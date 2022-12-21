Obituaries
Jeremiah J. Casey (1951 – 2022)
Jeremiah J. Casey, 71, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home.
Services will be private.
Mr. Casey was born September 17, 1951, in Kittery, Maine, the son of the late Floyd Stephen and Mary Margaret O’Donovan Casey. He was a carpenter by trade.
Surviving is his wife of thirty years, Jenny Casey; one brother, Terry Casey, and wife Pat; and one sister, Loretta Sargant.
Kenneth “Kenny” Priest, Sr. (1932 – 2022)
Kenneth “Kenny” Priest, Sr, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, peacefully at his home with family by his side.
Kenny was a stranger to nobody. His antics were legendary, and those who knew him had their own stories to tell. He said what he meant and meant what he said.
His two sons survive him; Ray Priest and devoted daughter-in-law, Jeanette of Chester Gap, VA, and Joe Priest and fiancé Tina of Port Charlotte, FL.
Kenny will be missed by his five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank Chester Gap Fire Department, Rappahannock Co. Sheriff C. Dodson, and Direct Cremation Services of Stephens City for their compassion during this difficult time.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Martha Ann Bice (1944 – 2022)
Martha Ann Bice, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Bice was born on June 25, 1944, in Hendersonville, North Carolina, to the late Leroy and Ava Lee Carines Allen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Glenn Bice, and daughter, Paula Scott.
Survivors include her two sons, Paul Bice and Jeffrey Wolff; daughter, Julie Brookman; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Daphne Pixley Pond (1925 – 2022)
Daphne Pixley Pond peacefully departed this life on December 17, 2022, surrounded by many members of her loving family. She was born in Nottoway County, Virginia, on July 16, 1925, the eldest daughter of Walter and Lillie Pixley.
Daphne graduated from Crewe (Va. ) High School in 1941. She was employed at Camp Pickett during World War II. She married John D. Pond on February 22, 1946, which lasted 65 years until John died in 2011. The couple resided in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia, and Franklin, Virginia, and moved to Front Royal with their three children in 1958.
Daphne was a loyal and faithful Front Royal United Methodist Church member. She was a former board member of the local chapter of the American Red Cross and donated more than 26 gallons of blood during her lifetime. She was an enthusiastic gardener, was a member of several bridge clubs, and continued to play bridge until the last several years of her life. She was an avid sports fan, especially supporting the Front Royal Cardinals, the Washington Nationals, and the Hampden-Sydney Tigers. She loved attending the sporting events of those teams and never missed a ball game in which her “Grands” played for as long as her health allowed.
Daphne was employed by the Town of Front Royal, working in the Business Office and in the Electric Department for 33 years. She was a kind and giving person, and after she retired from the town, she enjoyed serving as an unofficial goodwill ambassador with the morning coffee crew at the By-Pass Exxon.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters and a brother. Surviving is her son, J. Daniel Pond II, and his wife, Laura A. Gilliam, of Front Royal, her son Charles W. Pond and his wife, Connie H. Pond, of Front Royal; and her daughter, Jeanne P. Davison and her husband, James P. Davison, of Winchester; five grandchildren: J. Daniel Pond III, Laura P. Brugh, Elliott H. Davison, Andrew P. Davison, and Heather P. Dick; eleven great-grandchildren, one brother, Elmer Pixley, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom she loved deeply and many friends for whom she was extremely thankful.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Front Royal United Methodist Church conducted by The Rev. Rachel Plemmons. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal United Methodist Church General Fund, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630.
James Edwin Kenney Jr. (1945 – 2022)
James Edwin Kenney Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 11, 2022.
Jim was born in Front Royal, VA, on December 27, 1945, to James Edwin Kenney and Eva Oden Kenney.
He was a 1965 graduate of Warren County High School. He married Jane Laura Atkins on July 24, 1965, and soon after shipped out for Navy Recruit Training in August 1966. Jim served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 through 1970. While in the military, he was stationed in Charleston, DaNang, Vietnam, and served on the USS Coral Sea. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Front Royal, where he worked for several years for McDaniel Jewelers. Later he worked for Southland Life Insurance before establishing his own agency, Jim Kenney Insurance, which he successfully operated for over 30 years.
Always civic-minded, Jim served the Warren County community by volunteering with the Jaycees, the Lions, the Elks, and the Front Royal Little League, among others. He was also a faithful and dedicated member of Riverton United Methodist Church, spending countless hours on committees, serving as a lay leader, and being an active member of the United Methodist Men.
Jim was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Doris Ann Kenney.
He is survived by his adoring family; his devoted wife, Jane Atkins Kenney, his loving son, James E. Kenney III; daughter-in-law, Mary Miller Kenney; and his two beloved grandchildren, Jordan and Madelyn Kenney. Jim was a kind and gentle man of faith who smiled broadly, laughed often and loved deeply.
Please join us on Friday, December 16, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home as we celebrate and give thanks for a well-lived life. Visitation will be held before the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, for Parkinson’s Research (www.brainsupportnetwork.org).
Ruth Ann Rector (1950 – 2022)
Ruth Ann Rector, 72, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. John Rowe officiating.
Mrs. Rector was born on March 24, 1950, in Manassas, Virginia, to the late Earl and Joyce Dawson Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Rector Sr., and her brother, Jimmy Fletcher. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church and Linden Methodist Women.
Survivors include her two sons, Russell E. Rector Jr. (Amy) and Brandon Rector (Carrie); two brothers, Brad Fletcher and Bobby Fletcher; sister, Edie Crook; three grandsons, Davey Rector (Amber), Dalton Rector (Hannah) and Cameron Rector (Taylor) and three great-grandsons, Brayden Rector, Jace Dodd, and Walker Rector.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Linden United Methodist Church, 13466 John Marshall Highway, Linden, Virginia 22642.
Clyde Mitchell McGee (1947 – 2022)
Clyde Mitchell McGee, 75, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on December 8, 2022, in Front Royal, VA., surrounded by family: Laurie Hoisington (Edward), John and Pam Adkins, and Vicky Stringer.
Clyde Mitchell McGee was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Clyde Bernard McGee and Empress McGee on May 10, 1947. Clyde Michel McGee, known as “Mitch”, attended Carlsbad High School located in the Chihuahuan Desert on the beautiful Pecos River in the southeast corner of New Mexico. Mitch married Billie Michaelene McIlroy on March 13, 1966, in Juarez, Mexico.
The United States Air Force Veteran, MSGT Clyde Mitchell McGee, retired at MacDill Air Force Base (AFB), FL., on 1 May 1987. MSGT McGee served his country as an Electronic Communications and Cryptography Equipment Systems Technician. MSGT McGee was assigned to Offutt AFB, NE.; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Clear Air Force Station, AK.; Keesler AFB, MS., and MacDill AFB, FL. MSGT McGee received numerous military awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force (AF) Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, AF Overseas Long and Short Tour Ribbons, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Master Space Badge, and the AF Excellence Award.
Upon retirement, Mitch and Billie sold their Tampa home and moved to Amarillo, TX. Outdoor people, Mitch and Billie, purchased a recreational vehicle and began a new adventure; touring the country, visiting National Parks, and sharing stories with other retirees.
Mitch is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Michaelene McIlroy; his mother, Empress McGee; his father, Clyde B. McGee; and his brothers, James McGee and Charles McGee.
Mitch is survived by his brother, Bobby McGee (Darla); sister, Empress Carol McGee-Miles (George), daughter, Laurie (Ed Jr); three grandchildren, Edward Hoisington III (Jessica), and Sean Hoisington (Amanda), Brad Hoisington (Sandra); and seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Edward IV, Ethan, Ian, Beckham, and Noah.
Memorial gifts in Clyde Mitchell McGee’s name can be made to Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, 5217 Buena Vista Drive, Carlsbad, N.M. 88220. The families of McIlroy and McGee wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 33 W Cork St Unit 405. Winchester, VA 22601-3876.