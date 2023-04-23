Obituaries
Jan Marcia Ward (1952 – 2023)
Jan Marcia Ward, 70, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held for Jan at 11:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Jan was born on September 15, 1952, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Clarence and Bernice Farrier. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Gallagher, and her brother, Woody Ferrier.
Surviving Jan is her loving husband of 33 years, Roger Ward; her children, Kenneth Gallagher (Michelle), Diane Gallagher, and Danielle Brown (Don); her sister, Cheryl Mayo (Pete); her grandchildren, David “Bug” Brown, Christian Brown, Morgan Brown, Jake Gallagher, Erik Neilsen, Rebecca Neilsen, Cassandra Caulder, Jason Gallagher Jr., Troy Gallagher, Destiny Gallagher, and Tyler Gallagher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Obituaries
Florence “Flo” K. Miller (1936 – 2023)
Florence “Flo” K. Miller, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Flo was born March 9, 1936, in Waterlick, Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Henry Shiflett and Rachael Virginia Marrow.
She attended Riverton United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter 1194 in Front Royal, a member of the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, and the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal. She retired after many dedicated years as an accountant from the CIA and received numerous awards for her work.
Surviving are three children, Vickie K. Henry and partner Francois of Front Royal, Wanda L Miller of The Villages, Florida, and Robert R. Miller and wife Kelly of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Hugh B. Henry (Stephanie) of Front Royal, Micah N. Henry (Shanna) of Front Royal and Tori R. Campbell (Kevin) of Tampa, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Brian M. Smoot (Jessica) and Allison N. Henry; two sisters, Annie “Petzie” Wilson of Strasburg and Rachael “Cookie” Wood of Washburn, Tennessee; and a special niece Denise F. Smedley of Front Royal.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Annette D. Miller.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Henry, Micah Henry, Francois Ouimet, Brian Smoot, Art Saffelle, and Mark Merchant.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Obituaries
Connie “Winnie the Pooh” Huff Harris (1954 – 2023)
Connie “Winnie the Pooh” Huff Harris, 68, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Harris was born on November 16, 1954, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Frank and Mamie Lillard Huff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Harris; sister, Carolyn Huff Kinsey and brother, Frank Edwin Huff. She was formerly a dispatcher with Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Department and a member of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her nephew, Jason Keith Kinsey; lifelong friends, Lisa Clay, David Jones, and Dan Chauncey; two cousins and many other friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 945 Fodderstack Rd, Flint Hill, VA 22627.
Obituaries
Mary Hoffman Simons (1949 – 2023)
Mary Simons of Front Royal, VA passed away peacefully at Lavender Hills Assisted Living, where she was treated with love and respect every day.
Mary was born March 11, 1949, in Front Royal, VA, to the late Guy and Freida Smelser Compton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Hoffman; her second husband, John Samuel Simons; and her two sisters: Aileen Hamrick and Dorothy Rudacille.
She was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy and retired from Hampton Inn. Mary was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Wayne Hoffman, and his wife Tana of Waterlick; and grandson, Paul Samuel Hoffman, whom she called her Punkin, he was her pride and joy! Also surviving are brothers Paul Compton (Connie) and Carl Compton and Sister Pauline Wharton (Richard), all of Front Royal; brother Lawrence Compton (Donna) of Smithville, Tennessee; and special niece, Cindy Totten, to whom Mary was like an “older sister” as well as a partner in crime on their many adventures.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
Family and Friends will assemble at Maddox Funeral Home at 10:30 am Tuesday, April 25, and proceed to Frederick Cemetery for a graveside service. Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
Obituaries
John Winfield Taylor, Sr. (1943 – 2023)
John Winfield Taylor, Sr., 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
John was born July 11, 1943, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Wesley Franklin Taylor, Sr., and Mary Pearl Taylor.
He worked many years for Marumsco Plumbing and Heating and Fred W. Borden Plumbing until his retirement.
He was married to the late Janet E. Jenkins Taylor.
Surviving are two daughters, Betty Jo Henry and husband Bobby of Highview, West Virginia, and Keisha Barbee and husband Les of Linden; one brother, Dee Taylor and Debbie of Front Royal; one sister, Diane Jarrell of Strasburg; and six grandchildren, Gracie and Maddie Henry, Kaitlyn, and Jacob Barbee, and Matthew and Stephen Bowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Joe Taylor, Wesley Taylor, Jr., and Penny Taylor; two sisters, Betty Figgins and Helen Weakley; and a daughter, Becky Jenkins Bowler.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser (1951 – 2023)
Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 on North Commerce Avenue, with Pastor Jim Bunce and Pastor Jimmy Johns officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Hoss was born August 17, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Otis Charles and Hazel R. Williams Feldhauser.
He was a lifetime member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he served as trustee,
a life member of Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1, and active in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 for over 60 years.
Hoss will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends. He always looked forward to the Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival and serving hot dogs and hamburgers with their world-famous fireman’s relish.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Bonnie Sperry Feldhauser; two sons, Bryan Feldhauser and wife Suzy of Front Royal and Andrew Feldhauser and wife Faith of Frederick County, Virginia; three grandchildren, Caroline Feldhauser, Veronica Dove, and Madison McDonald; and one great-grandson, Malikai Dove-Brown.
Hoss was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Faye Hope Feldhauser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Shaner, Jim Parsons, David Santmyers, Ronnie Cromer, Junior Kisner, and Jimmy Johns, past and active members of the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 and past and active members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52.
The family will receive friends at the firehouse on North Commerce Avenue from 12-1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Hoss’s name to the Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 “Truck Fund,” c/o Katrina Hinegardner, 221 North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 52, c/o Sherry Pugh, Treasurer, 228 Woodthrush Way, Linden, Virginia 22642. Please make checks payable to BSA Troop 52.
All are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship following the service at the fire hall.
Obituaries
Eddie Julious Norwood (1950 – 2023)
Eddie Julious Norwood, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Reverend Dr. Ken Patrick officiating.
Mr. Norwood was born on March 15, 1950, in Halifax County, North Carolina, to the late Eddie and Mary Powell Norwood. He graduated in the last segregated class of W.E.B. DuBois High School, Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 1969. He spent most of his working years with Dodson Brothers Pest Control in Winchester.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Norwood of Winchester; two sons, Darrell Norwood of Bristow, Virginia, and Julius Norwood of Front Royal; two daughters, Sherron Boddie of Washington, Virginia, and Christina Moses of Stephens City, Virginia; stepson, Jordan Cutchin of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Betty Jean Jones of Youngsville, North Carolina and seven grandchildren, Damin, Natalia, Christian, Jayden, Alyssia, Jace and Brian.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.