James Trent Williams (1974 – 2022)

GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on September 27th, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, Virginia 22172.

Bobby was born on January 9, 1961, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Robert Wayne Sites Sr. and Laura VanMeter. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Alesia Lee; his nephew, Clay Lee; his niece Cori Jean Carr and his step-father, Donald VanMeter.

Surviving Bobby is his loving wife of 39 years, Janice Sites; his daughter, Jill Sites & Kenny; his siblings, Michelle Savilisky & Dave, Kermit Sites & Beth, Amy Connell, Joy Carr, Ruby Burkett, and LeeAnn Parker; step-mother Lee Sites; his brother in law, Donnie Lee; his nephews, Cody, Zack, Tony and Gary; and numerous extended family members including his dog Sandy.

Bobby enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in December of 1978. He was a drill instructor at Parris Island for two years before becoming an Aircraft Communications Navigation Tech. He then studied Information Technology at the University of Phoenix & worked as a Computer Specialist before his retirement in 1999. He was recalled to active duty in 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom, stationed in Fallujah. He achieved many medals during his lifetime in the military with numerous Good Conduct Medals, a Navy Commendation Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a Korean Defense Service Medal, an Iraqi Campaign Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Medal.

He retired again in 2006 after 21 years of exemplary service. He also worked at Winchester Medical Center, Army Corp of Engineers, MCCS Quantico, and retired as a security network engineer for the VA. Bobby enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his 2.5-ton truck, and living on the Shenandoah River. He had a love for animals, especially his dog Sandy. He will always be remembered as a loving husband & father.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Cumberland, MD

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Warren Co. 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630