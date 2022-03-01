Jimmye Ann Dodson (1948 – 2022)

Jimmye Ann Dodson, 73, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home with Tammy, Trey, and Shavey by her side.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Jimmye Ann was born August 16, 1948, in Front Royal, VA, daughter of the late James Wallace and Alice Louvada Kesler Sutton.

She worked for F&M Bank, Virginia Savings Bank, Peebles, and retired from the Town of Front Royal. After retirement, she worked for Lester & Mowery Pharmacy, which she always said was her favorite place to work.

Jimmye Ann enjoyed ceramics, embroidery, cooking, and baking, and was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals. She will be long remembered for her laugh and quick-wittedness.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Jimmye Ann was married to the late Floyd Lee Dodson Jr., who preceded her in death in 1999.

Surviving are a daughter, Tamara Lee “Tammy” Buracker and husband Jake of Front Royal; son, Floyd Lee “Trey” Dodson III of Front Royal; a sister-in-law, Doris Smedley and family of Front Royal; and a very special and dear friend, Charles “Shavey” Smedley of Front Royal.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Wood, Buster Campbell, Brian Mowery, Christopher Lockhart, Larry Jones, and Tim Hovey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kelley Smedley, J.H. Smedley, Bryan Smedley, and Lee Lockhart.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.