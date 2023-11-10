Jeremy Brett Clanton (1989 – 2023)

Mark Trabucchi, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the early age of 52, holding his wife’s hand in their home in Front Royal, Virginia.

Mark was born in New York City and grew up in Rhode Island with his parents, Zeno and Gylean, and his 2 sisters, Chiara and Sarah. He loved playing sports and was a fantastic left-handed pitcher, something he continued to enjoy at Plymouth State College in Plymouth, New Hampshire. He studied business and pre-law there, pledged a fraternity, and met Denise, the love of his life. After graduation, the couple married, and Ma\rk began working for Cracker Barrel, which included moving to Richmond, Virginia. Soon after they arrived, they had a beautiful son named Christopher on October 9, 1998.

Mark had the mind of a businessman and the heart of a teacher. His true passion was people. Mark was promoted several times during his 25 years with Cracker Barrel from Associate Manager to Regional Vice President and Professional Performance Coach. He achieved a 4.0 in his MBA and lived his dream of coaching others. Mark taught many people that they could accomplish much more than they could imagine. Mark worked until 2 days before he passed, “filling other peoples’ buckets,” as he called it. He would always say that there was no need to worry about your own bucket, and he proved this at the end of his life when those very calls extended his life way beyond what the doctors predicted. He would start every coaching call by asking, “So tell me what you think you are doing well here?” And although this might sound like a catchphrase, it wasn’t for Mark. He truly wanted to hear all the wins, and he would stay in that space for a while and celebrate with the people he was so fortunate to work with.

Two years ago, Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 Acral Melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of Melanoma. The news was devastating, but together, Mark and Denise fiercely battled cancer. Mark began a clinical trial at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and had some success at the beginning, but then, unfortunately, it stopped working. Hence, they searched for a cure through another clinical trial in New York City (NYC) at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and that trial led to a third and final trial. These trials required the couple to travel from Virginia to NYC every week for 8 months, ending in a 2-month stay in NYC. Instead of challenging their love for each other, cancer brought them closer. Mark and Denise relished the time they had together, whether it was on the road, in a hotel, or hospital bed. As foodies, they dined at many restaurants and pretended to live in NYC as Mark wanted to do as a boy. Mark became extremely empathetic and kind-hearted during his battle with cancer, and through the exceptional kindness of others, the couple was blessed to find God.

God gifted Mark many artistic talents, including painting, woodworking, and cooking. He had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, loved sharing food with friends and family, and snorkeling in the Caribbean. Mark adored his son and his golden retriever Max, music, and his favorite holiday, the Superbowl – Go Cowboys! He had a lasting impression on everyone he met, and there is little doubt that when he passed through those pearly gates, filled with awe and admiration, he probably greeted his host with, “So tell me what you think that you are doing well here?”

Mark’s Celebration of Life will be held on November 11, 2023, at:

Redeemer Presbyterian Church

333 N. Boulevard

Edmond Ok, 73034

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mark may be directed to the Mark Trabucchi’s Memorial Fund, which will support the patients and families receiving care at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. We honor him by supporting melanoma patients who may incur significant travel and transportation costs in their journey to care. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University, with a memo indicating that this gift is “IMO Mark Trabucchi” and direct them to the following:

The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

P.O. Box 17046

Baltimore, MD 21297-0251

You can also make a direct gift online. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/Kimmel with a designation to Other: “IMO Mark Trabucchi” or for the “Mark Trabucchi’s Memorial Fund.”