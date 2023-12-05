Obituaries
Jeremy Ritenour (1975 – 2023)
Jeremy Ritenour, 48, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2023 at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family night will be held on December 6 from 6-8 p.m.
Jeremy was born on March 1, 1975, in Winchester, Virginia, to Kip Ritenour and Melanie Pomeroy. He was preceded in death by many adoring grandparents.
Surviving Jeremy, along with his parents, are his loving wife, Melissa Ritenour; his son, Jalen Ritenour; his step-sons, Aaron and Tyler; his siblings, Kelcie Taylor (and her family), Tyler and Corey Ritenour; his uncle, Gary Ritenour; his aunt, Hope Smithwick (and her family); and numerous extended family members.
He was a 1993 Warren County High School graduate and a Senior Manager for TruGreen. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his son, Jalen, his Dad, and many friends.
He was a huge UVA fan and had a strong love for his family and community. He was involved in baseball and softball as both a player and coach for over 40 years. He devoted his time to coaching his son, Jalen. He began his coaching career in tee ball, little league, and travel ball, continuing until becoming the JV head coach for Skyline High School. He loved his baseball kids and their families, but most of all, he was a proud father to Jalen.
He adored his wife and treasured his mother. His sense of humor always lit up a room. He will be forever missed by his family and many friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Campbell, Dave Rankin, Jason Ruby, Jason Thorpe, Chad Barnett, Rick Walker, Jason Smedley, Jeff Lewis and Rusty Durham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal Little League, Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, and For the Cats Sake.
Obituaries
Arthur Raymond Maddox (1956 – 2023)
Arthur Raymond Maddox, 67, of Front Royal, died November 24, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Maddox was born January 5, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Charles Raymond Maddox, Jr. and Elaine Barraclaugh. He was married to Sharon B. Maddox for over 45 years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 11 W. 2nd Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery followed by a reception at the Calvary Church Parish Hall. The service will be conducted by The Reverend Valerie Hayes.
Arthur graduated from Warren County High School in 1974. He played trumpet in the marching and stage bands. Arthur played football and ran track, where he maintains the triple jump record for Warren County. Arthur graduated from Virginia Tech in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He was a charter member of the Marching Virginians. He obtained his Mortuary Science degree from Catonsville Community College in Catonsville, Maryland.
Arthur had been a Kiwanian, a Rotarian, and an Izaak Walton League of America member. Arthur was baptized, confirmed, and married at Calvary Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir and played bells. He also served as a Junior and Senior Wardens and was a Trustee of the church. Arthur sang with the Winchester Arts Chorale and the Blue Ridge Singers. Arthur owned and operated Maddox Funeral Home, Inc. for over 40 years, being the fourth-generation family member in the funeral profession.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Arthur Kyle Maddox (Sarah) of Front Royal; a daughter, Mary E. Maddox (Mitchell) of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Simon and Thorin Maddox, Marcellus and Penelope Mathewson, and Emma, Audrey, and Tucker Veitenthal, all of Front Royal; two brothers, Charles Maddox (Martha) of Broadway, Virginia and William Maddox (Brenda) of Harrisonburg, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Leah Lowe (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Laura Jewell (Ethan) and Joseph Maddox, both of Harrisonburg, Perry Maddox (Nidhi) of Los Angeles, California, Anna Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley Nichols (Tim) of Kansas City, Kansas, Captain Zachary Lowe, U.S. Army, (Kaylin) of El Paso, Texas; three great-nieces; and one aunt, Betty B. Leckie of Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Maddox.
Pallbearers will be Howard Leach, Bruce Rappaport, Michael Spory, John Strickler, Wilson Troxell, and Alfred “Chip” White.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Maddox Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Obituaries
Leon Wayne Fristoe (1948 – 2023)
Leon Wayne Fristoe, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, December 1, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Wayne was born February 1, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Atley Leon and Mary Catherine Lockhart Fristoe.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era and retired after many dedicated years as a Software Engineer.
Surviving are two daughters, Saundra Michelle Beal of Front Royal and Corrie Ellen Fristoe of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; one son, Kevin Wayne Fristoe of Stephens City; two sisters, Carol F. Vaughan of Front Royal and Nancy Lynn Fristoe of Haymarket; one brother, Ronald Barry Fristoe of Stephenson; six grandsons; and two great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 14, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m..
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to The SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen (1965 – 2023)
Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen, 57, of Rileyville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at INOVA Alexandria Hospital.
A graveside service will be held for Nunie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, 2537 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.
Nunie was born on December 2, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Howard Jenkins Sr. and Dorothy Hyatt.
Surviving Nunie is her loving husband of 18 years, James Pullen; her sister-in-law, Tammy Breeden of Luray, Virginia; her sister, Pamela Wilds of Morgantown, West Virginia; her brother Cliff Jenkins of Stephens City, Virginia; and her step-mom, Tonya Jenkins of Bentonville.
Nunie was a very loving woman; she was the most precious soul anyone would ever meet. She loved life, was always positive, and was very generous. She loved her Chihuahuas almost as much as she loved her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nunie’s services at Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Josephine E. Shaffer (1931 – 2023)
Josephine E. Shaffer, 91, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, VA.
Josephine “Jo” enjoyed dancing, baking, and decorating for the holidays.
Jo was born in Front Royal on December 17, 1931, to the late Herbert and Flora Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rollen Shaffer; her sisters, Mae Ruth Britton and Cecil Fletcher Price; and her brothers, Vance Henry, Aubrey Fletcher, and Buck Fletcher.
Surviving Jo are her daughters, Holly Shaffer of Front Royal and Lisa Shaffer Hannah of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Ken Hannah III and Logan Hannah Lilliot of Virginia Beach, along with their spouses and four great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Vicki and Daryl Davidson, along with the caring staff of Hidden Springs Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Juanita Belle Hutchison Manuel (1935 – 2023)
Juanita Belle Hutchison Manuel, 88, of Browntown, VA, went home to our heavenly father on November 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA.
Juanita was born on January 12, 1935 to Floyd A. Hutchison and Mary S. Painter Hutchison of Lantz Mills, VA. She married Claude Milton Manuel on October 10, 1935, in Front Royal, VA, and made their home in Browntown, VA.
She enjoyed sewing, making dresses for her daughters, and many beautiful things for the home. She was an avid gardener and canned a huge harvest every year. She was a wonderful cook and prepared every holiday meal with love.
Juanita was raised in the church. Her faith in God was unwavering. She was a member of the Browntown Baptist Church and later the Agape Church.
She had a strong love for family and community. She organized the Hutchison family reunion for years, sewed angel costumes for the church Christmas pageants, and helped boil apple butter for the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters and their husbands, Anna Margaret Fultz (Elwood), Ruth Rosenberger (Robert), and Betty Wolverton (Richard).
Juanita is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Claude Milton (Red/Sonny) Manuel; her four children, Janet J. Manuel of Browntown, VA, Carl M. Manuel of Slainesville, WV, Vivian A. Manuel of Front Royal, VA and Nora M. Ramey (Roger) of Middletown VA; two grandchildren, Sara A. Smith (Frank) and Roger A. Ramey III (Catalina); two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Hudson Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
As per Juanita’s final wishes, funeral arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to your local fire and rescue department.
Obituaries
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson (1962 – 2023)
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson, 61, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his son’s home in Middletown, Virginia.
His life will be celebrated Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at 7047 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, Virginia 22150.
Dan was born on January 19, 1962, in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, to the late Harrison and Geraldine Wilcoxon Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Christopher Davidson II; brother, Dixon Davidson; and former wife, Robyn Davidson.
Survivors include his two sons, Austin Robert Davidson and Kyle Davidson (Brittany); daughter, Breanna Wisseman (Scott); two brothers, Dudley Davidson and Dwight Davidson; sister, Diane Cowan; three grandchildren, Daniel III, Willow and Emma and his daughter-in-law, Divinia Davidson.