Jo Ann Summerlin, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Captain Hawk of the Salvation Army and Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.

Jo Ann was born on June 3, 1948, in Front Royal to the late Homer and Nina Funk Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Summerlin; son, Harrison Potter; daughter, Joyce Bennett; brother, Homer Allen Pullen; sister, Mary Berry, and grandson, Timmy Jenkins.

She began her ministry journey at birth and later became an ordained minister. Over the years, she has faithfully taught and preached at the Salvation Army, where she proudly holds the honor of being a Corps Sergeant Major.

She was a kind, generous, intelligent lady who inspired people with her faith, devotion, and trust in God. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, minister, and friend. She was serious about her work for the Lord, but she was also known for her sense of humor and amiable personality. Her love for her family was unmeasurable. She will truly be missed.

Survivors include three sons, John Potter (Bonnie), Dale Potter, and John Clatterbuck (Dawn); five daughters, Pam Potter, Judy Emerson, Jo Potter, Faye Campbell (Billy), and Eunice Potter; sister, Margaret Pultz and Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Justin Patterson, Randy Fullerton, Ashton Hoffman, Matt Maynard, Kevin Davenport, and Jason Neal.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.