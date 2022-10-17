Obituaries
Jean Ann Burke Johnson (1941 – 2022)
Jean Ann Burke Johnson, 80, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 24, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.
Mrs. Johnson was born November 13, 1941, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Wilson Jackson Burke, Sr, and Mary Mariah Whittebeck Burke. Preceded in death by Barbara Baer, Frances Beckner, Jackson Burke, Luther Burke, Susan Fischer, Mabel Updike, and William Burke Sr.
She was an accomplished seamstress who loved quilting and applique. She also owned and operated Draperies Etcetera for many years, was an active member of the Rivermont Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary, was very involved in the Front Royal Warren County community, and served with many organizations, including 4-H and Girl Scouts.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Lowane Richard Johnson, Sr.; one son, Lowane Richard Johnson, Jr., and wife, Florhline Annabella Johnson of Page County; one daughter, Cynthia Dawn Henry and companion Christian Jeffery Harvey of Warren County; one granddaughter, Sonya Henry of Front Royal; two great-grandchildren, Justice Nakia Henry and fiancé Justin Lynn Jenkins of Front Royal, and David Charles Carter, Jr. of Front Royal; two brothers, Stewart Burke of Front Royal and Thomas Burke of Warrenton; five sisters, Clara Thompson of Front Royal, Anna Baer of Warrenton, Peggy Scheetz of Richmond, Weltie Kelly of Beltsville, Maryland and Nancy Mottley of Bumpass; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 24, from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Richie Johnson Jr., David Carter Jr., William Burke Jr., Bryant Burke, Chris Harvey, Chris Huffman, Marty Johnson, and Justin Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Dolores Mae Breinig Gawne (1934 – 2022)
On Friday, Oct 14th, 2022, Dolores Mae Breinig Gawne passed away peacefully at home in Front Royal.
Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Edward Gawne; her parents, Harry Luis Breinig and Jesse Smith McConnell Breinig; her siblings, Jesse, Harry, Helen, JoanDoris, Elaine, and Dorothy.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan M Ledbetter; son-in-law, Doug; sisters, Carol Thompson and Beth Nelson; 4 grandchildren, Ronnie & Rachel Johnson Jr, Nick, and Amanda Ledbetter, Sarah Ledbetter, and Katie Ledbetter; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Moten, Trey Wilson III, and Emma Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
She loved to sing, laugh, shop, travel, read, give generously, do crossword puzzles and spend time with her loved ones. She was a teacher and an accountant.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 20, from 9-10 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal.
Friends and family are welcome to a memorial lunch after the service at the Double Tree Hotel, 111 Hospitality Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Ruth Eastham Campbell (1929 – 2022)
Ruth Eastham Campbell, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 14, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Per Ruth’s request, a graveside service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery on October 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Ruth was born November 12, 1929, in Arco, Virginia, the daughter of John Arthur Eastham and Gertrude Pomeroy Eastham. Ruth was married to her loving husband, Andrew “Doodle” Campbell, for 57 years.
Surviving is her brother, Glenn Eastham; sisters, Helen Settle, Joy Rosa, and Linda Eastham; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruth was a pillar of strength for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and siblings, William Eastham, Robert Eastham, and Elaine Ring Burke.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St, Winchester, Va. 22601, or to a charity of your choice.
Obituaries
Eugene “Gene” Wesley Smedley (1939 – 2022_
Eugene “Gene” Wesley Smedley, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Gene was born on July 5, 1939, in Linden, Virginia, the son of the late Clyde Wesley and Violet Carter Smedley. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marian Lansberry Smedley; daughter, Christine Smedley; sister, Betty Racer; and grandson, Jeremy Smith. Gene worked many years at Freezeland Orchard and Kinloch Farm and retired from Shenandoah Ford.
Survivors include his children, Genia Ortiz (Sal), Kelly Marino (Jennifer), and Brad Smedley (Peggy); sister, Mary Lou Morris; grandchildren, Kyle Smith (Brittany), Anthony Ortiz, Julianna Fisher (Tristan), Amelia Fouch, Violet Marino, Celeste Horton, and Alex Oneill-Payne and great-grandchildren, Rylan, Harper, and A.J. Ortiz.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral home service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Violet Pullen McInturff (1934 – 2022)
Violet Pullen McInturff, 88, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on October 10, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 12:00 noon.
Violet was born May 3, 1934, in Smedley Hollow in Rappahannock County, Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Her fondest memories were days spent with her Grandparents, Aldridge and Sara Sisk, in nearby Gid Brown Hollow. She recalled often running across the footbridge as they sat waiting for her on the front porch.
Along with her Grandparents, many loved ones have passed before her, including her parents, Luther and Dorothy Atkins; husband and Love of her life, Raymond Pullen, Sr; oldest son, Raymond Pullen Jr; husband, Eugene McInturff; sisters, Bernice Welch, Margaret Jenkins, Shirley Baker, and Barbara Owens; two infant brothers; and great-granddaughter, Morgan Tarbell.
Violet leaves behind her loving family of one son, Billy Pullen (Brenda); two daughters, Diane Jenkins (Ronnie) and Patty Andrews (Ray); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Jenkins; and all of her second husband Eugene’s family.
She found the Love of her life, Raymond, and they eloped when she was fifteen. By the time she turned 20, she was a young mother of four. During those early years in Rappahannock County, life was simple but so very good. Mama always made sure we had everything we needed. She worked hard at taking care of four babies while making time for carrying water, milking cows, and gathering eggs.
She was a wonderful “Mama” and always made sure her children’s needs came first, from the very day we were born, continuing until her last day on this earth.
In 1964, we moved to what will forever be called “Our Home Place” off Strasburg Road in Warren County, which she hated at first. But in a short time, she grew to love every little nook and cranny of that farmhouse and treasured all the years we spent there.
For many years, she faithfully got up early every morning for her quiet time to read her Bible and start her day off with God. She continued this until her eyesight failed her.
She was such a great cook and always said her food tasted better because it was made with so much love. It must have been true because everything was always delicious, especially her fried chicken, biscuits, and gravy.
She loved to sew and could make anything she set her mind to. She made a lot of our clothes when we were small children.
Mama also loved her flowers and usually had them planted all the way around the house.
She worked at Avtex in Front Royal for 20 years and made many lasting friendships. Mama knew no strangers and made everyone’s day a little brighter if she was in the room.
She became widowed at only 32 years old. After losing our dad, she was lost and broken, facing a life without him. She trusted in God, focused on her children, and determined that, somehow, she would get through it. And she surely did, her faith in God never wavering. When she began having her precious grandchildren, her world became much brighter. She loved them all unconditionally and called them her “Special Blessings.”
Years later, she married her second husband, Eugene McInturff. They shared some really good years together serving and being active with Gideons International and faithfully attending church every Sunday morning at several local churches.
She sacrificed much in her lifetime, but her faith remained strong and steadfast through it all. Even during her most fragile days, she continued to encourage, inspire, and remain strong for her family.
Pallbearers will be Andy Royer, Buddy Pullen, Josh Andrews, Nelson Putnam, Raymond Pullen, and Tim Racer.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell (1935 – 2022)
Andrew J. “Doodle” Campbell, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Per Doodle’s request, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Doodle was born February 2, 1935, in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Henry S. “Snoots” Campbell and Mazie Willingham Campbell.
Doodle was married to the love of his life, Ruth E. Campbell, for 57 years. He was a US Army veteran and, for 37 years, owned and operated Campbell’s Citgo in Front Royal. His greatest love was family, and he certainly became family to his many loyal patrons over the years. His ever-present smile and helpful demeanor were his calling card, and he will be sorely missed.
Along with his siblings, he was integral in sustaining the family farm on Buck Mountain for decades. He will be long remembered for his kindness, infectious laugh, cake baking, and love of desserts.
Surviving, along with his wife, is his siblings, Donald R. “Billy” Campbell and wife Johana of Front Royal, Ernest B. “Buster” Campbell and wife Judy of Front Royal, Lois C. “Mettie” Baker of Browntown, and Retha C. Smith and husband Jimmy of Front Royal, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Lawrence S. Campbell, Edith C. Welsh, and Charles B. “Charlie” Campbell; siblings-in-law Cordelia “Dee” Campbell, Jerry “Pete” Welsh, and Orviel Baker; and two nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or to a charity of your choice.
Obituaries
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling (1947 – 2022)
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling,74, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at her home in Flint Hill, VA. She was born on October 12, 1947, in Crisfield, MD.
Vi was the beloved wife for 44 years of Bruce Vierling. She was the devoted mother of Jennifer Vierling Thede, her husband Dan, and her son Doug Vierling. Vi was a doting Grammy of Landon & Hannah Thede and Dash Vierling.
She is survived by her brother of Crisfield, MD, Charles “Buffy” Henry Landon, Jr., wife Carolyn, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.
Vi was a seamstress by trade, a lover of all animals, an awesome crafter, a wonderful photographer, an avid bird watcher, and a creator of Facebook groups, including two local Rappahannock groups, RappShares and Rappland Community Group.
Contributions in Vi’s name can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at brhospice.org/donate or 333 W. Cork St., #405 Winchester, VA 22601, or Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) 160 Weaver Rd. Amissville, VA 20106. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.