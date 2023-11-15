Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore (1941 – 2023)

Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore departed this life on November 11, 2023, in Winchester, VA.

Mrs. Moore was born on April 27, 1941, to the late Margaret Jaquita Aliff and James Jackson “Jack” Quesenberry in Kimball, WV.

She is predeceased by her son, James Carson “J.C.” Moore, Jr., her husband, James Carson “Colonel” Moore Sr., and sister, Pat Cox.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Amanda R. Moore Partlow (Russell P. Partlow III); her two great-grandchildren, Ryder James and Hayden Sky Partlow; her daughter-in-law, Karen Moore; her special friend, Kasey Wilson Yancey; her sisters, Regina Dalton of Wardensville, WV and Renaé Funkhouser of Front Royal, VA; her brothers, Tommy and Mary Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, Russell and Susan Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, and Leroy Quesenberry of Hillsville, VA; her nieces, Theresa Dalton, Sheila Newman, Kim Dalton, Sherry Cairns, Jennifer Talbert, Amy Quesenberry, Alissa Quesenberry, Maria Quesenberry, Angie Collins, and Heidi Tanner; her nephews, Mike Dalton and Freddy Bozzuto; her great-nieces, Makayla Newman, Katlyn Newman, Tianna Quesenberry, Xana Smith, and Julianna Bozzuto; and her great nephews, Justin Cairns, Malakki Banks, and Scott Collins.

She retired from Fairfax County with over 22 years of service and was a partner with Moore Construction LLC for 19 years.

Services will be private.