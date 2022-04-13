Obituaries
Jesse Eugene Roth (1922 – 2022)
Jesse Eugene Roth, 99, of Bentonville, Virginia went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 AM at Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia.
Mr. Roth was born on December 3, 1922, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Edgar and Myrle Constein Roth. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Bruno; son-in-law, Henry Bruno, and brother, Garland C. Roth. He was employed by Unisys Corporation and served with the company in many capacities, retiring after 39 years as a Computer Systems Analyst. He was a member of Front Royal Church of the Brethren and enjoyed numerous hobbies including golfing, gardening, designing and building stained glass, and woodworking.
Survivors include his loving wife of 77 years, Dorothy Roth; son, Michael E. Roth, and daughter-in-law, Tina Roth of Warrenton, Virginia; three grandchildren, Anthony Bruno of Quinton, Virginia, Aimee McCarthy and her husband Kevin of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Andrew Bruno and his wife Julie of Leesburg, Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Bruno of Quinton, Andrew, William and Samantha Bruno of Leesburg and Miles and Molly McCarthy of Virginia Beach and sister-in-law, Flora Roth of Roanoke, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
James “Jimmy” Whited (1939 – 2022)
James “Jimmy” Whited, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 19 at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jimmy was born August 9, 1939, in Russell County, Virginia son of the late Reece Stewart Whited, Sr., and Willie Lee Helton Whited.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a member of Howellsville United Methodist Church, and the Loyal Order of Moose 829 in Front Royal.
Jimmy worked for Avtex Fibers for 23 years and retired after 20 years from North American Housing and worked part-time for Warren County Parks and Rec. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Surviving is the love of his life of 59 years, Pat Oliver Whited; two sons, Ronnie Whited and Dwayne Whited (Bobbie Jo Whited), both of Front Royal; one daughter, Paula Fristoe (Kevin Fristoe) of Amissville; one brother, Claude Whited of Culpeper; two sisters, Ruth Hess of Salem and Aretta Layne of Gretna; eight grandchildren, Stacey Whited (Caezer), R.J. Whited (Destiny), Evan Whited (Amanda), Lucas Malloy (Natalie), Zachary Whited (Brittany), Jacob Whited, Timmy Andrews (Genie) and Leslie Morrison (Mike); seven great-grandchildren, Deni Whited, Ashlynn Whited, Willow Whited, Ellie Morrison, Dakota Morrison, Makayla Morrison, and Trevour Andrews; brother and sister-in-love, David and Patricia Oliver; and Shannon Morrison, whom he thought of as a daughter.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Bill Whited, Danny Whited, Marie Brown, Sue Feathers, Virginia Whited, and Reece S. Whited, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Davey, Leroy Shaffer, Todd Heier, Gene Airhart, Larry Oliver, and Dean Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be R.J., Stacey, Evan, Lucas, Zack, Jacob, Leslie, and Timmy.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 18 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.mssociety.org; the Front Royal Little League, P.O. Box 1980, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; or to Front Royal Fire and Rescue, 221 North Commerce Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Following the services, the family will receive friends at the Front Royal Moose Lodge for a time of food and fellowship.
Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion (1951 – 2022)
Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion, 71, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Runion was born on January 4, 1951, in Tunnelton, West Virginia to the late William and Gladys Carver Runion. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. He retired from AP Woodson and was a member of Front Royal Moose Lodge #829.
Survivors include his two daughters, Tammy Bolt (Dannel) and Jennifer Berry Brown (Brian); two sisters, Rosalie Marsengill (Mike) and Barbie Tate; six grandchildren, Mathew Bolt, Katelyn Bolt, Taylor Bolt, Morgan Berry, Emma Berry, and Grace Berry and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines (1940 – 2022)
Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines was born on Jan 8, 1940, in Spencer, WV. Violet passed away peacefully at Lynn Care Center on April 8, where she had been a resident for close to five years.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Leo J Hardman and Violet Berniece Hersman Hardman; Betty Louise and Phyllis Ann Hardman, her older and younger sisters respectively.. Also preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Gary R Raines. Gary and Violet were married for almost 42 years, residing on 14th St in Front Royal.
All family above had been long-time residents of Front Royal at the time of their passing. Violet is survived by her son, Bruce W Clatterbuck who resides in Reno, NV.
John Franklin Shirley Sr. (1959 – 2022)
John Franklin Shirley Sr. 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
John was born on January 19, 1959, in Fairfax, Virginia to the late Charles Shirley and Gloria Livingston. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Chuck Shirley and Sue Britten.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 40 years, Diane Shirley; his son, Johnny Shirley Jr.; his sister, Sherry Dawn Thorpe; and numerous extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Stevie Dodson, Jorge Guerrero, Dayne Craig, Bob Didawick, Tommy Thorpe, and Mitchell Sine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with the cost of funeral services contact Maddox Funeral Home.
Timothy “Tim” James Selfridge (1958 – 2022)
Timothy “Tim” James Selfridge, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Selfridge was born on July 25, 1958, in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond and Ramona Slaughter Selfridge. He was the Vice President of a large government contractor and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lynn Selfridge; son, Jeremey Selfridge (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Layla, Harper, Jack, Avery, and Emersen and two Shih Tzus, Thor and Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Tiffany Dawn Houghton (1983 – 2022)
Tiffany Dawn Houghton, 38, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Tiffany was born December 3, 1983, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Ruth Ann Houghton Mann of Winchester, Virginia. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Surviving, with her mother, are her father, Chester “Scotty” Dunlap; maternal grandmother, Ruth Virginia Miller of Winchester; one son, Trenton Devon Houghton of Winchester; two daughters, Nyera Leigh Houghton and Janiah Lynn Richardson, both of Winchester; two sisters, Brandy Lee Dunlap of Martinsburg and Susie Lynn Houghton of Winchester; and one brother, Logan Wade Comer of Winchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.