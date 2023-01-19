Jeanette M. Smoot (1943 – 2023)

Jeanette M. Smoot, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, January 16, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 1:00 pm. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Jeanette was born March 18, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Clarke Casper and Margaret Marie Jenkins Taylor.

She retired after many dedicated years from Walmart in Front Royal and was a loyal and faithful member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren.

She was married to the late Walter Ashby Smoot, who preceded her in death in 2011.

Surviving is a son, Mark T. Smoot, and wife, Shana of Front Royal; one daughter, Tina M. Richard of Timberville; four grandchildren, Shannon Johnson, Daniel Richard, Mackenzie Jankauskas, and Allison Smoot; and six great-grandchildren, Ashby Richard, Anton Johnson, Amar’e Johnson, Aryanna Johnson, Aspen Johnson, and Nora Jankauskas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Ronald Taylor.

Marcus Johnson, Ray Carter, Carroll Hawes, Donald Grandstaff, Tommy Dawson, and Wyatt Jankauskas will be pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 24th, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.