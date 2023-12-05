Jeremy Ritenour (1975 – 2023)

Jeremy Ritenour, 48, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2023 at home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family night will be held on December 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Jeremy was born on March 1, 1975, in Winchester, Virginia, to Kip Ritenour and Melanie Pomeroy. He was preceded in death by many adoring grandparents.

Surviving Jeremy, along with his parents, are his loving wife, Melissa Ritenour; his son, Jalen Ritenour; his step-sons, Aaron and Tyler; his siblings, Kelcie Taylor (and her family), Tyler and Corey Ritenour; his uncle, Gary Ritenour; his aunt, Hope Smithwick (and her family); and numerous extended family members.

He was a 1993 Warren County High School graduate and a Senior Manager for TruGreen. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his son, Jalen, his Dad, and many friends.

He was a huge UVA fan and had a strong love for his family and community. He was involved in baseball and softball as both a player and coach for over 40 years. He devoted his time to coaching his son, Jalen. He began his coaching career in tee ball, little league, and travel ball, continuing until becoming the JV head coach for Skyline High School. He loved his baseball kids and their families, but most of all, he was a proud father to Jalen.

He adored his wife and treasured his mother. His sense of humor always lit up a room. He will be forever missed by his family and many friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Campbell, Dave Rankin, Jason Ruby, Jason Thorpe, Chad Barnett, Rick Walker, Jason Smedley, Jeff Lewis and Rusty Durham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal Little League, Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, and For the Cats Sake.