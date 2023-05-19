Jennifer Lee Kronfeld (née Melson) (1954 – 2023)

Jennifer Lee Kronfeld (née Melson), 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home following a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Jenny was born on October 8, 1954, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to Roger Melson and the late Mary Louise Shackleford Melson.

She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and friend.

Jenny graduated from Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 1973 and attended George Washington University for two years, studying special education.

She dedicated her life to caring for others and educating children and was a Kindergarten and First Grade teacher at Powhatan School in Boyce, Virginia, for 30 years until her retirement in 2021.

Jenny loved creating handmade cards and sending notes and special gifts to her family and friends. She enjoyed the peacefulness of the outdoors, spending much time on her patio with her camera watching the hummingbirds and waiting for the neighborhood bear to stop by.

She also dedicated her time to the greater community. After her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, she became a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Clarke County, where she served as the event chairperson for five years.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Howard Kronfeld of Front Royal; son Adam Kronfeld and daughter-in-law Moria Morrissey of Burke, Virginia; daughter Madeline Kronfeld of Fairfax, Virginia; sister Markey Melson of Dunnellon, Florida, and her grand doggies Buffy and Bowie.

A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741, or donate.cancer.org.