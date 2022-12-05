Jesse Walker Dove (1991 – 2022)

Jesse Walker Dove, 31, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

He graduated from Warren County High School in 2009. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in law enforcement, including Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Strasburg Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security. He was most recently a federal officer and continued to volunteer as a deputy for Warren County.

Jesse was born on January 22, 1991. He is the son of Jesse R. “JR” Dove and Callie Dove of Front Royal, VA. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Marissa Dove, and daughter, Wrenly Mae Dove; siblings, Jessica Phillips (Lonnie), Joshua Dove (Lori), Caitlin Ruckman (Chad); grandparents, Betty and Billy Chapman, and Jim Heflin; and a large extended family.

Jesse was an avid hunter, fisherman, and farmer. He was a fierce and loyal protector of friends and family and took indescribable pride in protecting and serving his fellow citizens in the county, which meant so much to him. He had a smile that would light up a room and was always quick with a joke. Jesse was a loving and devoted man and will truly be missed by all.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, from 6 to 8 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 8, at 12:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal, VA. Burial will immediately follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Strasburg, VA. Afterward, a fellowship meal will be held at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department on Commerce Avenue.

Joshua Dove, Chad Ruckman, Evan Massey, Nick Williams, Michael Grove, and Mike Robinson are pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Edward Jones, 1705 Amherst St., Suite 101, Winchester, VA 22601, for the benefit of Wrenly Mae’s Education Fund. Checks should be made payable to Edward Jones. Please indicate ‘Wrenly Dove – 529’ on the memo line.