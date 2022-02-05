James Robert “Bob” Anderson (1946 – 2022)

James Robert “Bob” Anderson, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Bob was born on June 30, 1946, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Ralph and Kathleen Jenkins Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sallyann Ridgway Anderson, and three older brothers, Ralph Jr. “Jim”, Donnie and Jerry. He moved to Front Royal following his marriage in 1972. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, and small engine repair.

Surviving is Bob’s brothers, Wayne and Kenny; sister, Ann; Godson, Jesse Budd; long-term caregiver, Vicki Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and his beloved dog, Sally.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.