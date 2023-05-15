Obituaries
Jerry Martin Williams (1945 – 2023)
Jerry Martin Williams, 78, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Services will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born March 11, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late William Bradley and LaMerle Bolt Williams.
Surviving is a daughter, Donna Leigh Williams Burke, and husband, Joseph David Burke of Front Royal; one sister, Carolyn Williams of Chester Gap; two brothers, Sonny Williams, and Bobby Williams, both of Chester Gap; and one grandson, Damion Martin Burke, and one granddaughter, Khloe Janelle Burke, both at home.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Wines Williams.
Obituaries
Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels (1942 – 2023)
Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Born January 8, 1942, in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Lillian Shaulis Daniels, Ed led a life of great love and dedication to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved granddaughter Chrissy Marie Peña, and his dear sisters Gladys and Ruth.
Ed is survived by his four devoted daughters, Heather Louise Deras, Veronica Lynn Daniels Martinez, Mary Ann Peña, Kimberly Elizabeth Cook; and his loving son, Matthew Edward Daniels. He also leaves behind his sister, JoAnn Sajko; twelve cherished grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who will dearly miss him.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The service will be officiated by Rev. Alvin Walker. In respect of Ed’s roots, the burial will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Beam Cemetery in Boswell, Pennsylvania.
Proud to honor their grandfather, Ed’s grandsons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. The family will welcome friends for visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for memorial donations to be made to a charity of one’s choice. This gesture reflects Ed’s generous spirit and his belief in giving back to the community.
Ed’s life was filled with enduring love for his family and friends. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Obituaries
Roger Wayne “Goofus” “Ra Ra” Cameron (1956 – 2023)
Roger Wayne “Goofus” “Ra Ra” Cameron, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held for Roger at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will occur at Maddox on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Roger was born on January 22, 1956, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Melvin and Ida Cameron.
Surviving Roger are his loving siblings, Shelbert Jenkins of Front Royal, Melvin “Sonny” Guy Cameron Jr. of Culpeper, Virginia, Judy Ann Bartlett of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Patricia Marie Aliff Cameron (Wayne) of Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, Michael Landon Cameron (Brenda) of Front Royal, and Lisa Michelle Welsh Cameron (Gary) of Front Royal; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Roger loved his dogs, Bernie and Tequila, and his family. He worked for 30 years at Gilliam Lumber Yard until they closed down. He also enjoyed helping his family out with mowing, scraping, and landscaping. In his downtime, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, Football, Wrestling, and of course, his western movies.
Honorary pallbearers are Eric Cameron, Dwayne Cameron, and Aaron Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.
Obituaries
Sally Smith Lupton (1951 – 2023)
Sally Smith Lupton, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Sally was born May 7, 1951, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Aubrey Marion and Mildred Sirbaugh Smith.
She retired after many dedicated years from the Warren County School System.
Surviving is her devoted husband of 46 years, George E. Lupton, Jr.; one son, Todd E. Lupton and wife Heather of Front Royal; one daughter, Becky Spiker and husband Bob of Front Royal; and four grandchildren, Scott, Adam, Abby, and Brady.
She will be long remembered for her wonderful smile and laughter. Sally will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Roberta Ann “Bobbie” McDonald (1935 – 2023)
Roberta Ann “Bobbie” McDonald, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. McDonald was born on September 30, 1935, in Richwood, West Virginia, to the late Homer and Nellie Keen Hiserman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McDonald, and brother, Arthur Alvin Hiserman.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Gilliam (Carlton Clay Gilliam); companion, Ernest Fogle; two grandchildren, Samantha Gilliam and Jason Poe and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Vickie “Kay” Campbell Winnings (1953 – 2023)
Vickie “Kay” Campbell Winnings, of Inwood, West Virginia, went to be with our Lord in her home surrounded by her family on May 4, 2023.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 4-6 pm at the Millwood Fire Station at 250 Costello Drive in Winchester. Kay requested that those attending dress casually and colorfully to celebrate her life.
Kay was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on March 25, 1953, to the late Marvin Campbell and Bernice Jett. After graduating from Clarke County High School, she attended Lord Fairfax Community College, retiring from the Warren County Commissioner of the Revenue office as the Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue in 2003.
She is survived by her loving husband, Len Winnings; her son Del-Ray Meredith, and wife, Sally; stepchildren: Angela Terrant and significant other Andrew Drummond, Eric Winnings and wife Casey, Jeremy Winnings and significant other Kourtni Welzel, Jenica Limani and husband, Lirim, Jabe Winnings, Josianna Anderson and husband, Tim; her sisters: Donette Porter and husband, Randall and Becky Cather and husband Tommy; her granddaughters: Katie Mosher and fiancé Steve Brill, Morgan Meredith and significant other Francisco Meza, and Schae Meredith; and step-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Georgia, Joseph, Denver, Dayne, Haydn, Kyren, Zamir, and Zaida; and her traveling companion and best friend, Wendy Beasley.
While there are truly no words to express who Kay was, those who know her would say that Kay will be best remembered for her larger-than-life personality. She was someone who truly lived life with conviction; if she loved you, she loved you fully, and you knew it. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a gifted hostess who worked hard to make others feel welcome. She loved the beach, a good sunset, her pets, domestic and international travel, cooking, and a good laugh. Kay was a breath of fresh air-nourishing to the souls of everyone who knew her. The world is truly a smaller place without her in it.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a humane society or animal rescue of your choice.
Obituaries
Mary L. Snyder (1945 – 2023)
Mary L. Snyder, 78, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, West Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Snyder was born on January 18, 1945, in Staunton, Virginia, to the late A. Garland and Virginia Richards Williams. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph L. Chambers; second husband, Harold W. Snyder; daughter, Tina Renee Chambers, and sister, Daisy Mae Larrick. She was a lifetime member of VFW post 4019 in Berkeley Springs.
Survivors include her two sons, Anthony Wayne Chambers of Tennessee and Adam Wade Chambers of Berkeley Springs; daughter, Mary Sue Gambrowski of Maryland; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.