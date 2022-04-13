Jesse Eugene Roth (1922 – 2022)

Jesse Eugene Roth, 99, of Bentonville, Virginia went to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11 AM at Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia.

Mr. Roth was born on December 3, 1922, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Edgar and Myrle Constein Roth. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Bruno; son-in-law, Henry Bruno, and brother, Garland C. Roth. He was employed by Unisys Corporation and served with the company in many capacities, retiring after 39 years as a Computer Systems Analyst. He was a member of Front Royal Church of the Brethren and enjoyed numerous hobbies including golfing, gardening, designing and building stained glass, and woodworking.

Survivors include his loving wife of 77 years, Dorothy Roth; son, Michael E. Roth, and daughter-in-law, Tina Roth of Warrenton, Virginia; three grandchildren, Anthony Bruno of Quinton, Virginia, Aimee McCarthy and her husband Kevin of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Andrew Bruno and his wife Julie of Leesburg, Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Matthew Bruno of Quinton, Andrew, William and Samantha Bruno of Leesburg and Miles and Molly McCarthy of Virginia Beach and sister-in-law, Flora Roth of Roanoke, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.