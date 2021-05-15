Obituaries
James N. “Jim” Richmond (1952 -2021)
James N. “Jim” Richmond, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Harold Brown officiating.
Mr. Richmond was born on September 7, 1952, in Boone County, West Virginia to the late Frank Richmond and Etta Ball Richmond Osborne. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanell Ann McCormick, and sister-in-law, Carolyn L. Brady.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Janet R. Cole Richmond of Front Royal; son, James Robert Richmond (LaKeshia) of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Karen Jean McDonald (Daniel) of Front Royal; two brothers-in-law, John M. Cole of Front Royal and Donald B. Cole (Irma) of San Diego, California; sister-in-law, Patricia Hagerty (Eric) of Basye, Virginia, and four grandsons, Frank McDonald of Front Royal and Blaine, Robert and Daniel Richmond all of Ankeny, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Stephen “Steve” A. Bradeen Jr (1932 -2021)
Stephen “Steve” A. Bradeen Jr., 88, of Norway, Maine, and Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Bradeen was born on August 3, 1932, in Portland, Maine to the late Stephen Sr. and Edna Young Bradeen. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Anderson Bradeen, and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and James Algrant.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Gilleland (James), and two grandchildren, Ian and Lara Gilleland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or to Boulder Crest Retreat, 18370 Bluemont Village Ln, Bluemont, VA 20135.
Albert F. “Frankie” Walther, Sr (1944 -2021)
Albert F. “Frankie” Walther, Sr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick. There will be a celebration of Frankie’s life following the interment.
Frank was born May 7, 1944, at Remount in Warren County, son of the late Jesse and Virginia Walther.
He was a farrier for over 60 years. He shod for several large farms in Loudoun and Fauquier counties including Springhill Farm, Buckland Farm, Blue Ridge Farm, and White Oaks Farm.
Some of his accomplishments include shoeing Secretariat as a yearling and Pleasant Colony through his triple crown bid. In his later years, he had a horse shipped to Virginia from the owner of Secretariat to shoe and correct. He shod for several clients which included Washington Mill Co., Domino sugar, Thomas English Muffins, Mars candy bar, and Busch beer to name a few. He worked the Warrenton Horse Show and was a farrier for several Steeplechase races over the years.
Frank enjoyed being with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, cooking, and telling stories to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years Alice M. Walther; two children Frank “Dootz” Walther, Jr. and wife Teresa and Tracy Clatterbuck and husband Craig; siblings Lewin “Bo” Walther, William Walther and Judy Jenkins; four grandchildren Jessica and Hannah Walther, Chance and Taylor Clatterbuck; three step-grandchildren Josh, Shane and Tommi Michael; and several nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Edwards.
Pallbearers will be Gary “Clerb” Clark, Gary Pancione, Nick Pancione, Stephen Mudery, Johnny Jenkins, and Jan Salvato.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wade McGhee, Ronnie Bell, Duane Lawson, and Galen Ellison.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 15 from 10:00 -11:00 am at the funeral home.
Nora Ann Alger Hockman (1939 – 2021)
On Monday, May 10, 2021, Nora Ann Alger Hockman was called home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 81.
She was born on August 1, 1939, in Bentonville, Va., to Virgil S. and Ruby Riley Alger, second in line of eight children.
On March 15, 1958, she married James “Eddie” Hockman of Bentonville. They were married for 63 years.
Nora is survived by three daughters, Susie Wertz (Randy) of Front Royal, Sharon Vaught, also of Front Royal, who was her caregiver, and Brenda Hockman of Stanley; six grandchildren, Lindsay McKinstry, Diane Wertz, Kevin Wertz, Kimberly Woodyard, Courtney Baker-Williams and Haley Buracker; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Shirley Alger (Ann) and James Alger, both of Rileyville; and four sisters, Pat McCauley (Roger) of Front Royal, Carolyn Sheffield (Jim) of Rileyville, and Ruth Lentz and Wanda Carney, both of Luray. She was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil “Bub” Alger Jr.; and a son-in-law, Jeff Vaught.
Nora attended Luray High School and later returned to work for Page County Public Schools, working for more than 30 years in the cafeteria. She was a member of the former Grace Fellowship Church in Rileyville. She was active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She had been a member of TOPS for many years.
Nora had a great love for children and found much joy and happiness in spending time with them and caring for them.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the Rileyville Baptist Church by Pastor Dan Ellis, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m.
Her final resting place will be in the old family cemetery in Rileyville, near Black Angus Run.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jamie Lentz, Timmy Lentz, Trapper Alger, Brett Alger, Woody Morrison, Kevin Wertz, Brandon Baker-Williams, Adam McCauley, Keith Nauman, Michael Licklider and Kelly Elliott.
Flowers are welcome; for memorial contributions, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Larry Ralph Miller (1943 – 2021)
Larry Ralph Miller, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.
Mr. Miller was born August 29, 1943, in Front Royal, son of the late Ralph James and Kathleen Bailey Miller. He was a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, a member of Missouri Valley Wrench Club, and a collector of John Deere tools and tractor parts. He retired after many dedicated years from the Department of Defense, Middle East Division in 2005.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years Doris Derflinger Miller; daughter Cindy Jo Vaught and husband Willie, and a grandson Bailey Vaught.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Miller Casteel and husband Joe A. Casteel.
Pallbearers will be Willie Vaught, Bailey Vaught, Wayne Derflinger, Alfred “Buddy” Reel, Jr., Mike Eshleman, and Mitchell Sine.
Honorary pallbearers will be Warren Lee Derflinger, Dave Fairing, James Crowder, and Donnie Lester.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Robin Kelce, treasurer, 115 West 9th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Elsie Elam Martin (1938 – 2021)
Elsie Elam Martin, 82, passed away at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center in Winchester Virginia on the morning of Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Elsie Martin was born on December 9, 1938, to the late George and Elsie Elam in Hume, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Burial will follow at Leeds Cemetery following the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Derflinger. Family and friends are invited to gather and visit one hour before the service.
Ms. Martin is survived by her three sons John R. Martin Jr., Andrew “Andy” Martin, and Steven Martin; sister Doris Elam; grandchildren Steven Martin Jr., Brandon Martin, Amber Martin, Patrick Martin, and Elliott Martin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Martin is predeceased by her parents; sisters Irene Campbell, Alma Rector, Thelma Williams, Mary O’Bannon, and Betty Monis; and brother George Elam.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Lowell, Steven Norman, Jeff O’Bannon, Bernie O’Bannon, Bruce Williams, and Kenny Baker.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.R. Dove, Gary Poe, and R.L. Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be sent to Riverton Methodist Church.
William Ritenour “Ricky” Hough Jr (1948 -2021)
William Ritenour “Ricky” Hough Jr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Ricky at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ricky was born on March 21, 1948, in Berryville, Virginia to the late Jackie Longerbeam Hough and William “Bill” Hough Sr. Also preceding him in death is his daughter, Billie Jo Hough.
Ricky never knew a stranger, he was known by many in and around Front Royal. He worked for over 30 years at Riverton Corporation then ended his career as a maintenance technician at Randolph- Macon Academy. His true love was being a member of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department for 34 years serving as Lieutenant, Chief Engineer, and the board. He never missed a bingo night and always loved the people who attended.
Surviving Ricky is his loving wife of 52 years, Joann Deavers Hough; his daughters, Lori Mills and Wanda Ratchford (Harry Ratchford Jr.); his brother, Michael Hough Sr. (Tonya Hough); his sisters, Susan Jones, and Pat Hough; his grandchildren, Ericka Mills and Morgan Mills; his great-grandchild, Brayden Barr; and numerous extended family members.
Ricky was a devout member of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department and was a former member of the Happy Creek United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Mike Feaster, Wayne Settle, Larry Settle, Pat Spangler, Wyatt Strickland, and Billy Sudduth.
Honorary Pallbearers are the current members of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department, 533 Mountain View Dr. Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.