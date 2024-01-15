Obituaries
Jeffrey Allen Miller (1960 – 2024)
Jeffrey Allen Miller, aged 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Port Orange, Florida, on January 9, 2024. Born on July 29, 1960, in Front Royal, Virginia, and growing up in Cheltenham, Maryland, and was a graduate of Gwynn Park High School in 1978, Jeff’s journey through life was marked by his profound kindness, creativity, and deep commitment to his loved ones and community.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories for his parents, Loyal Allen and Maria Lane Miller; his sister, Lori Miller Clark, and her partner Steven Friedlander; his adoring sons, Kevin Allan Miller (and wife Janelle Miller) and Jeffrey Allan (Juston) Thompson; and his beloved granddaughter, Penelope Olive Miller. Each of them treasured Jeff as a phenomenal son, brother, father, and friend whose presence brought light and warmth into their lives.
Jeff was a cornerstone in the town of Ponce Inlet, dedicating years of service to the Public Works Department, eventually rising to the role of Director. His commitment to public service was unparalleled, and he left an indelible mark on the community he served with such passion.
More than his professional achievements, Jeff will be remembered for his vibrant spirit and artistic soul. An avid music lover, his skill in playing the guitar brought joy to many. As an artist, his creativity knew no bounds, and he found beauty in the simplest of things. Jeff’s quick-witted humor was a source of constant joy, effortlessly turning any challenging day into one filled with laughter and smiles.
Most importantly, Jeff was a beacon of love and support. He had an extraordinary ability to make everyone around him feel valued and cared for. His compassionate nature extended beyond his immediate circle, touching the lives of many in the community.
To honor Jeff’s memory, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, consider planting a tree in his honor or making a donation to a charity of your choice. This gesture will ensure his love for nature and helping others continues thriving in our hearts and the world.
Carol Ann Heath (1941 – 2024)
Carol Ann Heath, born Carol Ann Omohundro, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 13th, 2024, in comfort care at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
Carol was born on November 29th, 1941, to Helen and Charles Omuhundro. She had 3 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death: Charles Jr., Shirley, and Beverly. She is also proceeded in death by her Husband of over 60 years, Marvin Heath; her daughter Debbie; and one grandson, Raymond “Daniel.” Carol and Marvin had a total of five children: Debbie Philyaw, Chris Heath, Cathy Heath Pierce, Laura Heath Fox, and Cindy Caldwell. Carol had many grandchildren: Christina, Jeremy, David, Amy, Ashley, Danny, Desiree, Josh, Shelby, Tyler, and Kayden “Bob”; and 24 (very soon to be 25) great-grandchildren.
She worked many years of her life as a nurse. She had a fierce love for her family, which was nearly unmatched except when it came to her two fat miniature poodles, Barney and Andy, “the boys,” who have been taken in by her daughter now. She loved a good time, being sassy and an ice-cold Pepsi. There is no one who knew her who didn’t have at least one “Carol” story to tell if not hundreds. One thing about Carol: she was going to make you laugh. Her memory will go on and live through the many people and lives she touched, knowingly and unknowingly.
A service/Celebration of life date is pending, and family and friends will be notified when a date and time is chosen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lynn care Center in Front Royal for their care and for simply “loving her as she was”. Long Live the Sass Queen!
Magdalena O’Neill (1937 – 2024)
Magdalena O’Neill, 87, of Front Royal, passed away on the 10th day of January 2024. Born and raised in Bogota, Colombia, Magdalena moved to Virginia to study at Averett College in Danville. She married Robert J. O’Neill in 1959 in New York City, and they went on to work and raise their children in Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Paraguay, and Ecuador before moving to Front Royal, Virginia, in 1978, where she lived for the rest of her life.
Magdalena worked as a Spanish teacher at Wakefield Country Day School for over 15 years and later as an early childhood educator at Meadowland Learning Center. Magdalena was active in the Lioness Club and in her local parish of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Her greatest love, particularly in her later years, was traveling to spend time with her children and grandchildren who lived around the world.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. O’Neill (2009), and her daughter, Patricia O’Neill (2021).
She is survived by her children, Robert R. O’Neill of Front Royal, Virginia; John O’Neill and wife Bethany O’Neill of Front Royal, Virginia; Kathleen Lalande and husband Jasmin Lalande of Ottawa, Canada; son-in-law Alain Bernal of Sant Feliu, Spain; eleven cherished grandchildren, Elise, Amanda, Lucas, Matthew, Emma, Carmen, Gabriel, Thomas, Elisabeth, Felix, and Clara; and one precious great-grandchild, Madeleine.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia, conducted by Father Tom Shepanzyk. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Robert R. O’Neill, John F. O’Neill, Alain Bernal, Jasmin Lalande, Lucas Bernal, and Matthew O’Neill.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, January 17, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor: https://littlesistersofthepoor.org/donate-to-lsp/.
Walter Lee Vickers, Sr. (1942 – 2024)
Walter Lee Vickers, Sr., 81, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Marc Roberson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mr. Vickers was born May 9, 1942, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Arley F. and Pauline V. Funk Vickers.
Mr. Vickers served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a former member of the Front Royal Jaycees and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #1283 Winchester. He was a volunteer fireman with the Shawnee Fire and Rescue Department and the Round Hill Fire Department. He worked for Avtex and O’Sullivan and retired from Berryville Graphics. Mr. Vickers was a member of the Welltown United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Walter Lee Vickers, Jr. (Beckie) of Stephens City and Michael Vickers of Winchester; one daughter, Kimberly Vickers Shifflett (Brian) of Front Royal; one brother, Tommy Vickers (Debbie) of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Walraven, Bryan Vickers, Ashley Kenney, Eric Sothen, Cody Shifflett, Zach Shifflett, and Austin Shifflett; four great-grandchildren, Madison Vickers, Bella Vickers, Barrett Vickers, and Brantlee Vickers; and very special family, Jesse, and Becky Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Vickers.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Vickers, Eric Sothen, Jon Walraven, Mike Vickers, Brian Shifflett, Cody Shifflett, Mike Moore, and David Kaufman.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thelma C. Chambers (1930 – 2024)
Thelma C. Chambers, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mrs. Chambers was born on December 22, 1930, in Clintwood, Virginia, to the late Wiley and Rushie Bise Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kedric Lolan Chambers; two granddaughters, Vanessa Chambers and Christina Eaton; great-granddaughter, Paisley Walraven; three brothers and three sisters. She was formerly a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her three sons, Larry Chambers (Tracy), Douglas Chambers (Sharon), and Geronimo Chambers (Tessie); two daughters, Mary Ann Ferrill (Bill) and Elizabeth Patterson (Larry); seven grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
James Lee “Jimmy” Compton (1947 – 2024)
James Compton passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on January 8, 2024.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Jim Williams and Sammy Campbell officiating. The interment will be in the Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Compton was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church and also attended Flint Hill Baptist Church at times. He was an employee of VDOT in Rappahannock County for 40 years and served as a volunteer for Flint Hill Fire and Rescue for 26 years.
Mr. Compton leaves behind his beautiful wife of 47 years, Giovinia “Darlene” Compton. He is also survived by a nephew, whom he thought of as a son, Johnny Grigsby, and his wife Jeannie; a brother, William Compton, and his wife Theresa; a niece, Melissa Schwartz, whom he loved and cared for very much; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and his aunt, Montrue, who he thought of as a mother figure. He also leaves behind many friends, some of whom he wanted to mention, including the Arby’s Crew, whom he always had breakfast with, Junior Andrews, Nathan Sexton, Charlie Wright, and Mr. Sonny Cockrell, as well as Ralph Gaines and Andrea.
Mr. Compton was preceded in death by Roy Wood Wharton, whom he thought of as a father; his birth parents, Albert and Helen Compton; a brother, Thomas Compton; sisters, Alice Grigsby and Mary Hume; and a nephew, Mike Grigsby.
James asked that everyone know that he is at peace, feeling that he is going to a better place, like a newborn baby being born. He gave his life to God over 20 years ago. It has changed him into a better person. He apologizes to everyone he hurt throughout his life.
Pallbearers for his service will be Butch Hupman, John Grigsby, Ralph Gaines, Jeff Atkins, David Clanagan and Bobby Foster.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the Flint Hill Fire Department. If anyone would like to bring a dish and drop it off on the day of the service, someone will be at the fire department to accept it.
Lorraine Virginia Williams (1948 – 2024)
Lorraine Virginia Williams, affectionately known as Renny, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven and was reunited with her husband, Doug, and her son, Timmy, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in Front Royal, Virginia with her daughter, Buffy by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, conducted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will follow at Bennetts Chapel Cemetery, with a reception afterward at her home.
Mrs. Williams was born on October 14, 1948, in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar and Susie Bennett of Front Royal, Virginia. Mrs. Williams worked for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Renny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Renny married the love of her life and soul mate, Dougie, on September 20, 1975. Dougie and Lorraine shared a wonderful life together for 42 years before he passed away in 2009. Renny was happiest when she was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving Renny are her daughter, Lorraine “Buffy” Showers and husband Jamie of Front Royal; granddaughter, Makenzie Mauck and husband Ryan of Strasburg; two grandsons, Landon Showers and Jeremy Cook, both of Front Royal; two great-grandchildren, Leo Mauck and Brylee Mauck both of Strasburg; her sister and best friend Dorothy Smelser and husband Lynwood of Front royal; brother Oscar “Junior” Bennett and wife Sherrie of Cross Junction; and several nieces and nephews she adored. Also, very near and dear to her heart was her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Settle.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Doug” Williams; her son, Timmy Ray Cook; and her brother, Elwood “Woody” Bennett.
Pallbearers will be Lynwood Smelser, Ryan Mauck, Rick Lillard, Charles Sutphin, Hunter Smelser, and Mike Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Airhart, Earl Williams, Bruce Williams, and Delio Lopez.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 6-8 p.m.