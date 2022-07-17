Jeffrey “Jeff” E. Jenkins (1965 – 2022)

Mary “Betty” Loretta Weatherholt Rowzie, 81, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held for Betty on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene. There will be a visitation hour from 10:oo to 11:00 a.m. and the service will start immediately after. Following all services, the burial will take place at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.

Betty was born on August 11, 1940, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Mr. Clarence William Weatherholt and Lula Betty Wines Kidwell. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence “Boy” Weatherholt and James Weatherholt, and her sisters, Margaret Foster and Helen Weatherholt.

Surviving Betty is her loving son, Robert Grimsley Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Marci Grimsley; her siblings, Roger Weatherholt, Ronnie Weatherholt, Barbara McGuinness, Dot Funk, and Elsie Howell, her grandchildren, Thomas Grimsley (Grace), and Tyler Grimsley; her great-grandson, Houston Grimsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was a strong independent mother who, alongside her mother, Lula Weatherholt, took great care of her son, and has always had a strong work ethic. She worked in health care and for many years she worked at the Front Royal Nursing Home. She also obtained her CNA while working in health care. She was a devout member of the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene and was heavily involved in the church.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Grimsley, Tyler Grimsley, Irvine Grant, Dominic Guizar, Trent Dickey, and Austin Dickey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/