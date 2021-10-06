James Madison University welcomes class of 2025

Recently, eight students of WCHS DECA were installed to become the new DECA chapter officers for the 2021-2022 school year. These students were elected by fellow members of the chapter and chosen for their leadership and dedication to the improvement and success of Warren County High School’s DECA chapter.

Emily Mawson (Sr), was elected as the president of the chapter and will be in charge of presiding over the meetings and will be an official voting delegate at the State Leadership Conference which will be held March 2022 in Virginia Beach.

DJ Rizzo (Jr), was elected as the Vice President of Operations (Retail). He will be the Co-Director of fund-raising for the chapter and coordinating activities for the “Wildcats Corner” which is our school store.

Anna Johnson (So) was elected as the Vice-President of Operations (Food). Anna will coordinate events for the DECA Tailgaters (School-Based Enterprise) and will also be in charge of SBE recertification of DECA Tailgaters which will provide automatic qualification for the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

Faryn Gorham (Jr) was elected as Vice-President of Recruitment and Engagement. Faryn will be the chairman of our membership campaign and will also be the coordinator of VA DECA day activity. She will also help coordinate competitive event practices for members of the chapter.

Ginger Gouda (Jr) was elected as Vice-President of Sports Media Marketing. Ginger will be the executive producer of “Wildcats LIVE!” live streams for WCHS sporting events. She will also schedule student production team members.

Sara Waller (Jr) was elected as the Vice-President of Hospitality, her duties include coordinating social media releases for our DECA chapter and creating and maintaining our chapter’s social media accounts used to promote events and member recruitment.

Haley Cockerham (Sr) was elected as Vice-President of Administration. Haley will be in charge of maintaining attendance records of chapter meetings and will also be responsible for helping schedule competitive event practices.

Nicole Ranney (Jr) was elected as the Vice-President of Corporate Information. Nicole will be responsible for coordinating reports for our chapter’s Annual Report and will write chapter newsletters and releases for the public.