Janet Lee Sine (1934 – 2021)

The World’s Most Adequate Father, James Gregory Hart,75, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on June 17, 2021, with his wife of 42 years and two daughters by his side. Jim, but known as Greg to his PA family, was born July 2, 1945, to Mildred and Victor Hart in Perkasie, PA.

Jim served in the United States Army for 4 years, specializing in computer technology. This experience prepared him for his lifetime career in top-secret government contract work (which his family always joked was “spy work”.) Jim married the love of his life, Janice Collier, on April 7, 1979.

They had two beautiful daughters Sarah and Alisa. He was the beloved Poppie to Carter Morgan, his one and only grandchild, and father-in-law to the son he never had, Fred Morgan, Jr. He was an exceptionally talented and creative man who loved woodworking, fly-fishing (including making his own flies), jewelry making, deer hunting, and gunsmithing.

He loved bluegrass music and playing with his remote-control sailboats and drones. Jim could often be found tinkering in his workshop on any number of projects. He was a history buff and a member of Trout Unlimited and Izaak Walton League of Front Royal, VA. In the last 15 years, you could find Jim in his “office” on various golf courses, both in VA and in Myrtle Beach, SC. He did accomplish not one, but three, “Hole in One” and was most proud of these wins.

He is survived by Janice Hart, wife, of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter Sarah Morgan, son-in-law Fred, grandson Carter, all from Front Royal VA; daughter Alisa Hart of Winchester, VA; brother Victor Hart of Greenwood, SC; brother George Hart of North Wales, PA; sister Barbara Obringer of Harleysville, PA; numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn and brother -in -law Jim Robinson, sister-in-law Joanne Hart.

The family will receive friends and family at 10:00 am on July 24, 2021, at Grace Fellowship Church of God, 55 Westminster Dr, Front Royal, VA. Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in his honor to Camp Fantastic via www.specialove.org. This organization held a special place in Jim’s heart as he helped with camp many summers, teaching fly-fishing to children with cancer.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet for exceptional care and compassion.