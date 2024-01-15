Jeffrey Allen Miller (1960 – 2024)

Jeffrey Allen Miller, aged 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Port Orange, Florida, on January 9, 2024. Born on July 29, 1960, in Front Royal, Virginia, and growing up in Cheltenham, Maryland, and was a graduate of Gwynn Park High School in 1978, Jeff’s journey through life was marked by his profound kindness, creativity, and deep commitment to his loved ones and community.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories for his parents, Loyal Allen and Maria Lane Miller; his sister, Lori Miller Clark, and her partner Steven Friedlander; his adoring sons, Kevin Allan Miller (and wife Janelle Miller) and Jeffrey Allan (Juston) Thompson; and his beloved granddaughter, Penelope Olive Miller. Each of them treasured Jeff as a phenomenal son, brother, father, and friend whose presence brought light and warmth into their lives.

Jeff was a cornerstone in the town of Ponce Inlet, dedicating years of service to the Public Works Department, eventually rising to the role of Director. His commitment to public service was unparalleled, and he left an indelible mark on the community he served with such passion.

More than his professional achievements, Jeff will be remembered for his vibrant spirit and artistic soul. An avid music lover, his skill in playing the guitar brought joy to many. As an artist, his creativity knew no bounds, and he found beauty in the simplest of things. Jeff’s quick-witted humor was a source of constant joy, effortlessly turning any challenging day into one filled with laughter and smiles.

Most importantly, Jeff was a beacon of love and support. He had an extraordinary ability to make everyone around him feel valued and cared for. His compassionate nature extended beyond his immediate circle, touching the lives of many in the community.

To honor Jeff’s memory, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, consider planting a tree in his honor or making a donation to a charity of your choice. This gesture will ensure his love for nature and helping others continues thriving in our hearts and the world.