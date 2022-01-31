Japandi: the latest minimalist design trend

Japandi is a minimalist design trend that combines modern Scandinavian and Japanese interior design influences. This style focuses on clean lines, natural elements, and muted palettes. Here are a few tips on how you can add a Japandi esthetic to your home.

• Incorporate natural materials such as wood, bamboo, terracotta, wool, linen, and hemp.

• Pair furniture and accessories in earth tones with white walls. You can also introduce subtle patterns using wallpaper or add texture with wood panels or slats.

• Create an open space that allows in plenty of natural light, and add an array of indoor plants.

When designing a Japandi-inspired space, always remember to keep things simple and opt for quality over quantity.