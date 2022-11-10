Opinion
JMU is working to address Virginia’s teacher shortage crisis
As it becomes increasingly urgent to prepare more teachers, as reported in the November 7 article “Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it,” Virginia’s colleges and universities can play a critical role in building the teacher workforce pipeline for future generations.
At James Madison University’s College of Education, working in collaboration with Virginia’s Community College’s and local K-12 school divisions across the state, we have done a lot of work with initiatives combating against the teacher shortage crisis.
Improving flexibility and affordability during the teacher-licensure process can help knock down the most obvious hurdles students face when considering a future teaching career.
Graduate-degree licensure programs can provide flexible options that suit the unique needs of today’s career professionals and adult learners who are inspired to become teachers – allowing them to complete coursework at a faster pace or around a work schedule.
“Grow Your Own” initiatives, like the one recently established at JMU with $4.2M in state support, create a no-cost pathway with academic and professional development support programs for eligible high school students and teacher assistants to become licensed teaching professionals in their hometown school districts.
The Virginia New Teacher Support Program and The Virginia Principal are programs designed to partner intentionally with the school divisions in the Shenandoah Valley, and across the Commonwealth of Virginia, to build the professional capacity of our classrooms with highly qualified teachers.
There is no simple answer or one-size-fits-all magic bullet to tackling teacher shortages. But by offering creative new approaches with innovative solutions to recruiting and training future educators it is possible to strengthen the Commonwealth’s teacher workforce pipeline.
Dr. Mark L’Esperance, Dean
James Madison University College of Education
Opinion
Vote politics out of Front Royal
“Welcome back, my friends, to a show that never ends.”
This continues to be one of my favorite lyrics from a song that describes our society and how we act. The full lyrics go: “Welcome back, my friends, to a show that never ends. Come inside, come inside.”
The never-ending show starts again every two to four years as we elect our leaders to represent us in national, state, and local elections.
Last week I received an unbelievable number of communications from both parties from people I don’t know. Even from candidates I know, it seems that getting through the spin of the never-ending show is extremely hard on all levels.
Most troubling was one mailer I received. The mailer had the locally endorsed candidates as selected by the local Republican committee in a nonpartisan election, completely undermining the rationale for nonpartisan local elections.
The nonpartisan structure created a very cool opportunity for community leaders to keep the focus on local issues without the stain or influence of national interests or parties. These nonpartisan elections were put in place through the charters of towns throughout the State of Virginia. The charters stated the local elections in towns and school boards should be nonpartisan.
Simply put, selecting and electing leaders that have the best qualifications and experience would better serve Front Royal by not allowing ambitious party politicos the opportunity to influence or control elected officials at the local level. Elect candidates whose loyalties are local.
These rules were instituted to promote candidates who would run on their own merits, and raise money and debate the logic of their platforms, outlining how they would help their community prosper without relying on political parties or affiliations.
In fact, the federal government passed the Hatch Act to restrict the political activities of federal government employees in the executive branch and later amended as well as extended in several states. In Front Royal, candidates for town council are restricted by not being allowed to have party designation on the ballot.
I am so upset about this issue because I received a mailer today from the local Republican Party. The mailer had only one federal congressional race supported in the party mailer. However, most of the mailer promoted individuals the party endorsed in the town’s nonpartisan election.
These endorsements go against the reasons for having nonpartisan town elections. First, opposing candidates work at a disadvantage when the other candidates that are endorsed by the party are helped financially and with manpower. This opens the door for a candidate’s loyalty to the party to possibly override the needs of the community. Look at the effects of the problems created over the past six years. You will find that it appears there is a direct correlation with the influence of the endorsed people elected.
Qualified candidates who work for the federal government are handicapped in running when they must compete against the power of the dominant party for resources and are restricted from accepting any financial support or campaign materials. Violating this rule would place individuals’ continued employment in question if their activities can be linked to party involvement.
With that said, we have several excellent candidates that have outstanding resumes. Their voices in our council would be helpful in solving issues facing our community. Their loyalty is and will remain local.
Add Bruce Rappaport and Gene Kilby to the Council; together, with the addition of recently appointed Skip Rogers, this would be a great start in getting our community back on track in addressing Front Royal’s needs without caving to the personal interests of individuals controlled by party affiliations in what should be a nonpartisan town charted election.
Vote for the most qualified individual who can do the job, not who the party wants you to elect.
We have the opportunity to change the direction of our community. Help us get back on track in preparation for the next show that starts in 2024. We deserve better leadership.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Opinion
Political Trends
An article came out this week from conservative writer George Will in the Washington Post that called for President Joe Biden and V.P. Kamala Harris not to run in the next presidential election. Will, who has opposed Trump from the beginning, basically said that the Republicans might make the mistake of running a man who has proven to be unqualified for the highest office and the Democrats need to protect the nation and not follow suit. Will, who voted for Biden in 2020, believes Biden is too old as seen in recent gaffs. It seems odd to not nominate a sitting president and Americans have become used to most of our presidents serving a full eight years. Only once in the 20th or 21st centuries has a party not nominated a sitting president and over the past forty-two years only two presidents have served only one term. Yet there was a time in our history when this was quite common. A time when the nation experienced a string of subpar presidents and went for twenty-four years without having a two-term president or even nominating a sitting president.
Looking back at presidents, you can see times when parties had long runs in power. Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic Republicans basically held power from 1800 to 1828, a twenty-eight-year run. The Republicans then held the White House, with only two interruptions from 1860 to 1932, a seventy-two-year run. Democrats came back with their own run and only one interruption from 1932 to 1968, a thirty-six-year run. It gets harder to tell after that. There could be a mini-run of Republicans from 1968 to 2008, a forty- year run with two interruptions, or maybe Clinton started a Democratic run in 1992 till today, a thirty-year run with two interruptions. The other possibility is that we are mimicking the one time we skipped when there were no runs. The parties went back and forth. The time between Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln, 1836 to 1860, when only one sitting president was renominated and there were no two-term presidents.
This time period started off with the one president that was renominated. Martin Van Buren won as a Democratic in 1836 but his presidency fell into shambles the following year with the Panic of 1837, one of the largest depressions in American history. The same holds true in 1837 as it does today. Americans vote first with their wallets. Van Buren did get the Democratic nod in 1840, but Americans blamed him for their economic woes and voted in the Whig, William Henry Harrison, good old Tippecanoe and his VP Tyler too. Speaking of woes, Harrison gave a long-winded inaugural speech in the cold, got sick and died a month later. It was no longer “Tyler too,” but now Tyler alone. He really was alone. He had been a Democrat his entire life but had switched to the Whigs to run on and balance the ticket. He was never supposed to be president and was shunned by both parties. When his term ended, he threw a party and announced to the crowd, “They cannot say now that I am a president without a party.” Clearly the Whigs had no interest in him running for a second term.
In 1844 both parties ran new candidates. The Whigs ran their founder and champion Henry Clay, while the Democrats ran an up-and-comer who most reminded them of Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk. Being from Tennessee, Polk even borrowed Jackson’s nickname and was known as “Young Hickory.” Polk was responsible for arguably the most controversial war in American history, the Mexican War, one that divided the nation along section lines. His presidency was so stressful that he decided to not run again for health reason. It was a good thing, too, or else he would have been the second president to die in office as he did pass about a year after he left the White House.
In 1848 both parties ran completely new candidates once again. Whigs went with their favorite tactic of running a war hero, and after the Mexican War there was none bigger than Zachary Taylor. Democrats, trying to continue to keep the ghost of Jackson alive, ran his Secretary of War, Lewis Cass. Even Jackson’s spirt could not help Cass, who lost to the very charismatic and popular Taylor. However, the Whigs retained their bad luck when, as with their last president, Taylor died, leaving the Whigs with the not as charismatic or popular Millard Filmore.
Not impressed with the Filmore presidency (no, I am not making these names up, they really were all presidents), the Whigs continued their trend and nominated the second most famous general of the Mexican War, Winfield Scott in 1852. The Democrats also ran a new name with Franklin Pierce, who won the day. Pierce got caught up in the Bleeding Kansas debacle and might as well have been radioactive in the 1856 election, the way the Democratic Party threw him under the bus. The party picked the least controversial candidate they could find, and it turned out to be possibly the worst American president, James Buchanan. As there was no Whig party to speak of, two other parties ran candidates. The Know Nothings, trying to get Whig votes, dug up and ran the corps of Filmore, while the brand-new Republican party ran John C. Freemont. The Republicans had enough Whigs in the party to nominate a military hero. No surprise Buchanan won, being from really the only major party in the race although he would go on to do nothing but watch the nation crumble into Civil War.
Then, of course, there is the 1860 election, where again neither major party ran the same candidate. Democrats ran Stephen Douglas, while the Republicans took a shot at a newcomer and nominated Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln ended the run of new candidates when in 1864 he ran and won a second term. It’s hard to imagine the turnover in the presidents as it was between 1836 and 1860, yet we can understand the back-and-forth. We have seen the presidency switch parties after each president since George H.W. Bush in 1988.
What we can learn from this is that, if the pattern holds and if Biden decides not to run, the Republicans will take over. We can also see this as a warning. The years between 1836 and 1860 are some of the most turbulent years in our history. It was during those years that things were becoming so divisive that it led to Civil War. I can’t say whether it was poor leadership that led to war or that even the best of our presidents could not have held us together during those years. However, I am leaning on the side of poor leadership. That means it’s up to us now to choose leaders who can properly steer our ship of state and honestly try to unite us instead of playing politics. I am not saying that this is easy. Clearly, the last two presidents have failed, and I have no idea what candidate can truly bridge the divide. All I know is I hope we can find one soon and not suffer the same fate as they did the last time we saw this trend.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Commentary: How gender, race, age and voter ID laws affect whether a voter actually casts a ballot
Who shows up to cast a ballot and who is allowed to mark a ballot and have it counted will determine which candidates take office and what issues they focus on.
The Conversation asked three scholars on different aspects of voter turnout for their insights as the election approaches.
More women vote, and white women vote differently
Jane Junn, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, and in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, new attention is focused on the role of women voters in U.S. elections. Regarding their turnout, three facts are important to keep in mind.
First, women outnumber men in the electorate. In the 2020 presidential election, women made up 53.1% of voters compared with 46.9% of men. This is a consistent pattern over decades.
Second, the gender gap is also a race gap. Women are more likely to support Democratic candidates than men, but there are racial and ethnic differences in that overall trend. While Black, Latina, Asian American, and other women voters of color are strong supporters of Democrats, most white female voters have consistently supported Republican Party candidates.
For example, in 2020, 53% of white women voted for Donald Trump – compared with 46% who supported President Joe Biden.
Third, every election has a unique electorate. So it’s important to distinguish between voter turnout, where mobilization is key, and the patterns of partisan candidate choice. National patterns of voting in presidential elections are different from state and local election trends. And the contours of the voting public change over time, as young people turn 18 and new citizens register to vote.
Young voter turnout is low
John Holbein, University of Virginia
The United States has some of the lowest rates of youth voter turnout in the world. That’s despite the fact that a dominant majority of young people 18 to 24 years old care about politics and public affairs and want to participate in politics.
As my collaborator, political scientist D. Sunshine Hillygus, and I describe in our book “Making Young Voters,” many young people find the process of registering and voting too complex.
There are two ways to address this problem. The first is to revamp civics education to teach young people the skills they need to overcome voting obstacles. The Democracy Prep Charter School Network is a group of schools that structures students’ entire educational experience around “educating responsible citizen scholars for success in the college of their choice and a life of active citizenship.”
The other way is to reform laws to make registration easier and less complex, such as enabling online registration, preregistration of 16- and 17-year-olds and same-day registration and voting.
Both approaches meaningfully increase youth turnout and would help the next generation of young voters.
Voter ID laws affect turnout unequally
Nazita Lajevardi, Michigan State University
In 35 states, voters must provide some form of physical identification when they arrive to cast a ballot. In eight of those states, the strictest rules apply, typically requiring voters who arrive without a proper photo ID to take additional action, such as bring one to the polling place later in the day before their vote will be counted.
These laws make it more difficult for all people to vote but do so unequally. Black and other voters of color are less likely than whites to be able to afford the material burdens of securing qualifying identification, such as even getting to a motor vehicles office to attain the identification required to vote.
The strictest forms of these laws appear to disproportionately affect minority voter turnout.
Further, research shows that minorities are more likely than whites to be asked to actually present their ID at the polls.
And finally, even if voter ID laws are repealed, studies show that their effects last: People who were less likely to have proper ID still don’t show up, even if they don’t need those IDs anymore. That signals voters remain confused about whether they are allowed to vote, even when the law is clear that they can.
By Jane Junn
USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences; John Holbein, University of Virginia; and Nazita Lajevardi, Michigan State University
Jane Junn is USC Associates Chair in Social Sciences and a professor of political science and gender and sexuality studies at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. John Holbein is an associate professor of public policy, politics, and education at the University of Virginia. Nazita Lajevardi is an associate professor of political science at Michigan State University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: De-emphasizing SATs would be a godsend for students and parents
1080. That’s what I tallied on the SATs more than 40 years ago while attending my college prep high school in Washington, D.C.
Surprisingly, I did better on the math portion, getting 600, but I earned just 480 on the English section. My coursework had revealed the opposite: I struggled in algebra and calculus, yet I aced literature and composition assignments easily.
This stroll down the test-taking lane – “bring at least two No. 2 pencils and get a good night’s sleep beforehand” – comes courtesy of a recent article in the Virginia Mercury by my colleague Nathaniel Cline.
He reported that dozens of colleges in the state, including the University of Virginia, Norfolk State, and Virginia Tech, have relaxed admissions exam requirements. More than 1,800 accredited four-year colleges and universities nationwide will offer ACT/SAT-optional or test-free policies for fall 2023 applicants.
The shift will draw even more scrutiny to the lucrative testing juggernaut that has ruled the college admissions process for decades and struck so much fear, second-guessing, and nausea in high school juniors and seniors. The standardized exams – I took both in high school – didn’t freak me out, though they wreaked havoc with some of my friends.
A James Madison University admissions official told Cline that grades in core courses were more relevant for identifying potential academic success instead of standardized test scores. De-emphasizing the tests will force colleges to look more closely at a student’s entire body of work in high school, including class selection and grades, extracurriculars, and community service.
That’s a worthwhile switch.
“We’ve had an increase in the underrepresented populations,” including low-income and Pell Grant-eligible students, Donna Harper, vice president of access and enrollment management at JMU, told me Wednesday. “The biggest thing for us was attempting to provide better access.”
It might be tougher for higher ed to discern who to admit, but in the long run, the change to optional testing is better for both students and colleges. The former won’t be rejected so easily. By doing the hard work at the start, the latter will probably gain a better indication of who will fare well.
The not-for-profit College Board, which has reported more than $1 billion annually in revenue, produces the test. I doubt the board or the $1 billion-plus industry of testing prep will go quietly, though. There’s just too much cash involved.
The board, by the way, also produces Advanced Placement tests. So it’s still trying to safeguard a chunk of the revenue stream.
The SATs started in 1926 as a college admissions test for a few thousand applicants. The exam has led to controversy, criticism, and plenty of study in the nearly 100 years since it began.
Even the name’s been contentious: It originally was called the Scholastic Aptitude Test, and the idea it was a test of intelligence backed a theory “there was a strong connection between intelligence and race,” as one test history noted. Name changes have continued. A required essay section started in 2005 but later became optional.
Racial gaps in the scores have persisted over time, and critics have said the test is culturally biased. As The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education previously noted, test scores are a key indicator of the disparities in school districts that predominantly Black and brown students usually attend and those attended by white and Asian students.
“Public schools in many neighborhoods with large black populations are underfunded, inadequately staffed, and ill-equipped to provide the same quality of secondary education that is offered in predominantly white suburban school districts,” the journal said in 2005.
Thus, test scores were more a result of the everyday school challenges certain students faced than of any innate ability.
There’s also the disposable income families need to take test prep classes. Obviously, the higher the income, the more likely parents can afford to enroll their children in courses or one-on-one tutoring. Test prep can cost thousands of dollars, news articles note.
The tests themselves have fees, too, though students might be eligible for waivers. The SAT costs $60 this year, for example.
My wife and I, first-generation college students in our families, knew it was important for our three children to do well on the SATs. Because we could pay, we had each take the test several times, beginning in middle school.
(I vividly remember leaving Roger Jr. at the testing site when he was in the seventh grade and how the other students dwarfed him in size. One curious guy asked how old he was.)
A study released last year found that at 100 private colleges, test-optional policies were connected with a 3 to 4% increase in admissions of Pell Grant recipients and a 10 to 12% increase in first-time Black, Latinx, and Native American students.
Imagine what juniors and seniors could do by not having to focus on the SATs. They could use that time on current classes. Or completing community service. Maybe there’s an extracurricular they could fit in.
Parents, meanwhile, could keep a little more money in their pockets.
All of those are good reasons to ditch the SATs. Sorry, College Board.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Alternate Reality
Most of what you need to know about today’s Republican Party is illustrated in their viewpoint about the 2020 election. The party is rife with election skeptics; many of their candidates are deniers and if elected, many will be positioned to influence the outcome of elections after the voting is done.
That large numbers of Republicans still deny the validity of the 2020 election with absolutely no proof illustrates that wishing for a different outcome is overruling their reason, creating a warped viewpoint. This is surely not the criteria for an informed electorate making life-changing decisions. Certainly not all members subscribe to the party’s alternate reality, but their silence is startling and does not bode well for democracy.
This characteristic of self-deception reverberates through the party and is seen in their policies. “Trickledown” economics, where those who need the least relief from taxation influence the laws to increase their advantages is one of the tenets. If the GOP takes charge, we will likely see broad tax cuts, not offset by spending cuts, much as the last British Prime Minister attempted to do and resigned because of Parliamentary disapproval due to the market tailspin.
With majorities, Republican leaders will also likely work against affirming the debt ceiling, money that is already spent, endangering the American and global economies already on shaky ground. Ten years ago, this tactic caused a downgrade to American credit worthiness. We can expect attacks on programs like Social Security and Medicare.
The Supreme Court brought to us by Republican chicanery will again attack civil rights in their next term. The judicial concept of precedence is tossed aside; the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade decision was upended with little concern for real world results, or promises made in confirmation hearings, and done with the support of a minority of Americans. SCOTUS wants to limit the power of the EPA, charged with protecting clean air and water for Americans families. Hard won voting rights were diminished in previous decisions. A Roberts Court decision toed the Republican line by allowing unlimited campaign contributions by donors. These wealthy donors will expect a return on their investments.
The GOP’s environmental plan will not outlive the election cycle. They ignore recurring 500- and 1000-year storm events, unprecedented wildfires, droughts, and floods, refusing to follow science in favor of their donors wishes to avoid the cost of meeting environmentally favorable reforms. The right overlooks the fact that we are already paying for the damage to the environment in recovery costs to these increasingly intense natural disasters.
The worldwide problem of inflation did not originate in the U.S., nor will it be corrected solely by domestic measures. But the unfunded tax cuts and debt limit fights which are the mainstays of Republican legislatures will worsen inflation, increase deficits, and hand them a self-manufactured weapon – “we can’t afford it” – to wield against Social Security and Medicare.
In contrast, Democratic action instituted measures that drastically reduced deaths and hospitalizations from COVID; crafted a worldwide response to Russian aggression in Ukraine; bolstered support for NATO and approved 2 new members to the organization. Democrats voted for funding to rebuild roads and bridges and renew our crumbling infrastructure. Democrats want to help expand broadband into rural and under-served areas.
There is ample evidence of the deficiency of the GOP grasp on reality. Republican counties had higher COVID death rates than Democratic counties, a result of bad information and decisions promoted by the party. The party is in the grip of a hysteria that depends upon manipulation by unreasonable fear and repetition to overwhelm reason. Their culture prompts them to feel victimized and aggrieved. A minority of radicals holds the entire enterprise hostage to extremism. Gullibility and magical thinking do not make for good decisions. Our futures are at stake. Please look beyond the slogans when you vote this fall.
Steve Foreman
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
Commentary: A study says Virginians rank third nationally in political engagement. We’ll see in 8 days.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This is a city accustomed to big-league politics. The legacy of former Arkansas Gov.-turned-President Bill Clinton is ubiquitous: libraries, schools, and streets bear his name.
This year, Arkansas has major statewide elections, including those for a U.S. Senate seat and governor. Yard signs sprout like dandelions from almost every parcel of real estate in its capital city.
Virginia, by contrast, has no statewide headline-grabbers, though there are some nail-biter congressional races. The 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts are anybody’s guess as Republicans, riding a wave of momentum, have targeted Democratic representatives in those swing districts. Things are also getting interesting in the 10th District, a district in the Washington suburbs and exurbs where the Democratic incumbent should have an edge but where the Republican challenger has mounted a formidable campaign.
This commonwealth draws a bye on statewide races. This is the one even-numbered year in every six in which no U.S. Senate race exists. And Virginia elects its governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in odd-numbered years.
While Arkansas has more marquee contests, odds are that voters in Virginia are more knowledgeable and engaged in the few races in which they will vote in eight days than Arkansans will be, an analysis by fintech services provider WalletHub suggests.
The study ranks Virginia as the nation’s third most politically engaged state, trailing first-place Maryland and second-place New Jersey, according to its broad-based analysis of multiple metrics and political and election data. The information was drawn from independent, nonprofit research organizations such as OpenSecrets.org, the Center for Responsive Politics, U.S. Census data, Ballotpedia, AmeriCorps, the National Conference of State Legislatures, the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and the job-search website Indeed.
Arkansas sits on the opposite end of the spectrum: 50th in average political engagement.
Why was the enormous gulf between Virginia and her Deep South sister and other states less civically or politically attuned?
The obvious built-in advantage for both Virginia and neighboring Maryland is their proximity to the seat of the national government.
Washington is a company town, and politics is the company. Business is brisk 24/7/365 and never knows a recession or a bear market. That imperative spills overabundantly into neighboring Virginia and Maryland. As in D.C., situational awareness is a prerequisite for the broad array of business that is tied to Uncle Sam in these two states.
“Consider how many people work in government or for companies that do work for the government,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
“The percentage of people in the public sector in Virginia is probably higher than anywhere else, and it’s not just in Northern Virginia, but also in Hampton Roads with the military and veterans,” he said.
But being astute about government is not confined to the state’s most populous areas. In every region of Virginia, voters keep close track of issues that affect their communities.
Over many years of traveling Virginia and covering politics in areas as diverse as remote southwestern counties, the leafy suburbs of Arlington, Southside’s struggling former mill towns, and Navy-dominated Norfolk, I found people conversant with not only their own political and governmental issues but those making news in Richmond and in Washington.
It also helps that voters in Virginia (and New Jersey) have more experience with elections. Ours is one of only a handful of states that hold general elections every November. Even-numbered years are for elections for federal offices – Congress and the presidency. Virginia reserves odd-numbered years for state government elections: the House of Delegates every other year; races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, as well as the state Senate every four years.
Only Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Virginia will hold state elections in 2023. Virginia will elect new state senators and delegates.
“I think it’s meaningful from the perspective of engagement that Virginia holds elections every year,” said Kyle Kondik, the director of communications for the University of Virginia Center for Politics and managing editor of “Sabato’s Crystal Ball.”
Turnout for elections in Virginia – particularly the one next week with no statewide races on the ballot – pales alongside that for presidential-year elections, yet Virginians are showing up in impressive numbers.
In the 2020 elections, the 4.5 million Virginians who voted shattered the state’s record for turnout in any election, with an increase of 13% over the 3.9 million who voted in the presidential race four years earlier – the year Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was his party’s vice-presidential nominee. Last November, the 3.6 million votes cast in the gubernatorial election was a 26% dropoff from the 2020 turnout, but it obliterated the previous record turnout for a governor’s race (2.6 million in 2017) by 25%.
And this year, early voting figures compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project suggest a turnout even larger than that seen in the 2018 “blue wave” midterm election that put Democrats in control of Congress and gave the party seven of Virginia’s 11 U.S. House seats. As of Oct. 26, Virginians had cast 473,735 early ballots either in person or by mail, compared with 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterms, an increase of more than one-third, but the liberalized early voting measures Virginians enjoy now were not in place then.
Other factors that figure into the study’s measurement of political engagement included education and income.
According to U.S. Census Bureau educational attainment data released this year, Virginia ranks eighth nationally in the percentage of people aged 25 or older who have at least a four-year college degree.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis ranks the commonwealth 14th nationally in per capita personal income and 13th among states in gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2022.
There’s one more category that reckoned prominently in the rankings and gives Virginia a powerful edge over most any other state: how much money it pumps into political campaigns and committees. That’s where our uncommonwealth punches above its weight with only about 8 million people. We rank seventh behind the likes of California, Texas, New York, and Florida, according to OpenSecrets.org.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.