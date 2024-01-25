Jamie Leigh Brown (1978 – 2024)

Jamie Leigh Brown, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, in the comfort of her own home.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Jamie was born on October 1, 1978, in Annandale, Virginia, and was raised by her parents, Deborah Raker and Todd Dawson.

Surviving Jamie and her parents are her husband, Justin Oliver; her children, Katlyn Raker, Laylin Brown, Madyson Dodson, Pailey Brown, Elijah Brown, and Malachi Cooke; and her sister, Ashleigh Switzer.

Jamie enjoyed going to the beach with her family and looking at the view of the ocean. She enjoyed music on a deeper level than most. She was devoted to her family and animals. Jamie was an avid mother of a special needs child and devoted her time and energy to local special needs programs and spreading awareness. She was a devoted follower.