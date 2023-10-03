Jesse Thomas “Tom” Dallas (1947 – 2023)

Jesse Thomas “Tom” Dallas, 76, of Bentonville, Virginia, suddenly passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife of 43 years, Linda Dallas, grandson, Brian James Brant, sister-in-law, Agnes Askins, and nephew, Eddie Kirkland.

Services will be private.

Tom was born December 10, 1947, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of the late Jesse and Maurine Dallas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Dallas Miller.

Tom served in the United States Marine Corps., worked as a police officer for Prince George’s County, Maryland, and worked for the United States Government before retiring. He was an avid hunter, sportsman, and trap shooter.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Dallas; one daughter, Jennifer Panik, and husband Kenneth Ashen and their children, Parker Black, Gabrielle Ashen, Caroline Ashen, and Madeline Ashen; two step-children, Robert Nelson and Robin Mendez; and six grandchildren, Brian James Brant, Christopher Nelson, Cassandra Hoeppner, Benjamin Nelson, Monica Mendez, and Crystal Mendez.

Tom had a lot of great friends, and he will be greatly missed by them and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department.