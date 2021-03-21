Jerry Allen Vermillion, Sr (1945 -2021)

Jerry Allen Vermillion, Sr, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in his home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal with military honors provided by the Winchester V.F.W. Post 2123.

Jerry was born December 27, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Marvin Vermillion, Sr and Marie Fisher Vermillion. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired as a finance manager. Jerry was a member of the Front Royal Loyal Order of the Moose #829.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 51 years Mary Elizabeth Beatty Vermillion; son Jerry Allen Vermillion, Jr. and fiancé Angel of Sterling; daughter Kimberly Harwood of Mesa, Arizona; brother Jim Vermillion, and wife Anne of Stephens City; sister Linda Launders of Woodstock; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Angela Marie Vermillion; and a sister Joanne Felicio.

Pallbearers will be Brady Vermillion, Jordan Vermillion, Eric Fitzgerald, Stephen Balbuena, Nathan Duran Rosenberry, W.T. Shifflett, and Mike Shifflett.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.