Obituaries
Janice Lucille Sode (1936 – 2023)
Janice Lucille Sode of Front Royal, VA, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Saviour on March 15, 2023, with her family at her side.
Janice was born July 8, 1936, in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to Clarence and Velma Moores. She grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, in a loving home where life was simple. She remembered growing up in wartime and planting vegetables in the nearby victory garden. Her happiest childhood memories were spending family vacations at their lake cottage in Maine, where she developed an early love for fishing and the outdoors. After graduating from Malden High School, she attended finishing school and worked briefly as a secretary.
Janice married David W Jaynes at a young age after a brief courtship and was a beautiful bride at a December Naval ceremony. She persevered as a military wife, moving frequently between TX, MA, FL, CA, and VA while raising five children, often alone while her husband was deployed. She finally settled and raised her family in Hanover, MA.
When her children were older, she took a job at the Respiratory Therapy department at a local hospital. For many years after, she worked as a private caregiver for the elderly and special needs children. Janice found joy in being a lifelong caregiver into her 80s.
With her older children grown, Janice moved back to Virginia with her youngest daughter, who later married and brought her great delight with two granddaughters. Years later, after she married her second husband (George Sode), she moved to San Juan Capistrano, CA. Her love of the outdoors called her to Colorado, where she lived in a mountain home off-the-grid for 30 years. While there, she cared for her oldest son Bill, and her youngest son Bob joined them in Colorado, helping to care for them both. After Bill’s passing, she returned to Virginia to live with her daughter, Laura, and “son-in-love,” Randy Morton. She treasured attending Dynamic Life Ministries, where her church family called her Mama Janice, and her outreach efforts touched the hearts of many young people.
Janice had an adventurous spirit. She loved the outdoors, fishing, wildlife, and being in the mountains. She was passionate about her trip to Israel, lit up for her last birthday motorcycle ride, rode a camel, and checked off her life achievement list with ziplining at age 86.
Despite many hardships throughout her life, Janice remained strong and persevered, never complaining, and was the sweetest, kindest, and most compassionate soul to everyone she met. She made an indelible impact on the lives of so many. The world is a better place as a result of Janice’s shining love and inspiration.
Janice is survived by her beloved sister Eleanor Carlberg (David) of Naples, FL, and her loving children Susan Jaynes (Roger Cline) of Jericho, VT, Robert Jaynes (Michelle) of Colorado Springs, CO, Nancy Jaynes (Charles Rogers) of Naples FL, Laura Morton (Randy Morton) of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren Rachel Morris, P.J. Morris, Shay Osler, Mikaela Osler, and Liam Osler; nieces Janice Carlberg, Cindy Matuszewski, and nephew Eric Carlberg. She was predeceased by her son, William Jaynes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 2nd, at Dynamic Life Ministries, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630. Light refreshments to follow. As this is a celebration, please feel free to attend in Janice’s favorite colors, purple, light blue, and yellow (or other colorful clothing). Motorcycle attire is welcome!
In lieu of flowers, if anyone desires to make a gift in honor of Janice, please consider a gift to Dynamic Life Ministries of Front Royal, Donate Life America, or your state Donate Life chapter, and consider becoming an organ donor. Janice was eternally grateful to the family whose generosity gave her son Bill the gift of life.
Please contact janicewithjesus@mailbox.org or 540-692-9735 for additional information.
Obituaries
Mack Matthew Caison (1957 – 2023)
Mack Matthew Caison peacefully departed his life on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at home with his family and friends by his side.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, Markham, Virginia, with the Rev. Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Morriss Community Cemetery, Hume, Virginia.
Mack was one of eleven Children born on August 5, 1957, to the late Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison.
Mack worked as a concrete finisher and did landscaping until his health started to decline. He loved his music, horseshoes, and making people laugh. When you didn’t know where Mack was, you could bet that he was out helping someone. Mack was truly a man that you enjoyed being with and always had a smile or a kind word, and he was always willing to take the extra step to help everyone. All you would need to say is “I need help,” and Mack was there. Mack lived his life to the fullest and left a lasting impression on everyone who crossed his path. Mostly, he loved his family.
Mack is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Sally Ann Porter Caison; three sisters, Lucille James, Elizabeth Curtis, and Bernice Caison and four brothers, Thomas Caison, George Caison, John Caison, and William Caison.
Mack leaves to mourn his death his companion, Helen Roberts, who loved him with all her heart, and he loved her; two sisters, Gertie Edwards and her husband, Samuel of Midland, Virginia, and Charlene Caison of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Mack Matthew Tolbert; five grandchildren; the children he helped raise, Kieren, Kareem, Brandon (Luv), George (Tre) and Savannah; aunt, Helen Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
We will miss you, Dad, Grandad, brother, Uncle, and Friend.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
Obituaries
Robert Leonard Snider, Sr. (1944 – 2023)
Robert Leonard Snider, Sr., 78, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
Services will be private.
Mr. Snider was born May 7, 1944, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Leonard Ford and Rosa Lee Hartley Snider.
He retired after many dedicated years as an Auto Body Technician.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 59 years, Peggy Carol Snider; two sons, Robert Leonard Snider, II of Linden and Joseph Everett Snider of Staunton; two daughters, Susan Paige Lester of Nokesville and Becca Lynn Snider of Linden; one brother, James Snider of Hagerstown, MD; one sister, Evelyn Snider of Lynchburg; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Snider was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Carl Leonard Snider.
Obituaries
Walter Carlton Rogers (1959 – 2023)
Walter Carlton Rogers, 63, of Middletown, VA, passed away on February 5, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1959, in Alexandria, VA, and is survived by his wife of 30 years, who adored him, Eloisa Victoria Rogers, “Elvi.” She called him “Darling,” and she was his “Baby Doll.”
Carlton is survived by his three children, who each called him their Hero: Amber Rebekah Jones and husband, Brett Jones; Carlton David Rogers “Bubby” and Angelina Victoria Rogers “Nina”; one granddaughter, Avery Rebekah Jones, and another beautiful grandchild on the way.
Carlton was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Elizabeth (Hand) Rogers, and father, James Perry Welford Rogers. He was named Walter after his paternal grandfather and Carlton after his father’s best friend. He is the third of seven children and always noted that he was the only one without a Bible name: Deborah Carroll (John), James Rogers (Lisa), Jonathan Rogers (Cathy), Joseph Rogers (Gwynanne), Benjamin Rogers (Paula), and Samuel Rogers (Connie). His family also includes many nephews and nieces, first and second generation, that Carlton loved dearly.
Carlton was born in Alexandria, VA but later grew up in Marshall, VA. He grew up with a wonderful family that loved and honored God. Carlton accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at age 10. Three years later, God called him to the ministry. Since he was a young boy, he has always sincerely loved and revered God.
As a young adult, he attended Rhema Bible Training Center and then Victory Bible Institute, both in Oklahoma. Later, he faithfully served at Faith Christian Church in Warrenton, VA, for eleven years. In May 2000, he and his family pioneered Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center in Front Royal, VA, where Carlton was Founder and Senior Pastor for nearly 23 years.
Carlton is best remembered for his love for God, family, and people. With his sparkling blue eyes, mischievous smile, and trademark thumbs-up indicating that “all is well,” he ran a tremendous ministry of excellence full of God’s love and power. Carlton went through some challenging seasons in his life, which gave him tremendous compassion for hurting people. He had a special place in his heart for the ‘down and out’ and was uniquely used by God to help love people to life. Carlton was a very humble man and always stayed small in his own eyes, yet he truly lived a life of great impact.
Carlton’s wife and children are determined to take all that he invested in them and carry on the ministry God began through him. His legacy will live on as they continue to love God and love people as Carlton did. Dynamic Life will continue to have a tremendous impact in their community so that the dreams that God put in Carlton’s heart will continue to come to pass for generations to come.
Carlton will be laid to rest in a private family burial. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center on Friday, March 24, at 6:00 pm. The service will be conducted by a partnership of four men who each played a unique and special role in Carlton’s life: Dr. Decker Tapscott, Pastor Phil Privette, Sr., Rev. Mark Hankins, and Pastor Cecilio Mitchell.
Family and friends can send flowers or a memorial financial gift to Dynamic Life Praise & Worship Center at 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, VA 22630, in honor of Pastor Carlton Rogers.
UPDATE: The location of his memorial service has been moved to Warren County High School and will take place on Friday, March 24th, at 6 pm.
Obituaries
Goldie A. King (1948 – 2023)
Goldie A. King, 74, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on March 9th, 2023, at Consulate Healthcare in Woodstock, VA.
Mrs. King was born on July 7, 1948, In Front Royal, VA.
Goldie is the daughter of the late Bertha Derflinger.
She was married to the late Elmer King.
Surviving is a daughter, Peggy Jenkins (Jeff Miller) of Middletown, VA; one son, Gary King, of Strasburg, VA; a granddaughter, Heather Broy (David) of Strasburg, VA; one grandson, Patrick Cameron of Strasburg, VA. She also has five great-grandkids – Mason Broy, Nataleigh Cameron, Bradyn Broy, Averi Cameron, and Parker Cameron.
The family would like to thank Consulate Healthcare for caring for Goldie.
Direct Cremation Services of Virginia are handling arrangements.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
David Eugene Clark (1934 – 2023)
On Thursday, March 16th, 2023, David Eugene Clark suddenly passed away at his White Post, VA home. Born in Parkersburg, WV, on July 16th, 1934, he was the son of Mildred Riggs and James Stansbury Clark. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Donald James Clark.
Surviving Dave are his wife of 66 wonderful years, Beverly; his three children: David Alan (Richmond), Lindsey (Steve) of Carrboro, NC, and Gary (Marie) of Sykesville, MD; and grandchildren Geneva (and husband Matt), Jamie, Drew, Gabi (and husband Cameron), Isabella, and Brody.
Dave was a Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War on destroyers; his final assignment was Quartermaster Second Class on the USS Laffey.
Dave graduated from West Virginia University in 1959. He had a long career in textiles manufacturing management, first with FMC and subsequently with Avtex Fibers. He also served as Warren County Assistant County Manager, retiring in 1999.
Dave was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester. He and Beverly were very active in music, most recently with the Loudoun Chorale as well as local church music programs.
Dave was also very active in the local Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), Chapter 313. He was also heavily involved in Boy Scouts throughout his years. For nearly all his life, Dave was an enthusiastic basketball player, and he played weekends into his 70s; his defensive use of elbows was renowned.
He was enormously proud of his family, who will cherish his memory and miss him immensely.
Visitation will be Monday evening, March 20, at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St. in Winchester, VA, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21, at the First Presbyterian Church at 116 South Loudoun St. in Winchester, VA; a reception will follow the service. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22, at Evergreen North Cemetery, 4800 Emerson Ave., in Parkersburg, WV. Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to the ASPCA or to local animal shelters.
Please view the obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Gilbert Franklin “Butch” Himes (1938 – 2023)
Gilbert Franklin “Butch” Himes, Sr., 84, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, March 10, 2023.
A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Butch was born August 22, 1938, in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Theodore Augusta and Hazel Elizabeth Gallion Himes. He was married to the late Gracie Deloris Pullen Himes. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Himes.
He retired from the United States Navy.
Surviving are his three sons, Gilbert Franklin Himes, Jr. and wife Wanda of Front Royal, Paul David Himes and wife Laura of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Michael Ray Williams and wife Dannette of Chester Gap; two daughters, Lisa Ann Metz of Morgantown, West Virginia and Kelly Dye and husband Mike of Culpeper; many grandchildren; and his little dog, “Little Willy.”
Pallbearers will be family and friends.