Local Government
Jig & Jive Dance Studio proprietor urges more changes to new Special Events Code – will town staff, council listen?
As the Front Royal Town Council prepared to readdress citizen and organizational concerns about a ranking “matrix” developed to qualify or disqualify special event applications for the downtown historic business district at a Monday, July 12 work session, one of those concerned citizens with a vested interest in the proposal circulated a critique of what was being brought to the table that evening.
While acknowledging some minor improvements, Annie Guttierrez of the East Main Street-based Jig & Jive Dance Studio echoed an overarching critique she first made at council’s June 28 meeting. We will let Guttierrez speak for herself as stated in a widely-circulated morning of July 12 email:
“Events that make money, bring in tourists, and have a large support network are highly favored. The matrix criteria and the information required reek of micromanaging and government oversight … We (the Studio and other small businesses) most likely won’t meet the 33 minimum requirement (score), but draw too large of an audience to qualify for the first level, ‘Community Gatherings’. Thus, we either reduce our numbers to less than 25 in order to use our Town’s public space or we jump hoops to make the event bigger (vendors, more businesses participating, etc…) than a simple performance or small festival for the community. The hole in this matrix system is still gaping,” Guttierrez offered.
She repeated concern expressed in late June at the subjective authority given to the town manager or “his designee” and the “Catch-22” the ranking “Matrix” (there’s two nightmarish Hollywood film references to this proposal) appears to relegate smaller, community-directed event to:
“Small community events (ex: Shamrock Festival and our winter recital) which bring in far more than 25 persons and use amplification, have to qualify on the matrix and go through the extensive paperwork process where the organizer must ‘demonstrate on the application’ why the event is worthy of being permitted, how it’s being run, why, and whom it will benefit. All the questions and requirements from the initial matrix proposal remain,” she asserted, adding, “The updated proposal still requires a ridiculous amount of early planning and detailed paperwork on the permit application. It borders on writing a defensive paper – College flashbacks are forthcoming.” – OUCH!!!
And with her email going out before noon, Guttierrez urged its readers to contact council, the mayor and town staff about the unresolved concerns the proposal would bring to community events like her dance studio’s outdoor performance recitals.
Did they or might they show up for the 7 p.m. Town Hall work session to seek input, and to what effect? – See tomorrow’s Royal Examiner story on the July 12 work session discussion.
Guttierrez included LINKS to both the current Town proposal and her alternate proposal presented to the Town on June 28, as well as the Royal Examiner story on the June 28 meeting discussion and the Town video of that meeting:
- The Current Proposal: frontroyalva.com/AgendaCenter
- The Three Tier Alternate Option Proposed at the Last Council Meeting: docs.google.com/document
- Royal Examiner story: Special Events code, credit card fee waiver set for further council review
- The Last Council Meeting on this Topic (Video and Article): frontroyalva.new.swagit.com
Local Government
Warren County Democratic Committee names new Outreach Coordinator
The Warren County Democratic Committee has named Paul Miller as its Membership and Outreach Coordinator.
WCDC chair Eric Olson announced the appointment at the June meeting of the committee. Of the decision, Chairman Olson said, “We are excited to have Paul join our leadership team. He brings impressive marketing, management, and communication skills, plus a real commitment to helping Democrats improve the quality of life locally, statewide, and nationally.”
Miller, a lifelong native of Warren County and local business owner, said his intention is to make it easy for area progressives to learn more about membership with the committee. He notes that as more and more people relocate to Warren County, it is important that WCDC be visible to both native Democrats and new residents with progressive views.
“There are a lot of people who think government can’t work for them, but when we all get involved, especially at the local level, we can play an instrumental role in the quality of life here at home.”
Miller went on to say, “Those of us who elected Democrats in Virginia are already seeing some of the improvements we wanted. The minimum wage is up for the first time in twelve years, voting is easier with Sunday voting and postage-paid mail-in ballots, the death penalty has been abolished, and we’ve raised wages for state employees, including teachers, sheriff’s deputies, and state police. The legalization of recreational marijuana, passed by state Democrats this year, takes an unnecessary burden off law enforcement and the legal system.
“And importantly to me, as a member of the LGBTQ community, Virginia Democrats ended the Panic Defense law that allowed people to murder lesbian, gay, or transgender people with a dubious legal defense.”
To learn more about membership or volunteering with WCDC, Miller encourages interested parties to visit warrencodems.org or to start a conversation with him directly at outreach.warrendems@gmail.com.
EDA in Focus
EDA Finance Committee scrutinizes FY-22 Budget proposal, dynamics
Friday morning, July 9, the Finance Committee of the Warren County Economic Development Authority met to discuss the EDA’s Fiscal Year-2022 Budget proposal. In addition to Committee Chairman Jim Wolfe and members Jorie Martin and Tom Patteson, present for the in-person meeting at the EDA’s Kendrick Lane Office were EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, Executive Director Doug Parsons, Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, and County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers.
The County Board of Supervisors holds the purse strings for the EDA, as the new EDA board and staff continue to navigate the financial and legal aftermath of the $26-million-dollar-plus financial scandal uncovered during the administrative leadership of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and a previous EDA Board of Directors.
How the financial consequences of that yet-to-be resolved civilly or criminally alleged misuse, embezzlement or fraudulent acquisition of EDA resources continues to impact the retooled EDA was a topic of interest during the committee meeting. As annual debt service revenues from property rentals and loan paybacks versus loan debt service expenses were discussed in a second phase of the budget review, that point was made quite pointedly after a debt service revenue deficit of $704,700 was noted.
“Let’s make this clear for the public,” Committee Chairman Wolfe injected with a glance the media’s way, continuing, “So, there are three (primary) figures on the page … there is the $220,000 General Fund Operating Allocation. And the way to think about it is as a matter of public policy the County says, ‘economic development is a good idea, let’s put some money toward that kind of development’.
“There’s another operating supplement of … $39,200.
“And because of all the debts of prior activities, there’s another roughly $700,000 in unfunded debt payments because of past transactions. Those don’t have anything to do with current economic development or moving forward. That’s trying to clean up after the other ones. – Did I misstate that in any way?” Wolfe concluded with a question for his EDA colleagues.
Rather than a correction, Executive Director Doug Parsons elaborated on Wolfe’s observation with added detail on how the deficit numbers broke down between inherited debt versus that acquired by the new EDA – the short answer being all six of current EDA loans with a total annual debt service of about $1.5 million were inherited and none acquired by the retooled EDA board and staff.
During the committee meeting Parson also pointed to a $658,000 General Fund Cap number plugged in by the county administrator that could be adjusted upwards to help cover that $704,700 debt service shortfall. The shortfall was created by the difference in the $1,556,700 annual debt service of the six inherited EDA loans and the $852,000 of Offsetting annual revenue from the Baugh Drive Warehouse rent ($345,600) and the ITFederal Loan payback ($506,400).
Operations and the Future
In the first phase of discussion it was the Operational Budget under scrutiny as the new EDA board and staff continues to move forward with economic development in the community, while still traversing the legal and civil liability minefield of the financial scandal referenced above. A 28-line-item FY-22 Operational Budget totaling $367,100 was brought to the table.
Major areas of concern discussed included “Marketing” of the community to potential businesses seeking a favorable geographic and social environment; “Maintenance” of EDA properties – variables and potential HVAC costs at Baugh Drive and the EDA office complex were put on the table; “Legal” and “Auditing” fees; “Insurance” including, not only “Property Insurance”, but also “Professional Liability” insurance; the impact of a 2.5% Cost Of Living Act (COLA) increase on staff salaries; and continued efforts on community education to limit and reverse the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly in the county.
Wolfe observed from his experience that marketing was often a first budget line item to be reduced during tight economic times, but added that “it should be the last”. A $10,000 “Marketing” request was reduced to $4,300 by the County Administration. While the importance of advertising was agreed upon, its type and context to achieve maximum positive exposure and result remains an issue the EDA Board has devoted some discussion to recently. How that may translate into a final number submission remains to be seen.
A $10,000 “Maintenance” request was unaltered by the County. However, with looming HVAC maintenance or replacement issues at several locations, the potential need of more than the originally submitted amount was noted.
Legal, Auditing & Insurance variables
Legal fees were listed at $84,000 – pared back from a $96,000 request – and auditor fees at $17,500. It was explained the $17,500 was for one fiscal year’s audit. But the advantage of seeking both the FY-2020 and FY-2021 audits in the coming budget year was broached to catch the EDA up with the County in the auditing process. This past year the EDA went through a lengthy, soon-to-be finalized by the firm of Brown-Edwards, audit of the FY-2018 and FY-2019 budget years when alleged embezzlements and other financial misappropriations were occurring.
Of the coming-year audits beginning with FY-2020, Parsons commented: “They will be drastically more simple than 2018 and 2019 because we were all here” throughout those years’ budget and operational processes.
It was noted that while the EDA must put the FY-2020-and-21 audit services out to bid, due to their experience here through more trying budget cycles it seemed a longshot that Browne-Edwards would not get the call back.
On the insurance front, $10,000 was listed for “Property Insurance” and $400 for “Professionally Liability Insurance”. With the EDA having received a $500,000 “Liability” payoff from current carrier Cincinnati Insurance, the potential of a bidding war to pick up the Warren County EDA’s liability coverage seems slim.
“I’ve been working on this for nine months and nobody will touch us,” Martin told her colleagues of interest from other companies. The advisability of sticking with Cincinnati if possible, but changing local agent Stoneburner-Carter due to proprietor Tony Carter’s current and past seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, was broached.
Local Government
Front Royal announces new Director of Planning and Community Development
The Town of Front Royal welcomes Lauren Kopishke as Planning and Community Development Director. “Kopishke’s experience will be valuable to Front Royal as we move forward with a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan and creating additional business-friendly policies,” explains Steven Hicks, Town Manager.
Kopishke comes to Front Royal from Fauquier County, where she served as a Planner in Community Development specializing in identifying strategies to meet community goals and vision. She is an experienced plan reviewer and case manager, assisting clients through the permitting processes. “I am pleased to join the progressive Front Royal team as the Town develops new plans for economic growth, opportunity, and quality of life improvements,” says Lauren Kopishke.
Prior to working for Fauquier County, Kopishke served as Planner for the Town of Round Hill in Loudoun County where she specialized in Comprehensive Plan updates. She developed a permitting process and obtained grants for the first Appalachian Trail Festival in Round Hill. Kopishke’s experience also includes working in the Department of Planning and Zoning for Calvert County, Maryland, and four years in the private sector working for Bohler Engineering where she conducted research and guided commercial clients through complex development processes.
“Starting my career in the private sector allowed me to see how Planning and Land Use Policies affect and shape local government’s vision. Cumbersome and complex permitting, and development processes can significantly hinder business growth and new business recruitment. It is imperative that we strive to streamline public policies to foster a truly business-friendly environment and ensure a positive public/private working relationship,” explains Kopishke.
Kopishke earned a Bachelor of Science in Geography and Geosciences at Salisbury University. She received a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning with a concentration in Environmental and Land Use Planning, and a Graduate Certificate in Watershed Management from Virginia Tech. Kopishke is a Certified Zoning Administrator for the Commonwealth of Virginia, an active member of the American Planning Association, and serves on the Town’s Board of Architectural Review.
Kopishke will start August 2nd and replaces former Director Tim Wilson who moved to the job of County Administrator in Gates County, NC.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission scrutinizes requests on changes to its function, downtown residential zoning parameters
One thing was perfectly clear from a nearly two-hour, Wednesday evening, June 30th work session discussion of the Front Royal Planning Commission – and that is that there is very little clarity, or direct communications from the Town Council and staff to the town planners about desired changes to downtown zoning codes regarding the development of apartments, or for that matter changes to the planning commission’s role in the rezoning and permitting application process.
One immediate sign of that lack of communication was the absence of any representative from the council or the town administrative or legal staff to answer questions.
The 7 p.m. work session in the second-floor meeting room at Town Hall had a one-topic agenda:
“Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment #FRZORDAM 2519-2021 initiated by a resolution of the Front Royal Town Council. The purposes of the proposed amendments are to change the use regulations of the C-2 Downtown Business District pertaining to the administrative permitting of residential units and the special use permitting of apartments by Town Council.”
Of the apartment development ordinance proposal originally presented to the planning commission, Royal Examiner’s Stephen Sill (out of town Wednesday) wrote of the commission’s June 16 meeting: “The amended ordinance mainly rescinds or loosens some restrictions on developing apartments in the Downtown Commercial District (C-2) … In this meeting, the commissioners were presented with a revised version of the ordinance text change. Where the first draft of the ordinance allowed for the conversion of existing commercial or residential structures to increase the number of dwelling units to not more than 8, applied exemptions for minimum lot size, building height, parking space, and other restrictions to the entire downtown business district, the new version restricts those exceptions to properties fronting East Main St. from Royal Avenue to Happy Creek, Chester Street from E. Main St to E. 2nd St, and E. Jackson St from S. Royal Ave to Church St.”
Two weeks later the commission reviewed further tweaks to the proposal made by planning staff based on previous commissioner comments. Present for the discussion was Chris Brock, the Planning Department’s Deputy Zoning Administrator/Code Enforcement Officer, who is also currently tasked as the Interim Planning & Community Development Directors in the wake of the dismissals of Planning Director Jeremy Camp and Community Development Director Felicia Hart as part of then Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s early-2020 downsizing of town staff, including several department heads. Planner 1/GIS Coordinator Alfredo Velasquez joined Brock at the meeting.
But two weeks on questions remained about, not only staff-suggested changes but portions of the original document. How apartments were defined as to size, ground footprint, “conversion” of existing structure parameters versus new construction, parking availability, and maintenance of the district’s downtown commercial presence, were all cited as matters of concern in the proposal sent by council to the planning commission for approval.
“But again, having no contact with council on this, and no (planning) director (who has traditionally been the commission’s liaison to the town’s elected officials) I don’t know what the answer is to that,” Commissioner Darryl Merchant said of one of his questions on parameters of the draft apartment ordinance proposal.
Connected by phone, Commissioner Connie Marshner wondered at wording indicating apartments as small as 250 to 300 square feet would be allowed. Whether apartments would be allowed on the first floors was also a concern as the impacted area is the center of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District, where apartments above existing first-floor businesses along East Main Street have been the traditional residential presence. – “I thought our intent was to create commercial opportunities,” her colleague Merchant said of the potential of first-floor apartments being facilitated in the downtown commercial center by the proposed ordinance changes.
Merchant also wondered at vagaries surrounding parking requirements and waivers for downtown lots – the posted two-hour downtown parking restriction has been traditionally not enforced for business and residential tenants.
As to legal implications of some of the ordinance sections, Merchant bemoaned the absence of town legal staff to address questions. He also pointed to the lack of operational Town recording or live broadcast equipment in use for the planning commission work session – “They use it for council work sessions,” it was observed.
Reading text from the ordinance draft, Merchant referred to “word games” he interpreted as creating more vagaries around regulations, in this case to “minimum lot sizes” as applied to “conversion” of existing commercial structures to apartment uses.
“We want to avoid unintended consequences,” Merchant told his colleagues. While not addressed directly Wednesday evening, whether council-proposed changes could impact zoning permitting for a 60-unit apartment proposal at the old Murphy Building property at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, which the commission just learned of from applicant Bill Barnett at their previous meeting, may have weighed into the “unintended consequences” discussion. “Dogged by the details: Town Planning commission mulls zoning and ordinance changes while waiting for a new Planning Director”
Oh, and then there’s this
The extensive discussion without any answers from the council-administrative-legal side of town government led to an examination of a second, related council resolution regarding proposed changes to the planning commission and planning department side of the permitting and zoning equations.
“Do we wish to make the changes council wishes us to make?” Commission Chairman Doug Jones asked in introducing those proposed changes contained in a council resolution forwarded to the commission. A copy of that resolution included in the agenda packet was dated April 26, 2021. The council resolution on proposed zoning code changes related to permitting of apartment development was dated February 8, 2021.
At issue for commissioners was not the fact, that as noted the planning commission is essentially an advisory body to council on permitting and zoning issues with some approval authority based in existing town codes and zoning ordinances, but that somehow the proposed changes would make the review system more efficient, streamlined or clear in its intent. Might it not achieve the opposite, some wondered.
“What we do is make sure that the applications before us comply with our code to the letter. And some people apparently don’t like that. The whole premise of this thing is based on their interpretation or their feeling that there’s some conflict – there is no conflict,” Merchant stated, adding pointedly, “I am very opposed to that premise (of a conflict in the roles of the planning commission and council). All we do is a review and make recommendations.”
“If that’s the intent … to make things smoother for somebody, wouldn’t that add another layer?” Commissioner Josh Ingram asked after hearing from Planner 1/GIS Coordinator Velasquez that the day-to-day operations of planning staff wouldn’t be significantly impacted by the council-sought changes throwing authority to the town manager or his designee, and away from the Zoning Administrator or Planning Director.
“What it says right now is that if a zoning request is denied – we have a Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) already. So, there’s just another layer being added,” Ingram reasoned of existing permitting structures and processes versus what has been sent to the planning commission by council for approval of adjustments to that structure.
Relevant passages (with underlining added) of town council’s April Resolution on “Planning Commission Authority” include:
“WHEREAS, Chapter 148, Section 515 of the Town Code regulates the submission and review of Major Site Development Plans as identifies the Planning Commission as the approving authority for such plans that are required as part of the zoning approvals for select uses allowed by right and allowed by special use permit by the Zoning Administrator and Town Council, respectively, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 175, Zoning; and,
“WHEREAS, to make Town Code better organized and efficient to use, all zoning application requirements, processes, use and development regulations, and the like, such as zoning based site sketches and plans, parking and loading requirements, and other zoning related requirements as may found in Town Code Chapter 148 should be moved to Chapter 175 Zoning; and,
“WHEREAS, it is found that designating the Planning Commission with the authority to approve Major Site Plans may interfere or conflict with the powers of the Zoning Administrator and even that of the Town Council in the review and approval of their respective zoning applications as well as adding time and cost to the zoning review and decision-making process of both forms of permit approval; and,
“WHEREAS, the Town Council desires to designate the Town Manager, or his designee Deputy Zoning Administrator (Director of Planning), as the Zoning Administrator and remove the Director of Planning from this official authority” leading to the payoff paragraph:
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Council of the Town of Front Royal, Virginia, in the furtherance of promoting the public necessity, convenience, general welfare, and for good zoning practice does hereby initiate amendments to Chapter 148, Subdivision and Land Development, to change the review and approving authority, and all other matters related to the processing of Major Site Development Plan Applications in their entirety from the Planning Commission to the “Town Manager” charged with the administration of Chapter 148. Moreover, all references to this change as contained in Chapter 175, Zoning, as well as all other approval authorities related to required development plans and plats as required by the Zoning Ordinance are to be amended accordingly by either deletion or changing such authority from the Planning Commission to the Town Manager, or his designee as the Zoning Administrator as deemed most clear and appropriate.
With Chairman Jones slated to speak with private sector consultant Cody Christensen of RK&K (Rummel, Kelpper and Kahl), described as a “code writer” the next morning by phone, Marchant suggested that Merchant, who had raised the most detailed questions on the draft, participate in that call with Chairman Jones seeking some legal and policy clarification on the draft ordinance. Merchant agreed to do so at his colleagues’ request.
Stay tuned as these proposals with implications, not only on permitting of future downtown residential apartment proposals but any by-right re-zoning application in the Town of Front Royal, progresses – maybe next time with video broadcast and recording equipment in place.
Local Government
Special Events code, credit card fee waiver set for further council review
Following reports from Warren County Department of Social Services Director John Martz and contracted Tourism consultant JLL representative Bethanie DeRose, the Front Royal Town Council headed into two Public Hearings on controversial initiatives. No action was taken on either, as council decided to take both back to further work session discussion prior to votes on approval.
And while no members of the public weighed in on the first of the two, a proposal to waive credit card fees in the paying of Town bills that would lead to an estimated initial absorption of $140,000 of lost revenue by town taxpayers, council got an earful from seven speakers at the second public hearing on proposed changes to the Town’s Special Events Permitting process.
That earful, led off by Jig and Jive Dance Studio proprietor Annie Guttierrez, was essentially that special events’ life in the eligibility-ranking “Matrix” created by town staff under auspices of the Town Manager’s Office would be as nightmarish for many as Hollywood’s “Matrix” movie depicting a false human existence under the control of machines.
Opening the public discussion, Guttierrez noted that smaller community-oriented events like dance presentations her East Main Street dance studio has done in the Gazebo/Village Commons area at East Main and Chester Street, would be hard-pressed to qualify for permits. The 10-category “Matrix”, she observed, as has been noted by others during Town-Public feedback informational meetings, appears heavily graded in favor of larger, tourist-attracting events like the Chamber-sponsored Festival of the Leaves that traditionally launches the Fall leaf tourist season here.
Guttierrez wasn’t only critical of the system developed by town staff, but also brought an alternate proposal based on a three-tiered events counter-Matrix that would not pit smaller, community-oriented events against major tourism-geared all-day events on a single ranking scale. Her proposal would separate applicants into three categories: 1/ Tourism events like Festival of the Leaves that would shut down the center of downtown, essentially for the entire day with vendors or local businesses set up in the Commons and up and down the street anticipated to attract several thousand visitors; 2/ Community Events forecast to attract 500-plus people that would qualify to close a portion of Main Street and the Commons for up to four hours; and 3/ organizational and small business events such as hers, or perhaps even the annual Memorial Day/Dogs of War event, that would not shut the street down, but would qualify for use of all or a portion of the Village Commons area anchored by the Gazebo and new Town Pavilion with crowds anticipated at 50-plus.
It was this final category that Guttierrez told council she thought was left out of the existing proposal. Joining Guttierrez in seeking a better-devised system not totally weighted toward large, cash-generating events, were Bryan Biggs, John Lundberg, Laura Biggs, Amanda Horne, and William Huck.
Lundberg was particularly critical of the process by which this proposal has been brought forward, and tied that criticism to a broader critique of local government. He called the proposal brought forward, “the imperfect and flawed system for permitting special events in Front Royal developed by Mr. Hicks and his staff” and tied that to the broader issue, long predating the current town manager, of a long-term absence of a unified Town-County written vision statement that would guide issues such as this one toward a common community good.
He “strongly endorsed” Guttierrez’s alternate proposal, calling it “short, to the point and uncomplicated” as opposed to the town staff plan he termed “too complicated, too expensive for many groups” and “a one size fits all” system he said, “doesn’t apply to many small towns”. Lundberg also wondered at the pace at which the town proposal has been moved forward – “It appears to be a process that is being hurried through for unknown reasons”.
Amanda Horne noted her involvement in organizing last year’s Christmas Market held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown on December 12. She noted the interest of vendors regionally once they heard detail of the town’s proximity to Skyline Drive and the national and state parks in Warren County. Perhaps agreeing with Lundberg’s observation about the lack of a unifying community vision, Horne cited Front Royal’s potential as a “destination” community to myriad tourism-friendly, locally-generated assets like special community events. But she worried that the Town wasn’t taking advantage of that potential and was running the risk of being perceived as a “drive-through” community if it limited such smaller, community-oriented events.
Following Horne to the podium, sixth speaker William Huck, C&C Frozen Treats proprietor and driving force behind the successful Family Fun Day community-directed event centered at the Village Commons in recent years, joined the “slow the process down and get it right” chorus of previous speakers. Huck pointed to six changes to town codes on special events in the past six years. The hanging question appeared to carry on a now-familiar theme – to what end, by what vision are changes being made?
Huck recalled the advent of Family Fun Day when the feedback from the Town was “It can’t be done” – I said, why? To which the reply was “You need a bunch of people; you need experience” a theme carried forward in the current Matrix ranking system proposal. Huck’s counter then, as it was Monday, was, “No, you need heart … you need somebody that’s going to drive behind you and has the heart to pull it off.”
Forwarding a theme of “stronger together” Huck told council he would work with them and town staff toward a mutually beneficial code that would take all aspects and perspectives into account.
The trick it would seem is to forward a proposal to be weighted, not in a one-sided Matrix catering to the greatest revenue-producing events, but toward all creative aspects of the downtown community that in the long run could help establish that community-wide vision making Front Royal a destination, rather than just the occasional pass-through community.
Only one speaker, seventh and final one Kelly Walker, was supportive of the council initiative, and even Walker admitted the proposal probably needed additional research to reach an equitable “compromise” that would allow “worthy” events street closures but not punish downtown businesses that do not perceive a benefit from the closing of East Main Street for special events.
Walker has been perhaps the most vocal of what Councilwoman Letasha Thompson identified as “three if I’m being honest” owners of downtown businesses, some with were termed “appointment only” operations, who have led opposition to regular or too-easily permitted downtown event street closings.
Walker noted that her instructional art studio located just in front of the Warren County Courthouse grounds across from Town Hall, saw little foot traffic at that far west end of East Main Street when it was closed to vehicular traffic to encourage the walking mall concept.
When the conversation got back to council, Jacob Meza asserted that the downtown Village Commons town-center anchored by the Gazebo and new Pavilion was “a gathering place” rather than “an events center”. He worried that opponents of the new code were viewing the Village Commons-anchored town Historic Business District “like an events center … to be rented out”.
As noted, no action was scheduled, so no motion was necessary to take the matter back to coming work sessions for continued council discussion and possible further adjustments, or not, to the proposed new ordinance.
Credit Card fee waiver
However, following discussion of the credit card fee waiver proposal, which was slated for a vote following the public hearing at which no one appeared, Meza’s motion, seconded by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, to delay action pending further work session discussion, passed by a 4-2 vote. Cockrell and Gary Gillespie voted against the tabling.
Council discussion indicated a divide among council regarding putting the burden of absorbing a $140,000 and likely to climb, the annual cost of the waiver on all the town’s taxpayers, especially those who do not pay their Town utility or tax bills with credit or debit cards, both of which are charged the processing fee.
Meza did point out that the proposal did not include an estimated $1.77 hike to monthly utility bills to cover the lost revenue. That figure had been generated by the Town Finance Department simply to illustrate the financial impact of the lost revenue on customers were council to decide to make up for it in that manner.
‘Medical Freedom’
Also near the end of Monday’s meeting, after Councilman Lloyd’s reading of sections of the Town Charter and message from constituents not wishing to be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccination by employers, his Option 2 Resolution noting that Town employees will not be forced to receive the COVID-19 vaccination was approved as part of the evening’s Consent Agenda, without further discussion.
The wording of the “Medical Freedom for Employees of the Town of Front Royal” Resolution to be included in the employee handbook notes that any “person or entity operating on behalf of the Town” … who refuses to hire a job applicant; alters a Town employees duties with what are perceived as negative consequences; or discharges a Town employee based on a person’s refusal to receive any COVID-19 vaccine “shall be subject to disciplinary action, including suspension, demotion, or loss of employment”.
See the Town video for all these discussions, as well as other business and the Social Services and the JLL Tourism consultant reports near the meeting’s outset.
Local Government
Committee Treasurer Amber Morris gets Republican endorsement in coming Town Council Special Election
Two candidates vying for an endorsement from the Warren County Republican Committee in November’s Special Election to fill the Front Royal Town Council seat now occupied, on a still-legally-disputed appointment, by Jacob Meza, appeared Thursday, June 24, at a Candidates Forum hosted by the Committee. Republican Committee member Meza, who did not run for re-election to his own seat in 2020, is not running to maintain the final term-year of the seat formerly held by now-Mayor Chris Holloway.
Holloway, along with several other council members who are also Republican Committee members – only one, Letasha Thompson, is currently not – were on hand at the Villa Avenue Community Center to see the head-to-head Q&A and opening and closing statements of Committee Treasurer Amber Morris and independent conservative Bruce Rappaport.
As event moderator and former Committee Chairman Steve Kurtz noted in opening remarks, the committee can only endorse, not nominate, due to the Front Royal Town Charter which mandates that Town Elections be non-partisan. That has essentially been legally interpreted to mean that a candidate cannot carry a political party designation by their name on an election ballot. That does not prevent them from carrying one on sample ballots handed out by political committees outside polling places to reflect a Party’s endorsement.
The forum lasted a half hour as Morris and Rappaport navigated their way through eight questions submitted by committee members prior to the event, and opened and closed the forum reciting their conservative credentials, and in Morris’s case her history with the committee. Both candidates, the only ones vying for the council seat at this time, received polite, sometimes enthusiastic applause for their answers and descriptions of their commitment to conservative principals.
Perhaps a hint at how the endorsement would go came in a slightly more-enthusiastic response to Committee Treasurer Morris’s answers. Following a subsequent committee meeting, Morris did garner the committee’s endorsement.
Among questions answered were priorities as a council member; support for past and perhaps future tax reductions; how much of a role should council play in stimulating business growth; and even whether they supported President Trump in the past two elections – both yes; did they support the 2nd Amendment – both yes; were they pro-life – both yes; and did they support the current Biden Administration’s “open border” policy – both no.
See all the answers and opening and closing statements in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
