Jan Marcia Ward (1952 – 2023)

Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 on North Commerce Avenue, with Pastor Jim Bunce and Pastor Jimmy Johns officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Hoss was born August 17, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Otis Charles and Hazel R. Williams Feldhauser.

He was a lifetime member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he served as trustee,

a life member of Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1, and active in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 for over 60 years.

Hoss will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends. He always looked forward to the Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival and serving hot dogs and hamburgers with their world-famous fireman’s relish.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Bonnie Sperry Feldhauser; two sons, Bryan Feldhauser and wife Suzy of Front Royal and Andrew Feldhauser and wife Faith of Frederick County, Virginia; three grandchildren, Caroline Feldhauser, Veronica Dove, and Madison McDonald; and one great-grandson, Malikai Dove-Brown.

Hoss was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Faye Hope Feldhauser.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Shaner, Jim Parsons, David Santmyers, Ronnie Cromer, Junior Kisner, and Jimmy Johns, past and active members of the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 and past and active members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52.

The family will receive friends at the firehouse on North Commerce Avenue from 12-1 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Hoss’s name to the Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 “Truck Fund,” c/o Katrina Hinegardner, 221 North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 52, c/o Sherry Pugh, Treasurer, 228 Woodthrush Way, Linden, Virginia 22642. Please make checks payable to BSA Troop 52.

All are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship following the service at the fire hall.