Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus (1954 – 2022)

Nancy Benner (68) of Edinburg, VA, previously of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home from Alzheimer’s on 12/10/22.

Born in Alexandria, VA, in 1954, she spent her childhood in Pimmit Hills, VA, and Manassas, VA, where she was a Girl Scout. As a youth, she was very determined and was known to argue with her parents about bedtimes until she left for college. As a teenager, she was the only person her brother knew who loved to work the late shift because it meant she got to stay up late without opposition. She was not academic, but she loved to read and learn.

She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1972 and Northern Virginia Community College. Nancy loved music. She played the clarinet when she was younger and went to the Jesus Festival as a young adult. Later, she took her family to the Creation Festival, where she served for many years.

She married in 1978 and had 7 sons and 2 daughters. She was an early pioneer in homeschooling and taught her children to love God, work hard, and serve others. In 1988 they moved their family to Capon Bridge, WV, where they became active in Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, VA. She helped start the clothing exchange at FBC almost 30 years ago.

She was involved in politics and spent many years as an election worker at the polls. In 1999 they moved to Front Royal, VA., where she took part in church ministries at New Hope Bible Church in Front Royal, VA. She also served the Lord through Awana for nearly 25 years.

Nancy was a lovely person whose smile was always so bright and beautiful. She loved being a wife and parent and did everything she could to support her family. she is saved by grace through faith in Jesus and is now with her Savior.

Her father and mother, Robert and Myrle Andrew, and brother Lloyd Andrew, preceded her death.

She is survived by her brother, David Andrew and his wife Lisa, husband David Benner, 9 children, Joshua and his wife Tracy, Stephen, Rachel (Esther) and husband Josh Clark, Philip and his wife Dorothy, Enoch and his wife Raquel, John and his wife Sandra, Thomas and wife Rebecca, Martha, Joseph and wife Brianna, and 21 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Bible Church, 80 N Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, on 12/31/22 at 11:00 am, with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Bible Church.