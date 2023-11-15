Obituaries
Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore (1941 – 2023)
Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore departed this life on November 11, 2023, in Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Moore was born on April 27, 1941, to the late Margaret Jaquita Aliff and James Jackson “Jack” Quesenberry in Kimball, WV.
She is predeceased by her son, James Carson “J.C.” Moore, Jr., her husband, James Carson “Colonel” Moore Sr., and sister, Pat Cox.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Amanda R. Moore Partlow (Russell P. Partlow III); her two great-grandchildren, Ryder James and Hayden Sky Partlow; her daughter-in-law, Karen Moore; her special friend, Kasey Wilson Yancey; her sisters, Regina Dalton of Wardensville, WV and Renaé Funkhouser of Front Royal, VA; her brothers, Tommy and Mary Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, Russell and Susan Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, and Leroy Quesenberry of Hillsville, VA; her nieces, Theresa Dalton, Sheila Newman, Kim Dalton, Sherry Cairns, Jennifer Talbert, Amy Quesenberry, Alissa Quesenberry, Maria Quesenberry, Angie Collins, and Heidi Tanner; her nephews, Mike Dalton and Freddy Bozzuto; her great-nieces, Makayla Newman, Katlyn Newman, Tianna Quesenberry, Xana Smith, and Julianna Bozzuto; and her great nephews, Justin Cairns, Malakki Banks, and Scott Collins.
She retired from Fairfax County with over 22 years of service and was a partner with Moore Construction LLC for 19 years.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
Joe Wayne Dennis (1944 – 2023)
Mr. Dennis was born to the late Benjamin and Effie Jo Simmons Dennis on March 2, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Manuel Dennis; brother, Kenneth Dennis; and nephew, Jeffrey Dennis. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Air Force Reserves.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Dennis; daughter, Corey Dennis; daughter, Karen Davis & her children; and brother, Michael Dennis.
Wayne was a deeply loving and kind person who would be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Obituaries
Kelly Sue Martin (1967 – 2023)
Kelly Sue Martin, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at her home with her husband and brother by her side.
A funeral service will be held on November 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, with Pastor Happy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Kelly was born on September 25, 1967, in Front Royal to Bobby Tharpe and the late Carolyn Corbin Tharpe. She was a 1985 graduate of Warren County High School and a 1989 graduate of George Mason University, where she majored in Physical Education & Health. She was a Real Estate Agent with the former Brown and Rutherford Realty and is currently with NextHome Realty. Previously, she was a school teacher for Warren County Public Schools from 1990 to 2006. She was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God.
Surviving along with her father are her husband of 34 years, Wally Martin Jr.; daughter, Jobee Martin; son, Kolby Martin; brother, Jeff Tharpe (Kenny); sister, Kim Tharpe; half-brother, Cory Tharpe; and half-brother, Cody Tharpe, all of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Edward “Bo” Corbin, Dennis Clatterbuck, Cody Tharpe, Kenneth Tharpe, Adam Orndorff, and Logan Schultz.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
William Allen “Bill” Richardson (1937 – 2023)
William Allen “Bill” Richardson, 86, of Strasburg, Virginia, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away quietly on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal.
Bill was born on November 5, 1937, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late W.L. and Bessie J. Richardson. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Erma Mann, Dorothy Pinkstin, Gene Little, and nephew, Gary Little. He attended Oranda School and graduated from Strasburg High School in 1956. After High School, he entered the United States Air Force, where he served his country for four years as a member of the Air Police and was stationed in Korea for 13 months. Bill started employment with O’Sullivan Rubber Company, then was hired by Howard Shockey & Sons, where he advanced to the position of Job Superintendent until he retired in 1991. He then joined David Farrar Enterprises, where he worked until the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill enjoyed bowling and traveling and assisted with the Boy Scouts, where he found his love for camping. He was a member of Riverton Church, past co-president of the Rivermont Ramblers, and a member of Moose Lodge #829.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Annetta Richardson; son, Randall Richardson; daughter, Robin Richardson; two granddaughters, Ashley Silvious (Ryan) and Lindsey Ingle (Travis); and three great-granddaughters, Savanah Ingle, Everleigh Silvious, and Hazel Silvious.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Riverton Church Building Fund, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601; or to Commonwealth Senior Living, 600 Mount View Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes (1935 – 2023)
Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Kenny was born February 14, 1935, in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of the late Wilbur Haywood and Clara Lee McMinis Oakes. He was also preceded in death by his long-time love, Norma Jean Oakes; two brothers, Troy “Ikey” Oakes and Ronald “Butch” Oakes and two sisters, Betty Radomski and Jean Witteveen.
He worked in the steel industry and was an Iron Workers Local 5 member. He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion and the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 2382 in Front Royal. He was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving is a son, Kyle Wayne Oakes of Front Royal; two daughters, Debi O. Foster of Browntown and Jody Oakes Mathias of Front Royal; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Obituaries
Daniel Scott “Bubba” Cook (1982 – 2023)
Daniel Scott “Bubba” Cook, 41, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 7, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 5 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Bubba was born on June 20, 1982, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Jack Cook and Penny Atkins Cook. He has worked for over seven years as a Heavy Equipment Operator for S.W. Rodgers Excavating Company.
Surviving along with his mother are his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Woodrow Atkins of Front Royal; his wife of 19 years, April Pritchett of Linden; son, Hunter Cook of Linden; two daughters, Madison Cook (Kacey) of Bentonville, Virginia and Abby Cook (Nick) of Front Royal; step-son, James Bergdorf of Front Royal; stepdaughter, Hailey Pritchett of Winchester; sister, Tiffany Duckworth (Keith) of Winchester; granddaughter, Paisley Seal of Bentonville; two step-granddaughters, Betty Lou Bergdorf and Elly Bergdorf both of Front Royal; one grandson on the way and his dog, Ruger.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Jeremy Brett Clanton (1989 – 2023)
Jeremy Brett Clanton, age 34, of Strasburg, VA, passed away at home on Friday, November 3, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. All other services will be private.
Jeremy was born October 26, 1989, in Woodstock, VA, the son of Jeremy Clanton and Jennifer Wynn.
Survivors include his father, Jeremy Clanton (Diane); mother, Jennifer Wynn (Jeff Lewis); sisters, Katelyn Jenkins and Laura Johnston; step-sister, Jessica Murphy; grandfather, Larry Scott; and great-grandmother, Pauline Tucker. Special people in his life included his great uncle, Bob Burnett, and Margaret Louderback.
His step-brother, Christopher Murphy, and his grandparents, Carl and Karen Clanton and Linda Burnett, predeceased him.
Jeremy enjoyed bowhunting, fishing, his dog Sally, and the Dallas Cowboys sometimes. Nothing brought a bigger smile to his face than playing with his nieces and nephews, Madelynn, Kali, Juli, Kamden, Makinley, Layla, and Jaisden.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the family and friends, including Pastor Doug Lowell and his wife Donna, for encouraging, supporting, and tirelessly trying to help Jeremy win his battle against addiction. The Strasburg Police Department and Strasburg Fire and Rescue Squad are also to be commended.