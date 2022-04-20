Obituaries
James William “Billy Bob” Camden (1947 – 2022)
James William “Billy Bob” Camden, 74, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
James was born on May 15, 1947, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Roy Camden and Mary Timmons. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Lessie Crouch; his brother, Roy Lee Camden Jr.; and his step-father Harvey S. Timmons.
Surviving James is his loving companion of 24 years, Kay Robey; his son, Johnny Camden; his half-brother, Stanley Timmons; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Miller; his grandson, Justin Camden; his extended family, Doris Shevitz, Joette Breeden and other close family members.
James proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In his spare time, he loved playing the guitar, Bowling, and more than anything he loved spending time at the racetrack.
Pallbearers will be family
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries
Lyle Edwin Morrison (1927 – 2022)
Lyle Edwin Morrison, 95, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away early in the morning of Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility, Bentonville, Virginia.
Lyle was born on March 9, 1927, in Bentonville, Virginia, to his late parents, Thomas Norton and Hettie Belle Morrison.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruby Kathryn Morrison, his five children, Donna Berryman (Bill), Gary Morrison (Susan), Deborah Maricle (Donnie), Pamala Morrison (George), Patty Hite (Thomas III), his six grandchildren, Todd Berryman (Tabby), Patrick Maricle, Ben Maricle (Jess), Katie Thomas (Nick), Rachael Hite, and Thomas J. Hite IV (Amanda), and his six great-grandchildren, Daniel Berryman, Deacon Berryman, Ryan Maricle, Wyatt Maricle, Jayden Banks, George Twigg, Thomas Hite V, and Landon Hite. He deeply loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas C. Morrison and Dean G. Morrison (Mary Jane). He will be missed dearly by his family.
Lyle was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Darlene Morrison, a sister, Velma Fern Mathews, a brother, Lynwood Lee Morrison, a brother-in-law, Raymond H. Mathews, sisters-in-law, Nellie Mae Morrison, and Louise Morrison.
He greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting, fishing, gardening, beekeeping, and feeding the wildlife at his home. He led a long and full life and had an adventurer’s spirit. He was a self-taught mechanic and inventor and always surprised his family with his ingenuity. He never gave up living life to the fullest, and even in his later years found a gentle balance of work and rest to fill his days. Lyle’s annual garden fed his family and loved ones for many years and our summers will be a little less sweet without his tomato sandwiches.
He served in the US Army during the last days of WW II in Italy as a part of the 338th Field Artillery Regiment.
Arrangements for a family graveside service are in the care of Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.maddoxfuneraIhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Obituaries
John “Johnny” Andrew Hensley, Sr. (1935 – 2022)
John “Johnny” Andrew Hensley, Sr. of Front Royal Virginia passed on to Heaven’s “front 9” surrounded by his loving family on April 13th, 2022.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Andrew and Lottie Caricofe Hensley, and the adored Walter Edwin Hensley, great-grandchild. John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Betty Jackson Hensley, son John Jr. and wife Joanne Morrison Hensley of Front Royal, daughters, Barbara Hensley Petitt and husband John Peterson of Schuyler Virginia, Cindy Hensley White and husband George White of Newport News Virginia, and Kathy E Hensley of Front Royal, he was best known as Papa to his Ten Grandchildren (spouse), Bradley Petitt (Danielle), Greg Petitt, Renee Eastwood (Joshua), Ansley Petitt, Edwin Hensley (Paige), Ashley Rasmussen, Erika White, Mary Hensley, TJ Skaggs (Annie), Kailey Skaggs; and 13 Great Grandchildren (#14 on the way) Kyla Petitt, Logan Petitt, Noah Petitt, Jodaci Eastwood, Sophia Crites, Charlotte Petitt, Jenavieve Eastwood, Kellan Petitt, DJ Caison, Clover Hensley, Harper Petitt, Jolene Eastwood, Ronan Petitt; and Several Loved extended family members in Rockingham County Virginia, his dog Marley and cat Boots.
John was born on April 8th, 1935 in Bridgewater Virginia. He joined the US Marine Corp in August of 1954 earning the rank of Sargent in 3 years of honored service. Following his service to his country, John worked tirelessly in a variety of jobs until earning a store management position with A&P Corp., after which he retired after 32 years. Following what was thought to be John’s retirement he joined his son in Front Royal to run his hardware store until he gained employment with the Warren County Sherriff’s Dept., his life’s desire to be in law enforcement.
John worked as the transportation officer and court bailiff and was honored to serve on the Department’s Honor Guard. He retired from his 2nd career with 24 years of service with the Sherriff’s Dept.
John was active and a sportsman his entire life. In John’s early life he played several years with the Rockingham County Baseball League and in 2014 was honored to be inducted into the Rockingham County Hall of Fame. Following John’s first retirement from A&P in 1989 he took up Golf and once again mastered the sport playing 1–3 times weekly, having his Best Game Ever 4 days prior to his passing. In addition to his active golf hobby, John made sure there was never a dirty car in his presence and the yard could only exist if it was perfect. John and Betty have enjoyed their fellowship at Front Royal First Baptist Church.
A heartfelt thank you to our church family, especially to Pastor Christie, for her comfort and love during this difficult time.
Johnny, John, Dad, and Papa is guilty of being humble man, earnest man, and always putting his family first. His guidance provided while raising his family, his good work ethic, and his loving way will live in each of us forever and in those, he has influenced.
Obituaries
James “Jimmy” Whited (1939 – 2022)
James “Jimmy” Whited, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 19 at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jimmy was born August 9, 1939, in Russell County, Virginia son of the late Reece Stewart Whited, Sr., and Willie Lee Helton Whited.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a member of Howellsville United Methodist Church, and the Loyal Order of Moose 829 in Front Royal.
Jimmy worked for Avtex Fibers for 23 years and retired after 20 years from North American Housing and worked part-time for Warren County Parks and Rec. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Surviving is the love of his life of 59 years, Pat Oliver Whited; two sons, Ronnie Whited and Dwayne Whited (Bobbie Jo Whited), both of Front Royal; one daughter, Paula Fristoe (Kevin Fristoe) of Amissville; one brother, Claude Whited of Culpeper; two sisters, Ruth Hess of Salem and Aretta Layne of Gretna; eight grandchildren, Stacey Whited (Caezer), R.J. Whited (Destiny), Evan Whited (Amanda), Lucas Malloy (Natalie), Zachary Whited (Brittany), Jacob Whited, Timmy Andrews (Genie) and Leslie Morrison (Mike); seven great-grandchildren, Deni Whited, Ashlynn Whited, Willow Whited, Ellie Morrison, Dakota Morrison, Makayla Morrison, and Trevour Andrews; brother and sister-in-love, David and Patricia Oliver; and Shannon Morrison, whom he thought of as a daughter.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Bill Whited, Danny Whited, Marie Brown, Sue Feathers, Virginia Whited, and Reece S. Whited, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Davey, Leroy Shaffer, Todd Heier, Gene Airhart, Larry Oliver, and Dean Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be R.J., Stacey, Evan, Lucas, Zack, Jacob, Leslie, and Timmy.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 18 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.mssociety.org; the Front Royal Little League, P.O. Box 1980, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; or to Front Royal Fire and Rescue, 221 North Commerce Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Following the services, the family will receive friends at the Front Royal Moose Lodge for a time of food and fellowship.
Obituaries
Jesse Eugene Roth (1922 – 2022)
Jesse Eugene Roth, 99, of Bentonville, Virginia went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 AM at Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia.
Mr. Roth was born on December 3, 1922, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Edgar and Myrle Constein Roth. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Bruno; son-in-law, Henry Bruno, and brother, Garland C. Roth. He was employed by Unisys Corporation and served with the company in many capacities, retiring after 39 years as a Computer Systems Analyst. He was a member of Front Royal Church of the Brethren and enjoyed numerous hobbies including golfing, gardening, designing and building stained glass, and woodworking.
Survivors include his loving wife of 77 years, Dorothy Roth; son, Michael E. Roth, and daughter-in-law, Tina Roth of Warrenton, Virginia; three grandchildren, Anthony Bruno of Quinton, Virginia, Aimee McCarthy and her husband Kevin of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Andrew Bruno and his wife Julie of Leesburg, Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Bruno of Quinton, Andrew, William and Samantha Bruno of Leesburg and Miles and Molly McCarthy of Virginia Beach and sister-in-law, Flora Roth of Roanoke, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Obituaries
Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion (1951 – 2022)
Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion, 71, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Runion was born on January 4, 1951, in Tunnelton, West Virginia to the late William and Gladys Carver Runion. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. He retired from AP Woodson and was a member of Front Royal Moose Lodge #829.
Survivors include his two daughters, Tammy Bolt (Dannel) and Jennifer Berry Brown (Brian); two sisters, Rosalie Marsengill (Mike) and Barbie Tate; six grandchildren, Mathew Bolt, Katelyn Bolt, Taylor Bolt, Morgan Berry, Emma Berry, and Grace Berry and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines (1940 – 2022)
Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines was born on Jan 8, 1940, in Spencer, WV. Violet passed away peacefully at Lynn Care Center on April 8, where she had been a resident for close to five years.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Leo J Hardman and Violet Berniece Hersman Hardman; Betty Louise and Phyllis Ann Hardman, her older and younger sisters respectively.. Also preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Gary R Raines. Gary and Violet were married for almost 42 years, residing on 14th St in Front Royal.
All family above had been long-time residents of Front Royal at the time of their passing. Violet is survived by her son, Bruce W Clatterbuck who resides in Reno, NV.