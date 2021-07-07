Obituaries
Janet Lee Sine (1934 – 2021)
Janet Lee Sine, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, 15226 Senedo Road, Edinburg with the Rev. Katie Gosswein officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park in Woodstock, Virginia.
Mrs. Sine was born on January 18, 1934, in Shenandoah County, Virginia to the late Albert Sr. and Viola Tusing Lonas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sidney Lonas and Randolph Lonas and a sister, Arlene Ward. She was a loving homemaker and a graduate of Triplett High School Class of 1952. She was a former member of St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church in Conicville, Virginia, and a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg, Virginia.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Edward E. Sine of Front Royal; son, Mitchell Sine of Front Royal; two daughters, Donna Sine of Front Royal and April Sine McMullen (Patrick) of Edinburg, Virginia; two brothers, Albert Lonas Jr. of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Eugene Lonas of Orkney Springs, Virginia; sister, Catherine Golladay of Bridgewater, Virginia; grandson, Jordan P. McMullen of Edinburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jordan McMullen, Roger Ward, Steven Ward, Dwight Ward, Wayne Sine, and Steve King.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church, 15226 Senedo Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
Obituaries
Debbie Sue Keeler (1954 – 2021)
On July 5, 2021, Debbie Sue Keeler died unexpectedly at her home in Front Royal, VA. She was 67 years old.
A memorial service for Debbie will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on July 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Debbie was born March 4, 1954, in Nokesville, Virginia. She graduated from Brentsville High School.
Debbie is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Bill Keeler; along with her three sons Richard “Sean” Mayberry and his wife Tammy Mayberry, Joshua Allen Mayberry and his wife Miranda Mayberry, and Rusty Glen Mayberry and his wife Jen Mayberry, all of Front Royal; her step-son, Michael Keeler and his wife Amber of Winchester; her grandchildren, Michael “Little Mike” Keeler, Ashleigh Marie Mayberry, Callista Faithe Mayberry, Matthew Sean Mayberry, Tobias Rasheed Mayberry, Braylon Lee Mayberry, Abriel Langdyn Mayberry, and Silas Allen Mayberry; as well as her great-grandson, Landon Sean Clater; her sisters, Candi Morgan and Pamela Fox; and many very loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Elizabeth Salyers; her father Glen Elwood Salyers; her sister, Kathy Dunn; and her brother, Ricky Salyers.
She was a very strong, loving woman who will be missed more than words can say.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Flowers will be accepted.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Larry M. Funk (1950 – 2021)
Larry M. Funk, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Carrie Evans officiating. Inurnment will be private and at a later date. All are encouraged to wear their patriot colors for his service in honor of Larry’s love for his country.
Larry was born December 20, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Milbert Oliver and Marie Frances White Funk.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 38 years, Linda Burke Funk; two sons, Gregory L. Funk of Winchester and William M. Funk of Front Royal; and five grandchildren, Kendall Funk and Madison Funk both of Winchester, Bryce Funk of Elkton, and Landry Funk and Paisleigh Funk, both of Front Royal.
Larry was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for over 20 years and retired after 28 years of dedicated service from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department as the D.A.R.E. Deputy.
He was an Elder and member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, member of Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal where he served as Post Commander for 10 years, member of the B.P.O.E. 2382 in Front Royal, member of the Warren Coalition where he served as past Vice-President and President, member of the Masonic Unity Lodge 146 A.F. & A.M. in Front Royal and past member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 10 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pegasus Court, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
Obituaries
James “Jim” Perry Welford Rogers (1940 – 2021)
James “Jim” Perry Welford Rogers, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11 AM at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, with Pastor Hollis Hillman and Rev. Robert Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Rogers was born on February 3, 1940, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Walter and Gertrude Carter Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Elizabeth Rogers. He was a retired furniture maker and received his GED at 70 years old. Following this, he attended Lord Fairfax Community College. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lois P. Rogers; six sons, James, Carlton, Jonathon, Joseph, Benjamin, and Samuel Rogers; daughter, Deborah Carroll; brother, Charles Rogers; 28 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Donnie Gray, Samuel Rogers, Carlton David Rogers, Joshua Rogers, Caleb Rogers, and Austin Rogers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1200 N. Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
James Gregory Hart (1945 – 2021)
The World’s Most Adequate Father, James Gregory Hart,75, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on June 17, 2021, with his wife of 42 years and two daughters by his side. Jim, but known as Greg to his PA family, was born July 2, 1945, to Mildred and Victor Hart in Perkasie, PA.
Jim served in the United States Army for 4 years, specializing in computer technology. This experience prepared him for his lifetime career in top-secret government contract work (which his family always joked was “spy work”.) Jim married the love of his life, Janice Collier, on April 7, 1979.
They had two beautiful daughters Sarah and Alisa. He was the beloved Poppie to Carter Morgan, his one and only grandchild, and father-in-law to the son he never had, Fred Morgan, Jr. He was an exceptionally talented and creative man who loved woodworking, fly-fishing (including making his own flies), jewelry making, deer hunting, and gunsmithing.
He loved bluegrass music and playing with his remote-control sailboats and drones. Jim could often be found tinkering in his workshop on any number of projects. He was a history buff and a member of Trout Unlimited and Izaak Walton League of Front Royal, VA. In the last 15 years, you could find Jim in his “office” on various golf courses, both in VA and in Myrtle Beach, SC. He did accomplish not one, but three, “Hole in One” and was most proud of these wins.
He is survived by Janice Hart, wife, of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter Sarah Morgan, son-in-law Fred, grandson Carter, all from Front Royal VA; daughter Alisa Hart of Winchester, VA; brother Victor Hart of Greenwood, SC; brother George Hart of North Wales, PA; sister Barbara Obringer of Harleysville, PA; numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn and brother -in -law Jim Robinson, sister-in-law Joanne Hart.
The family will receive friends and family at 10:00 am on July 24, 2021, at Grace Fellowship Church of God, 55 Westminster Dr, Front Royal, VA. Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in his honor to Camp Fantastic via www.specialove.org. This organization held a special place in Jim’s heart as he helped with camp many summers, teaching fly-fishing to children with cancer.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet for exceptional care and compassion.
Obituaries
Roger Lee Stonebreaker (1946 – 2021)
Roger Lee Stonebreaker, 75, of Woodstock, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, 22630 with Pastor Dale Bennett officiating. Guests are welcome to arrive one hour prior to the service for visitation.
Following all services, there will be a procession to Williams Family Cemetery for the burial and a gathering at Chester Gap Baptist Church for a pot luck meal.
Roger was born on June 3, 1946, in Front Royal to the late Haven Joseph Stonebreaker and Gladys Mae Menefee Stonebreaker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Stonebreaker; and his brothers, Gene Stonebreaker, Richard Stonebreaker, Bobby Stonebreaker, and Donald Stonebreaker. Roger was a member of the American Legion and served for 15 years in the United States Military.
Surviving Roger is his children, Keith Stonebreaker, Jeromey Stonebreaker, and Candy Stonebreaker; his sister, Connie Stonebreaker; his grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Ashlee, Katrina, Christian, Jasmine, Colin, and Bryce; his great-grandchild, Brendan; his 3 step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Austin and Josh; his numerous nieces and nephews; and he was in a loving relationship with Patricia Whiteoak.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Stonebreaker, Chris Williams, Buck Williams, Tony “Tater” Williams, Michael Williams, and David Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Williams, Butch Himes, and Stephen Stonebreaker.
Obituaries
Rose Marie Burkhardt James (1934 – 2021)
Rose Marie Burkhardt James passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021 with her two girls by her side.
She was born in Akron, Ohio the 29th day of December 1934. Predeceased are her parents Michael P. Burkhardt and Mary Margaret Leichling Burkhardt. Rose Marie came from a large immigrant family. She leaves behind her brother, David Burkhardt, and two sisters, Theresa Ferguson and Marion (Marty) Lostteter.
Rose Marie married her “lifesaver” Lynn Maurice James who preceded her in death in 2016. The love of her life, which we are positive when the heaven gates opened she ran to him with open arms. Rose Marie was a dedicated mother, leaving behind her daughters Victoria Lynn Anne Williams (Robert Williams) and Rebecca Lynn Anne D’Amato (Mitchell Frid). She loved being a Grandmother to Robbie (Robert Williams, Jr.), now deceased, and welcomed her to heaven, Diana Rose Weatherford, Michael D’Amato, and Matthew D’Amato. She doted on her great-grandchildren Cassius and Connor Williams, sons of Robbie; William and Grace Weatherford, children of Diana Rose; Layla and Amelia D’Amato, daughters of Matthew.
Most of all, Rose Marie loved being an Army Officer wife – she loved the pomp and circumstance, the flamboyant parties. She volunteered on the various military bases as a “Grey Lady” at the military hospitals. After her children left the nest, she worked for George Mason University in the Registrar’s office – a position she loved. Quite often, Rose Marie and Lynn would house many students and even loan them a car – they became their other kids! Rose Marie retired from George Mason University.
Toward the end, Rose Marie lived at Shenandoah Senior Living, and they were most gracious to her. The staff loved her and enjoyed her presence, and in the end grieved with her family.
Rose Marie is so happy and at peace now. She is with her beloved husband, Lynn Maurice James, of 60+ years, and she is also loving her grandson Robbie’s presence who praised her time and time again.
A Catholic ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.