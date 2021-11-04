Janice Magalis Eshelman (1934 – 2021)

Janice Magalis Eshelman, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Eshelman was born on August 23, 1934, in Rockingham County, Virginia to the late Joseph and Della Hensley Magalis. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Wesley “Wayne” Eshelman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Eric Magalis. She was a member and pianist of the Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, the Bennett’s Chapel Women’s Auxiliary, a member of the Helltown Hatters Red Hat Society, and a member of the Valley Glasshoppers group.

Janice enjoyed quilting with her church family, collecting glassware and toothpick holders, singing in the church choir, playing the piano, and most of all enjoying time with friends and family. Her faith, kindness, and loving spirit were admired by all that knew her.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Eshelman and John Eshelman; brother, Don Magalis; three grandchildren, Sarah Massey, Ryan Eshelman, and Mandy Eshelman and six great-grandchildren, Kiersten Massey, Christian Massey, Landon Eshelman, Elijah Eshelman, Madison Ennis, and Mason Einhorn.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Magalis, Kelly Magalis, Timothy Magalis, Brian Magalis, James “Jay” Crowder, and Tom Eshelman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sam Eshelman and Sam Reel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.