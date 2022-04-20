James William “Billy Bob” Camden (1947 – 2022)

James William “Billy Bob” Camden, 74, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

James was born on May 15, 1947, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Roy Camden and Mary Timmons. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Lessie Crouch; his brother, Roy Lee Camden Jr.; and his step-father Harvey S. Timmons.

Surviving James is his loving companion of 24 years, Kay Robey; his son, Johnny Camden; his half-brother, Stanley Timmons; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Miller; his grandson, Justin Camden; his extended family, Doris Shevitz, Joette Breeden and other close family members.

James proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In his spare time, he loved playing the guitar, Bowling, and more than anything he loved spending time at the racetrack.

Pallbearers will be family

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.