Interesting Things to Know
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Holliday Grainger, 33, actress, Manchester, England, 1988.
2 – Christy Turlington, 51, model, Walnut Creek, CA, 1969.
3 – Mel Gibson, 65, actor, Peekskill, NY, 1956.
4 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, 77, historian, Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
5 – January Jones, 42, actress, Sioux Falls, SD, 1978.
6 – Eddie Redmayne, 38, actor, London, England, 1982.
7 – Brett Dalton, 38, actor, San Jose, CA, 1983.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 83, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 31, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Jemaine Clement, 46, actor, comedian (Flight of the Conchords), Masterton, New Zealand, 1974.
11 – Phyllis Logan, 64, actress (Downton Abbey), Paisley, Scotland, 1956.
12 – Jeff Bezos, 56, founder, Amazon.com, Albuquerque, NM, 1964.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 30, actor, born Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Shepard Smith, 56, news anchor, born David Shepard Smith, Jr, at Holly Springs, MS, 1964.
15 – Pitbull, 39, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 86, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Song Sang-ho, 54, actor, Gimhae, South Korea, 1967.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 56, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Shelley Fabares, 78, actress (The Donna Reed Show), Santa Monica, CA, 1942 (some sources say 1944).
20 – Questlove, 49, musician, television personality (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), born Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, 1971.
21 – Robby Benson, 64, actor (Search for Tomorrow), born Robin Segal, Dallas, TX, 1956.
22 – Linda Blair, 62, actress (Exorcist), Westport, CT, 1959.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 46, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Mischa Barton, 34, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Alicia Keys, 39, musician, singer, Harlem, NY, 1981.
26 – Eddie Van Hallen, 66, guitarist, Nijmegen, Netherlands, 1955.
27 – Bridget Fonda, 56, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1964.
28 – Alan Alda, 84, actor, (M*A*S*H), director, born Alphonso D’Abruzzo, New York, NY, Jan 28, 1936.
29 – Adam Lambert, 38, singer, television personality (American Idol), Indianapolis, IN, 1982.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 52, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Kerry Washington, 43, actress, Bronx, NY, 1977.
Interesting Things to Know
January’s calendar of events around the country
Looking for somewhere to go or something to celebrate?
1-31 – NATIONAL GLAUCOMA AWARENESS MONTH. Web: preventblindness.org.
1-31 – NATIONAL SKATING MONTH. Web: Web: www.usfsa.org.
1-31 – NATIONAL SLAVERY AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH.
1-31 – NATIONAL VOLUNTEER BLOOD DONOR MONTH. Web: redcross.org/blood.
1 – NEW YEAR’S DAY. Legal holiday marks the 245th year of American independence (on July 4th, it becomes the 246th year).
1 – ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL. Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA. Web: allstatesugarbowl.org
1 – CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. 87th edition. 88th annual sporting event. Social distancing in force. The longest season ticket holders go first. orangebowl.org
1 – MUMMERS PARADE. Philadelphia, PA. 20,000 costumed Mummers.
1 – ROSE BOWL GAME. Pasadena, CA. 99th annual champion football game preceded by the Tournament of Roses Parade, televised, with floats, bands and equestrians. Web: tournamentofroses.com/ rose-bowl.
2 – HAPPY MEW YEAR FOR CATS DAY. Web: wellcat.com.
4 – CONGRESS ASSEMBLES.
6-Feb 16 – CARNIVAL SEASON.
6 – EPIPHANY
7 – INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMMERS’ DAY. Web: internationalprogrammersday.org.
13 – NATIONAL CLEAN-OFF-YOUR-DESK DAY.
14 – RATIFICATION DAY. Jan 14, 1784. Anniversary of the act that officially ended the American Revolution and established the US as a sovereign power.
16 – GET TO KNOW YOUR CUSTOMER DAY. Web: GetToKnowYourCustomerDay.com.
16 – RELIGIOUS FREEDOM DAY. Commemorates the adoption of a religious freedom statute by the Virginia legislature in 1786.
17-Feb 8 – CANCELLED Fort Worth Stock Show And Rodeo. Fort Worth, TX. Web: fwssr.com.
17 – INTERNATIONAL MENTORING DAY. Web: mentoring.org.
16-17 – BALD EAGLE APPRECIATION DAYS. River City Mall, Keokuk, IA. Web: keokukiowatourism.org.
18 – MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR, FEDERAL HOLIDAY.
29-31 – ZEHNDER’S SNOWFEST (With Ice And Snow Carving Competitions). Frankenmuth, MI. No entertainment, fireworks, or warming tent due to covid. Web: zehnders.com.
23 – NATIONAL PIE DAY.
23-24 – ORANGE CITY BLUE SPRING MANATEE FESTIVAL. Valentine Park, Orange City, FL. Web: themanateefestival.com.
28 – DATA PRIVACY DAY. Web: staysafeonline.org.
28-Feb. 7 – SAINT PAUL WINTER CARNIVAL. St. Paul, MN. Since 1886. Web: wintercarnival.com.
29-Feb. 6 – BLACK HILLS STOCK SHOW AND RODEO. Rapid City, SD. Web: blackhillsstockshow.com.
31 – 2021 PRO BOWL.
31 – THE GRAMMY AWARDS. Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.
31-Feb 6 – CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WEEK. Since 1974.
Interesting Things to Know
Where eagles fly in January
Bald eagles can be found in every U.S. state except Hawaii. The largest convergence takes place in December on the Chilkat River near Haines, Alaska. The salmon run attracts 3,000 to 4,000 bald eagles.
In the lower 48 states, January sees up to five thousand bald eagles wintering on the Mississippi River between Cairo, Illinois, and St. Paul, Minnesota. Several cities host bald eagle festivals during January including Dubuque, Keokuk, Rock Island, and Muscatine.
The bald eagle was designated as the national symbol in 1782. Two or three generations ago, however, most Americans had never seen one. By 1963, the eagles had virtually disappeared.
Efforts to protect our national symbol and preserve its habitat have brought the eagle back in significant numbers. The banning of DDT in 1972 and protection through the subsequent Endangered Species Act have helped the eagles recover.
In the Chesapeake Bay area near Annapolis, Maryland, their numbers have increased tenfold since 1977, when only 74 pairs nested in the watershed. It is now home to some of the nation’s most productive nesting grounds.
On the Upper Skagit River Watershed in northern Washington, bald eagles that traveled from Canada’s Yukon Territory and Alaska can be seen by the hundreds. Drawn by the salmon run, they make up one of the largest seasonal concentrations in the lower 48.
In late January and early February, visitors to any Kentucky or Southern Indiana lake or river can see evidence of the eagles’ return–one of the most remarkable wildlife success stories of the past 50 years.
The number of eagles in the Kentuckiana area depends on the weather. If winter farther north is mild, there are fewer birds. If it’s cold, eagles fly farther south. By March, they fly north again.
Interesting Things to Know
A guide to public transit etiquette
Taking the bus, train, or subway to commute requires you to share a small space with other people. Here are a few rules you should follow to ensure a smooth ride for everyone.
• Have your fare or ticket in hand or step to the side until you do to avoid holding up the line.
• Always let passengers exit the vehicle before you attempt to board, and then do so in an orderly fashion.
• Remain clear of the doorway once inside so riders can easily exit the vehicle. This will prevent delays caused by a blocked door.
• Remove your backpack when standing in a crowded vehicle, and don’t place items in the middle of an aisle.
• If you’re sitting, keep your bag on your lap instead of on the seat next to you.
• Keep your feet off the seats.
• Offer your seat to pregnant women, seniors, people with disabilities, and others who may need it more than you.
• Avoid having loud conversations and use headphones to listen to music.
Finally, remember to always thank the driver as you disembark.
Interesting Things to Know
The actual reason for Christmas stockings
Some people may claim that the tradition of hanging stockings comes from old Norse or European legends involving Father Christmas and reindeer.
There might be something to that, however irrelevant it is to parents today. Because the actual reason parents have Christmas stockings is sleep. A Christmas stocking, done well, is worth at least an hour of sleep on Christmas morning.
The kids can wake up at the crack of dawn if they please, and they can unload their stockings on their bed, eat the candy, play with the simple toys, and generally distract themselves for an hour before mom and dad have to haul themselves out of bed.
Some people put up fancy, decorative stockings, especially if they have a fireplace. This is totally understandable, especially if the stockings are lovely heirlooms.
But once again, this does miss some of the point.
Christmas stockings (and the search for them) make up one of the parent’s prime tools for luring kids away from their presents and bestowing still another hour of calm in the home. On Christmas Eve, make the kids go on a hunt for the largest sock they can find. This takes up at least an hour that would otherwise be used for begging for presents. Then the kids can label their socks and leave them outside their doors or dangle them unattractively on the fireplace. In the morning, they awake to find some weary soul has filled the socks with treats. Tip for the weary soul in question:
Don’t forget to fill the toe with the sock with an apple or orange. It takes up a lot of space.
Interesting Things to Know
Nutcrackers highlight Christmas traditions
Simple Christmas treats of oranges and nuts thrilled children throughout history, and the remnants of those traditions are still with us in decorative Nutcrackers.
Nutcracker historians say Aristotle possessed one around 330 B.C., but the wooden standing-man versions were first seen in the Erzgebirge area of Germany during the 1700s. They were known as “nut-biters.” Two moving arms on the back of the head allowed the lower jaw to push the nut against the upper jaw freeing the fruit inside.
According to German lore, nutcrackers were given as presents to bring good luck to a family and act as protectors throughout the year.
In 1872, Wilhelm Fuchtner, known as the “father of the nutcracker,” initiated the first mass production of nutcrackers using a lathe.
Nutcrackers were often dressed as soldiers and kings. Villagers were delighted to have these authoritative figures cracking the nuts that often acted as a dessert in Europe. Imagine cracking your filberts with Napoleon!
Modern nutcrackers take on many shapes including birds, dogs, crocodiles, squirrels, and monks.
Traditional nutcrackers are often dressed in shades of red but dark green and blue are also employed. While wood is still the most popular medium, versions have been produced in porcelain, silver, ivory, bone, and brass.
Nutcrackers became popular at Christmas during the Victorian era when children began to receive smaller versions of nutcrackers in their Christmas stockings.
Today, their popularity has been enhanced by the traditional performances of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” ballet during the Christmas season.
While nutcrackers can still crack nuts, most are decorative pieces brought out as the tree goes up and the wreath goes on the door.
Interesting Things to Know
3 myths about feminism
Feminism is based on the belief that all genders should have equal rights and opportunities. Unfortunately, many misconceptions about this word prevail. In order to move past negative stereotypes and focus on achieving equality, here are three myths about feminism that need to be debunked.
1. Myth: Feminism is sexist toward men and only benefits women
Fact: While promoting women’s rights and interests is central to the feminist movement, this advocacy is intended to level the playing field between genders. It should also be noted that gender roles impact men just as much as they do women. Breaking down these stereotypes allows people of all genders to feel free to be sensitive, strong, and a more honest version of themselves.
2. Myth: Feminists are bra-burning radicals who hate men
3. Myth: Feminists are lesbians who reject femininity
Fact: Anyone can believe in and fight for equality, regardless of their sex, gender, race, sexuality, religion, or political leaning. There’s also more than one way to be a feminist. A woman can wear high heels and be an engineer. A man can be a stay-at-home dad and enjoy both sports and fashion. The idea isn’t to reject traditional gender roles, but rather to promote a world where everyone is free to express themselves.
In addition to debunking myths, it’s important to view feminism through an intersectional lens. This approach highlights how various forms of inequality (based on gender, race, class, and sexuality) are often linked and exacerbated by one another.
King Cartoons
Wind: 7mph SSW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
36/36°F
59/39°F