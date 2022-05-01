Obituaries
Janet “Jenny Foster” Aileen Overbey (1933 – 2022)
Janet “Jenny Foster” Aileen Overbey, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Heritage Hall.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Overbey was born on July 24, 1933, in Page County, Virginia to the late Roy “Happy” Foster and Mary Henry Foster. She was also preceded in death by her son, Lyle William “Billy” Robinson; granddaughter, Deanna Reid; sister, Pat Deavers and four brothers, Donald, Kenneth, Bob, and Larry Foster. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Eagles Auxiliary and she enjoyed playing BINGO.
Survivors include her daughter, Jo Bowles; son, Joseph David Robinson; two brothers, Vernon Foster (Leewa) and Roger Foster (Sissy); two grandchildren, Jessi Kidd and John Christian Reid; great-great-granddaughter, Jessa Caroline Kidd; special niece, Juanita and two special nephews, Nathan and Robert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to C-Cap, 316 N Royal Ave # Ll, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to a local organization that helps children and families of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Sheron Denise Smith-Piazza (1961 – 2022)
Sheron Smith-Piazza peacefully went to heaven to be with our Lord at her home on April 27, 2022, after more than a decade of courageously fighting cancer. Sheron was surrounded by her loving family and friends, and her devoted rescue dog, Coco, all of whom stayed by her side constantly during this lengthy battle.
Sheron was an amazing person who was beautiful inside and out, and she touched many lives during her 61 years on earth. She was an adoring mother and grandmother, a loving sister, a faithful friend, and a deeply devoted wife. Sheron created majesty in her gardens, and she leaves a legacy of beauty and love in the souls she touched throughout her life.
Sheron graduated from high school in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1979, and later served three years in the United States Army. She then served in a number of leadership positions in the business world before seeking her dream and lifelong passion of owning her own landscaping firm. In 2002, Sheron founded and became president of the highly successful Turtle Rock Landscaping, a business she led for twenty years. In this position, she served clients in the Shenandoah Valley and the Washington Metropolitan Area, creating breathtaking landscape designs and building beautiful gardens. One of her long-time clients and dear friend, United States Senator John Warner who was a life-long gardener, often told his friends and neighbors that Sheron was “a remarkably gifted landscaper who made dreams come true.” Sheron also founded Shenandoah Confections in 2013, a tea and chocolate shop on Main Street in Front Royal, where she met her husband and the love of her life, John Piazza.
Sheron was preceded in death by her father and mother, James Edward Smith and Betty Joy (Hill) Smith, and her dear brother, Jimmy Smith, all from Huntsville, Alabama.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Colonel John Piazza (USAF, Retired); children Danielle Christine Dombrowski of Rileyville, Virginia, and son Michael Frances Dombrowski and devoted companion Katya Porter of Bristol, England; sister Darlene Boyd and her loving companion William (Bill) Byrns of Front Royal, Virginia; sister Debbie Wooten and her husband, Billy, and nephews Andy and Eddie Wooten, all from Union Grove, Alabama. Sheron is also survived by her sister-in-law Pat Falting of Bossier City, Louisiana, step-daughter Casey Piazza Reynolds and husband Timothy Reynolds, and grandchildren Bryant, John, and Jillian Reynolds, all of Louisville, Kentucky. Also surviving are many other relatives, all of whom were deeply loved by Sheron.
Sheron is further survived by her fellow Deacons at Rockland Community Church in Front Royal, the members of the Rockland Community Church Women’s Group that she led as president for several years, and her “Gardening with God” Bible study family, a group that she founded four years ago for fellowship and to study God’s word weekly at the Piazza home. Sheron believed deeply that one was closest to God in a beautiful garden, and that the surest sign of God’s presence on earth is His gift of flowers, plants, trees, and shrubs He provides each season.
A religious celebration of Sheron’s life will be held at Rockland Community Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:30 in the morning, with a reception in the Rockland Community Church Parish Hall immediately following the service. The service will be celebrated by The Right Reverend Bishop Vince McLaughlin, assisted by Pastors Mary Marshall and Joel Flower.
In lieu of flowers, Sheron and her family request that any donations in her memory be made to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden, a grand prayer garden that Sheron designed and which is currently being built to serve as a place of peace, joy, and meditation for the people of Warren County and beyond. Donations to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden should be sent to Rockland Community Church, attention Mrs. Carol Goddard, at 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Larry Wayne Lineweaver, Sr. (1949 – 2022)
Larry Wayne Lineweaver, Sr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home.
No visitation or funeral service will be held per Larry’s request.
Obituaries
James Lewis Culbertson (1937 – 2022)
James Lewis Culbertson, 85, of Bentonville, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 6 at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Carlton Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Culbertson was born March 24, 1937, in Dante, Virginia, the son of the late Willard Thomas and Myrtle Mullins Culbertson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was very proud of his military service.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 60 years, Mildred “Millie” Culbertson; daughter, Leasa Murphy; three sons, Kevin Culbertson, Matthew Culbertson (Jill), and Adam Culbertson (Angie); five grandchildren, Christian Murphy, Caleb Murphy, Sophia Culbertson, Logan Culbertson, and Averi Culbertson; and one brother, Thomas Culbertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Carlos Culbertson and Otis Culbertson; six sisters, Beulah Hillman, Goldie McCoy, Agnes Hall, Lola May Osbourne, Muriel Litton, and Coetta Castle; and one grandson, Joshua Culbertson.
Pallbearers will be Christian Murphy, Caleb Murphy, Logan Culbertson, Arthur Culbertson, Doug Rasnick, and Raymond Murphy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 5th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Danny Wayne Jennings (1957 – 2022)
Danny Wayne Jennings, 64, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home.
Services will be private with family and friends and will be officiated by Tommy Winstead.
Danny was born on July 2, 1957, in Front Royal, Virginia to his mother, Barbara Jennings. He is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Isaac Jennings; his paternal grandparents, Pearl and Rube Jennings; his maternal grandparents, Alta and Edward Exline; and his daughter, Jodi Saffelle.
Surviving Danny is his loving mother, Barbara Jennings; his children, Daniel Jennings (Melissa), Tiffany Caputo (James), Branyon Williams (Beth), and Holli Phillips (Colby); his brothers, Ronnie Jennings (Sheree) and Anthony Lockheart; his grandchildren, Logan Burner, Braden Burner, Jesse Caputo, Kelsi Caputo, Dani Jennings, Sadie Jennings, Duke Jennings, Creed Spittler, Cade Spittler, Ayla Phillips, Rylan Phillips, Ramzie Phillips, and Brynnen Williams; his four nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Sharon Vaught.
He enjoyed farming work and looking into antiquities. He was also fun-loving, loved gospel music and a good ribeye, but his favorite thing is being called “Hoss” by his grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers are Francisco Del Cid, Seth Strosnider, and Dwayne Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Warren Volunteer Fire Company at 3330 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Bentonville, VA 22610.
Obituaries
Patricia Ann “Pat” Schubert (1935 – 2022)
Patricia Ann “Pat” Schubert, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Front Royal.
Mrs. Schubert was born on July 6, 1935, in New York City, New York to the late John and Helen “Nellie” Greeley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Schubert, and daughter, Kimberlee Schubert. She worked as a telephone operator in New York and was a very proud Navy wife. Volunteerism was very important to her and she volunteered with the domestic violence shelter, the food pantry, and the Wounded Warriors Project. She also started a fundraiser for the Ukrainian Refugees during her time at Shenandoah Senior Living. She was a spunky, sassy, upfront lady that had no problem speaking her mind.
Survivors include her beloved granddaughter, MacKenzie Schubert; son, Robert Smith, and Niece, Heide Atwood; niece, Diane Jameson (Richard) and Godson, Ed Rasmussen (Denise).
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to any local domestic violence or woman’s shelter of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Deurah “Ellen” Hall-Parkes (1927 – 2022)
Deurah “Ellen” Hall-Parkes, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Chuck Eshelman officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia.
Mrs. Hall-Parkes was born in Wyoming, West Virginia to the late Leonard and Ada Ball Skeens. She was also preceded in death by six siblings. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Calvary Community Chapel in Front Royal.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Donald “Don” Parkes; four daughters, Carol Groves, Shirlene Engle, Judy Lynskey, and Kathy Hartsell; son, Bub Hall; brother, Terry B. Skeens; two stepdaughters; a stepson; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and her close friend, Iris Jenkins Cooksey.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.