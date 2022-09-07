Jane Elizabeth Baumann (1925 – 2022)

Ralph Spencer Markee, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, aged 80, of Flint Hill, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Rappahannock County.

A memorial of his life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Washington Baptist Church in Washington, Virginia. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Washington Baptist Church for a time of food and fellowship.

Ralph Markee was born on November 24, 1941, in Kings County, New York, the son of the late John Edward and Marie Judd Markee. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and Centereach, Long Island, where the family passion for cars, boats, and motorcycles was ignited.

Mr. Markee believed in continual education. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Houghton College, Houghton, New York. An Associate’s degree in Computers followed at Lord Fairfax Community College, Middletown, Virginia. He completed a Master of Business Administration at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee.

Ralph began working as a youth, washing cars at Gaines Motors (Oldsmobile) in Brooklyn, New York, and participating in the construction of New Village Congregational Church in Centereach, Long Island. He then spent 24 years at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal, Virginia; rising from a laboratory technician to vice president of operations. He then spent seven years with North American Rayon in Elizabethton, Tennessee as manager of environmental and quality controls. This was followed by eight years in the marketing department at Juan, Inc in Winchester, Virginia. His last job, the “best job he ever had,” was working twelve years as a farm hand at Rose Hill Farm, Massies Corner, Virginia.

Mr. Markee served the Warren and Rappahannock County community throughout his life as a lay minister performing services and preaching whenever asked. He served on the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 committee in Front Royal, Virginia, for more than 15 years. He was a Vigil member of the ShenRappaWa council’s service organization.

Ralph married Lois Everswick 59 years ago in Houghton, New York. They made a great team as they moved from New York to Virginia and beyond, building a new family and finding wonderful new friends along the way. He will be greatly missed by family and friends both near and far.

Surviving Ralph is his loving wife Lois of Flint Hill, Virginia; sons, Thomas and wife Kimberly of Herndon, Virginia, and Timothy and wife Jennifer of Charlottesville, Virginia; two brothers, Neil and wife Susan of Palm City, Florida, and John and wife Susan of Selden, Long Island; three sisters, Marilyn Percy of Haymarket, Virginia, Lois Giuffreda and husband Richard of Palm City, Florida, and Roberta Variale and husband Anthony of Trinity, Florida; as well as six grandchildren; Derrek Markee, Johnathan Markee, Matthew Markee, Leif Markee, Luke Markee, and Logan Markee.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Flint Hill Baptist Church, 630 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Flint Hill, Virginia, or Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay Street, Washington, Virginia.