Annual Report and will write chapter newsletters and releases for the public.

Warren County High School DECA at the Virginia State Fair

Published

3 days ago

on

October 3, 2021

By

On Wednesday, September 30, twenty-two (22) WCHS DECA students traveled to the VA State Fair in Doswell, VA. Student teams competed in a role-play competition related to creating and presenting a strategic marketing plan in the hospitality & tourism industry. Both Emily and Lucas were winners in the 2021 Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference that was held virtually in March 2021.

Emily Mawson and Lucas Weber placed 1st in the competition. Placing third was the team of Beth Greenwell and Kiersten Stives.

Placing 1st were Emily Mawson & Lucas Weber

The competitions were part of “Virginia DECA Day” which is held each year at the state fair. DECA chapters from across Virginia participate in this annual event.


Town Council/School Board Candidate Forum at St. John’s Catholic Church

Published

4 days ago

on

October 2, 2021

By

The parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal held a forum for the non-partisan races for Front Royal Town Council and Warren County School Board on October 1, 2021.

The parishioners wanted to make informed choices regarding the November election, so they asked all candidates for the Front Royal Town Council and the Warren County School Board to introduce themselves to St. John’s parishioners at this Candidates’ Forum.

Approximately 250 people filled the parish hall below the Church.  The format was typical for such events. Everyone was given time for opening and closing remarks. The moderator was Wayne White, from Lake Frederick, who asked each candidate to respond to the same questions on subjects relating to the office sought.

Reverend Daniel Gee, Pastor opened the forum with a prayer.


 

Wayne White laid out the rules of the forum to the candidates and the forum began. The forum lasted almost two hours.

 

The Royal Examiner’s camera was there.

Warren County Republicans hold forum for upcoming School Board seats

 

 

