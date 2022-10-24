Jeffrey Mark Teets (1960 – 2022)

Nekia H. “Kia” Eberhardt, 40, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Nekia was born November 1, 1981, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late William H. Eberhardt, Sr., and Erlinda F. Spriggs of Honduras.

She worked as a beautician most of her life. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends.

Surviving with her mother are her stepmother, Rita Eberhardt of Front Royal; one brother Robert A. Eberhardt of Front Royal; and one sister Egypt F. Eberhardt of Front Royal.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 27, from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.