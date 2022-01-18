Jimmy Davis Foster (1943 – 2022)

Jimmy Davis Foster, 78, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home with his beloved wife by his side.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Foster was born on May 13, 1943, in Washington, Virginia to the late Jack Foster and the late Edith Cave. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Cave, and his son, Troy Davis Foster.

He was a professional painter and the owner of Foster’s Painting. He was a lifelong resident of Rappahannock County, a well-known painter, and contractor for many years before starting his business, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He married the love of his life, Mary Ellen, on July 18, 1964. He enjoyed going to the horse races, watching NASCAR, and watching his Washington football team. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Later in life, Jimmy “Pawpaw” and his great-grandson became very close and truly became his best friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen Foster; daughter, Penny Dietrich (Shawn); grandson, Isaiah Boyd (Kelly); great-grandson, Bronx Boyd; three sisters, Juanita Alther, Darlene Duncan, and Wilma Lee Darnell and brother, William Foster.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock County Sherriff’s Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Washington, VA 22747.