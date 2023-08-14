Obituaries
James Michael “Mike” Atkins (1961 – 2023)
James Michael “Mike” Atkins, our beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 8, 2023, at his home in White Post, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
The service and burial will be private.
Mike was born on January 11, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Vincent Lee Atkins and Rena Mae Atkins (Foster). He was also preceded in death by his daughter Carrie Anne Holt.
Surviving are his wife and life partner of 35 years, Caroline “Carrie” Atkins, and two devoted daughters, Jamie Atkins Lacey (Joe) and Rebecca Leigh “Boo” Atkins. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Gail Hammond (Mike), and brother, Ronald Lee Atkins. Mike leaves behind nine grandchildren, all of whom adored him and referred lovingly to him as “PopPop” or “Pops,” Joseph Berry Lacey V; James Michael Lacey, Kalei Nicole Cameron, Joshua Maurice Lacey, Amiliyana Grayce Holt, DaMarko Amir Porter, Ashlyn Renee Lacey, Mercey Fayth Holt, and Bryson Lee Atkins, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Mike graduated in 1979 from Rappahannock High School. He went to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1985 in Northern Virginia and retired 33 years later. He took great pride in his dedication to improving and maintaining the safety of the highways he was assigned.
His most notable accomplishment was the home improvement business he operated from 1996 to 2008 and then again after retirement in 2018. Mike was always looked upon by his clients as a fair and reasonable businessman. One who took the time to be courteous and professional in every job he had.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mike’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries
Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker (1937 – 2023)
Robert Earnest “Bob” Walker, 85, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
The committal service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 am at Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville, CT. A celebration of life will follow from 2:00-4:00 pm at the New Milford VFW.
Bob was born to the late Audrey Sharon on November 2, 1937, in Morristown, New Jersey. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Weber.
Surviving Bob are his daughters, Marlene Baxter (Wayne) and Wendy Getchell (Edward); his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Matthew, Benjamin, Robert, Brittany, and Michael; and his 3 great-grandchildren.
Bob served in the United States Air Force. He was also employed by Scovill/Century Brass and Mitchell Oil during the time he resided in New Milford and New Preston, Connecticut. In his spare time, Bob loved playing softball and bowling.
Obituaries
Charles Davis Prince (1939 – 2023)
Charles Davis Prince, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, August 11, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Adam Cubbage officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Prince was born to the late Sammy and Rhoda Nicholson Prince on October 27, 1939, in Rappahannock County, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lola Johnson Prince, and brother, Leroy Prince. He retired from Perry-Judd’s Incorporated in Strasburg, Virginia, and was a life member of the Front Royal Fire Department and a member of Linden United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Charles M. Prince (Faye) of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa D. Prince-Day (Kenneth) of Pensacola, Florida; three brothers, Gene, Melvin, and Curtis; three sisters, Joan, Fannie, and Linda; two grandsons, Dillon (Emily) and Justin (Alex) and one great-grandchild on the way.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 7 to 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Barbara Lou Santmyers (1947 – 2023)
Barbara Lou Santmyers, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Heritage Hall.
A funeral service will be held for Barbara at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Tancy Seal officiating. The family invites guests to visit the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside, the family will be gathering for a celebration of life at Bethel Community Center.
Barbara was born on March 23, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Harry and Mary Day. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin Day, John Day, Roy Day, Charlie Day, Bernard Day, and Ralph Day.
Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 53 years, Donald W. Santmyers Sr.; her sons, David W. Santmyers and Donald W. Santmyers Jr.; her brother, Clifton “Bud” Day; her sister, Peggy Broome; her grandchildren, Dustin W. Santmyers, Allison N. Santmyers, Kelsey Santmyers, Sarah K. Rutherford, Wesley J. Rutherford, and David’s dog, Charlie Wayne; her great-grandchildren, Cole E. Santmyers and Conway W. Stonebreaker; her numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious dog that never left her side, Peanut.
Barbara enjoyed cooking for her beloved family and spending precious time visiting them.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Santmyers, Wesley Rutherford, Joshua Gordon, Alberto Flores, Terry Ray Santmyers and Mark Allen Santmyers.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tanner Steed, Dave’s Diversified Services employees, and Matt Malloy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, 221 N. Commerce Ave. Front Royal, Virginia, or to John Wesley United Methodist Church at 14 Church St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Obituaries
Wendell Edward White (1940 – 2023)
Wendell Edward White, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Wendell at 12 P.M. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Wendell was born on November 17, 1940, in Whitewood, Buchanan County, Virginia, to the late David and Elsie White. He was also preceded in death by his son, Wendell White II; his 3 sisters; and his 4 brothers.
Surviving Wendell are his daughter, Lisa Gillespie, and her husband, Ross of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; his brother, Arthur White (Joyce); his former spouse, Carolyn Jane Allison White Thompson; his grandchildren, Wendell Andrew John White (Britney), Donald Glen Polen II, Katie Duncan (Marcus Sine), Christina Costello (Joseph), Amber White (Jeff), Nathan White (Mia); 6 great-grandchildren with another one on the way; his beloved dog, Buddy; and numerous extended family members.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Maddox Funeral Home.
Kyle White, Richard White, Grant White, Johnny White, Sonny Chiveral, and Ernie Morris will be pallbearers.
Honorary Pallbearers are David White, Donald Polen, and Dave Rushton.
Flowers and memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Darnetta “Darlene” Downing (1952 – 2023)
Darnetta “Darlene” Downing, 70, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2023, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held for Darlene at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Ronald Chunn officiating. There will be a visitation hour starting one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
Darlene was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on September 19, 1952, to the late John Turner Downing and Ruby Cordelia Jackson. She is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Downing.
Surviving Darlene are her children, Shannon Downing, April Downing, LaShabia “Shay” Johnson (Jeremy), and Timothy Downing; her grandchildren, Raven, Shaquille, Khalil, Teraca, Khyree, D’Aujinae, Arshawn, Trevon, Ameen, Jayden, and Naeem; her great-grandchildren, Lorren, Marlee, Amalia, and one on the way; and her siblings, Catherine Turner, John Downing, and Elmo Downing.
Darlene was a member and advocate for the National Alliance for Mental Illness. When she got together with family and friends, she was always the life of the party and could bring anyone to tears with laughter.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Khalil Cosley, Khyree Downing, Trevon Madison, Arshawn Downing, Jayden Downing, Ameen Johnson, and Naeem Johnson.
Obituaries
David Trenton Nicholson, Sr. (1952 – 2023)
David Trenton Nicholson, Sr., 71, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away August 4, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center due to chronic medical issues, with his loving family by his side.
David was born January 6, 1952, in Front Royal, VA, the son of the late Reid H. Nicholson and Elsie Edwards Roland.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 53 years. They made a great team and built a loving family together. Also surviving is a daughter, Kendra Fox, and husband Brian; a son, Trent and wife, Amanda; three grandchildren, Natalie, Alex, and Silas; a step-brother, Wendei Davis, and wife Debbie, and their two daughters, Andrea and Malika and sister-in-law Emilie Woodward.
David was reared in Flint Hill, VA, and spent his first six years near his father’s family home. During his high school years, he excelled in every sport he aspired to learn: track (placing first in District 10 Competition in the high jump, the first member of Warren County’s track team ever to win this honor), basketball, and football (co-captain).
In his adult years, he enjoyed bowling (a 299 high in 1997), fishing, and golf. He shared his sports knowledge during the eight years of coaching his daughter’s girl’s softball team and six years coaching his son’s boy’s baseball team, as well as umpiring the games.
He and a friend saved a 13-year-old girl from drowning at the Front Royal boat landing, almost losing his own life to do so, as the water hydraulics pushed Dave down over and over again until he could thrust off a rock to the surface and then pull her to safety.
Dave’s working years began driving heavy equipment constructing I-66 in Warren County and Rt. 340 towards Luray, VA. He worked for eight years in the engineering department at Avtex Fibers. He won Millwright First Place in the Twelfth Annual State Carpentry Apprenticeship Contest in 1979 from J.C.A.C. of Washington, D.C., becoming a member of the Mid Atlantic Regional Carpenters Union (included Millwrights).
Much of his union working career was spent in Baltimore, MD, at the Giant Food Heidi Bakery, where he earned the nickname “MacGyver” for his infinite mechanical engineering resourcefulness. He designed and constructed a four-level conveyor for bread dough within one second, replacing a supervisor’s purchase of a never used $5,000 timing machine. Following the closing of the bakery, he continued with the Union at the Library of Congress and power plants in Deep Creek, MD, Morgantown, WV, and Salem, NJ.
His keen sense of humor, wealth of knowledge, and loving, supportive nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be private.