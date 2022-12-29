Obituaries
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus (1954 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Richard Jacobus; son, Richard; daughter, Jessica; sister, Wanda and three grandchildren.
Obituaries
Barry S. Rexrode (1955 – 2022)
Barry S. Rexrode, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
Barry was born September 13, 1955, in Petersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late William and Janet Louise S. Rexrode.
He was a U.S. Marine veteran serving during the Vietnam era. Barry was a member of the Amissville Hunt Club and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal.
Barry was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His family and many friends will greatly miss him.
Surviving is his loving wife of 40 years, Eileen L. Rexrode; two sons, Brandon Belland and wife Christie of Summit Point, West Virginia, and Wayne L. Burke of Front Royal; two brothers, William “Bill” Rexrode and wife J. Louise of Rosedale, Virginia and George E. Rexrode and wife Janice of Amissville; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be George Rexrode, George Jenkins, Sean Rexrode, Dan Haugen, Brandon Belland and Wayne L. Burke.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Smoot and Steve Grover.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Wanda Fox Bryant (1946 – 2022)
Wanda Fox Bryant, 76, of Front Royal, passed into Glory on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Pastor John Kenney will conduct a memorial service at LifePoint Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm. A time for family and friends will be at 11:00 am.
Wanda was born November 10, 1946, in Warren County to the late James Lemuel Fox and Maude Vaught Burdette.
After graduating from John S. Mosby Academy in 1965, she worked for the Federal Government and was the church Secretary at Marlow Heights Baptist Church. Later, she devoted her time to raising Kelly and Sharon before taking a position in the Warren County Treasurer’s Office on September 1, 1984. She took office as Warren County Treasurer in January 2004, and she retired in June 2019 after working 35 years serving the residents of Warren County with a faithful commitment.
She was married to the late Raymond Larry Bryant in 1966. They were married for 55 years before his death in 2021.
Surviving is her one daughter, Sharon E. Bryant; three grandchildren, William T. Tharpe, Jr. (Rachal) of Canton, Ohio, Wynter A. Bryant (Zac) of Strasburg, VA, and Caleb L. Bryant, at home; four great-grandchildren, Kingston and Abram Shuck, and Kyelee and Adalynn Tharpe; one brother, Archie Fox (Emogene); her one and only devoted sister that loved her deeply, Phyllis Kerns; and many cousins, friends, and family that loved her unconditionally.
Along with her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Bryant; granddaughter, Jodeci Ray Bryant; and brother, James Fox, all of whom she loved dearly.
Wanda was a member of LifePoint Church in Front Royal. She was truly a woman of God, full of wisdom, beloved by all, and willing to help anyone in any way needed. Her life’s passion was to serve the Lord in any way she could to advance the Kingdom of God.
After retiring, she dedicated much of her time to enjoying quilting, crafting, reading, and spending time with her family and her sister, Phyllis. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Church, 1111 Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Obituaries
Paul Eugene Perdue Sr. (1933 – 2022)
Paul Eugene Perdue Sr., 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held for Paul at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Rd. NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012.
Paul was Born on September 7, 1933, in Ironto, Virginia, to the late Walter and Stella Perdue. He was also preceded in death by a brother, a sister, and his infant daughter, Debra Lynn.
Surviving Paul is his loving wife of 64 years, Janet Perdue; his children, Paul Perdue Jr. (Colleen), David Perdue, Terri Rumsey (Don), Anthony Perdue (Sheila); his siblings, Thaila Huff (Tommy), and Everett Perdue; his seven grandchildren; his five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was a dedicated railroad man that enjoyed spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Marlow Heights Baptist Church at 517 Braxton Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the charitable organization of your choice.
Obituaries
Florline “Marie” North (1940 – 2022)
Florline “Marie” North, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held for Marie at 1 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell Officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Willis Chapel Cemetery. The Family will receive guests for a visitation on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Marie was born on September 13, 1940, in Mount Jackson, Virginia, to the late Herman Williams and Ruby Wolfe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bedford Lee North Sr.; her son, Bedford Lee North Jr.; her brothers, Holland Franklin Williams Sr. and Charles Williams; and her sister, Elizabeth Williams.
Surviving Marie is her loving son, John Leroy North (Holly); her daughters, Donna Hill (Bill) and Dana Jones; her grandchildren, Stephanie Flinchum, Anthony Kestner, Ryan North, Jonathan North, Austin Davis, and Michael Jenkins; her great-grandchildren, William, Peyton, Dakota, Hunter, Ryan Jr., Amelia and Joanna; and several nieces and nephews.
Marie had an incredible work history with her, spending 23 years at Aileen Sewing Plant before it closed down, and she spent a good 17 years at Aecom before her retirement at 72 years of age. She always enjoyed going to auctions with her family and friends.
Jimmy North, Robbie Sealock, Ricky Smoot, Bill Hill, Anthony Kestner, and Austin Davis will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V Foundation at https://www.v.org/ to assist with cancer research.
Obituaries
Nancy Benner (1954 – 2022)
Nancy Benner (68) of Edinburg, VA, previously of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home from Alzheimer’s on 12/10/22.
Born in Alexandria, VA, in 1954, she spent her childhood in Pimmit Hills, VA, and Manassas, VA, where she was a Girl Scout. As a youth, she was very determined and was known to argue with her parents about bedtimes until she left for college. As a teenager, she was the only person her brother knew who loved to work the late shift because it meant she got to stay up late without opposition. She was not academic, but she loved to read and learn.
She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1972 and Northern Virginia Community College. Nancy loved music. She played the clarinet when she was younger and went to the Jesus Festival as a young adult. Later, she took her family to the Creation Festival, where she served for many years.
She married in 1978 and had 7 sons and 2 daughters. She was an early pioneer in homeschooling and taught her children to love God, work hard, and serve others. In 1988 they moved their family to Capon Bridge, WV, where they became active in Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, VA. She helped start the clothing exchange at FBC almost 30 years ago.
She was involved in politics and spent many years as an election worker at the polls. In 1999 they moved to Front Royal, VA., where she took part in church ministries at New Hope Bible Church in Front Royal, VA. She also served the Lord through Awana for nearly 25 years.
Nancy was a lovely person whose smile was always so bright and beautiful. She loved being a wife and parent and did everything she could to support her family. she is saved by grace through faith in Jesus and is now with her Savior.
Her father and mother, Robert and Myrle Andrew, and brother Lloyd Andrew, preceded her death.
She is survived by her brother, David Andrew and his wife Lisa, husband David Benner, 9 children, Joshua and his wife Tracy, Stephen, Rachel (Esther) and husband Josh Clark, Philip and his wife Dorothy, Enoch and his wife Raquel, John and his wife Sandra, Thomas and wife Rebecca, Martha, Joseph and wife Brianna, and 21 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Bible Church, 80 N Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, on 12/31/22 at 11:00 am, with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Bible Church.
Obituaries
James Lawson Carter, Jr. (1939 – 2022)
James Lawson Carter, Jr., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on December 21, 2022.
He was born in Rawlings, VA, on September 25, 1939, the eldest son of James Lawson Carter, Sr. and Mozelle Chandler Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris Powers Carter; four children, Catherine Priest (Bo) of Front Royal, VA, Anthony Carter of Front Royal, Terry Carter (Gary) of Front Royal, and Lisa Carter of Front Royal; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Charles H. Carter of Richmond, VA, Marilyn F. Carter of McKenny, VA, Dale Fountain (Yogi) of McKenny, Gaye Perkinson (Raymond) of Wilsons, VA, and Bobby Carter (Sherry) of Chester, VA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Sylvia Carter Newland and Carl Beauford Carter.
James served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962. He retired from Centel Phone Company after 46 years.
The family will hold services on April 22, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boulder Crest Foundation, 18370 Bluemont Village Lane, Bluemont, VA, which provides needed services for veterans, first responders, and their families, or Wildlife Vet Care of Boyce, 1150 Tilthammer Mill Road, Boyce, VA, which provides medical care for injured wildlife.