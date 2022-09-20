Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway (1940 – 2022)

Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway, 82, of Front Royal, VA, died at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, conducted by Rev. Buzz Moore and Mr. Steve Foster.

Mrs. Ridgway was born May 30, 1940, in Rockland, VA, the daughter of the late Cleveland Ernest Shipe and Nannie Mae Oliver Shipe.

She began her career in 1954 at Weaver’s Department Store (later Peebles). She served the public for many years at Family Pharmacy, Bowling Green Country Club, and many other businesses. She started Peaches N’ Cream Catering with her daughters and Dal-J Designs with her husband, Dale.

On November 7, 1959, Jerri married the love of her life, Dale Ridgway. The couple, who had been sweethearts since the fourth grade, had been married for 54 years.

Jerri was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her three sisters, Joyce, Jeanette, and Janice.

Surviving are her two daughters Pam Budd and her husband Stephen and Dale Mechelle Cummings and her husband Tom all of Front Royal: six grandchildren Stevi Marie Budd, Jesse E. Budd and his wife Megan, Dale Taylor Williams and her partner Chris Winterkorn, David Brent Williams, Stephanie Dawn Yamamoto and her husband Luis, and Christopher Cummings; seven great-grandchildren Carter Elena Budd, Rowan Daniel Gustafson, Myles Christopher Cummings, Charlotte Lucille Budd, Emilia Grace Yamamoto, Archer Ridgway Winterkorn, and Liam Gustafson; eight godchildren Reggie Fritts, Shannon Laing, Danielle Winnger, Susan Bennett, Kara Bates, Angela Gouda, Jason Tyree, and Tamara Lapp; two brothers-in-law Buzz Moore and Tommy Fritts; special friends The Chuck and Nancy Barnes Family, Betty Stephens, Matt and Susan Bennett, Howard Sanders, The Clarence Jones Family, The Junior Jones Family, The Jean Cornwell Family, The Tommy and Charlotte Esteppe Family, Vaughn Hayes, The Eileen Laing Family, Billy Jones, The Silas Laing Family, The Michael Laing Family, The Bob Laing Family, The Marvin Laing Family, Ruth and Niles Tyree, Virginia and Sammy Henry, Julie Mullins, Bonita Rose, Bonnie and Edward Hoffman, Mrs. Lillian Sloane, Pam and Steve Foster, Kirby Covert, Bob Ladd, Jane Moore, Jim Wells, Bill and Sue McHenry, Elaine Bailey, and Todd and Jessica Cooper. Also surviving are Jerri’s animal friend Amazing Grace, the mule, and Jerri’s faithful and constant companion, her poodle Rascal.

Family is not made by blood but by love. Granny felt richly blessed to have such a large, loving, wonderful family and many great friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amazing Grace Gospel Barn, c/o Steve Foster, 4796 Reliance Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.