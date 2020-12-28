January’s calendar of events around the country

In the 1950s, guidance counselors recommended that students throw away their rock albums, which Frank Sinatra condemned as ugly and vicious. But did they do it?

Some research suggests that seniors are still rocking to the bands of their youth.

Seniors have lived through explosive musical changes. Influenced by the crooners of the 1940s and 1950s, to the early bluesy rock of Elvis Presley and into the rock band era of the 1960s and 1970s.

One of the main reasons these huge musical movements exist is technology. Radio brought music to the masses. Vinyl records allowed us to choose. Cassette tapes and CDs were portable. And, finally, internet-based music allows consumers to transport, choose, and mix it up.

Some studies say musical tastes change with age.

A 2013 University of Cambridge study of data from 250,000 people over 10 years shows that musical tastes shift in line with life challenges.

Adolescents like intense, aggressive, loud, distorted, and rebellious music as they struggle to find an identity and overcome frustrations.

Young adults prefer romantic, positive, and danceable music as they search for love. In this stage, music is part of the search for intimacy, according to Science Daily.

By middle age and later, people search for relaxing, emotive, and more sophisticated (or complex) music.

On the other hand, smaller studies by online music companies found that people reached their peak music experiences around age 24 and stopped experimenting with music around age 30.

That means seniors may still be rocking out to the bands and voices of their youth.

According to a 2001 study by the National Institutes of Health, listening to your favorite songs can give your brain a big dose of pleasure.