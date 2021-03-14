Jo Anne Petty (1929 – 2021)

Jo Anne Petty, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Petty was born on August 10, 1929, in Culpeper, Virginia to the late Roy and Helen Rodgers Baumgardner. She attended Rivermont Baptist Church. Mrs. Petty loved the outdoors, working in her garden, going fishing on a nice warm day, spending time with her family, and going to Charlestown to play the slots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll “Jack” Petty.

Survivors include her two daughters, Carol Anne Ritenour and Kay Marble both of Front Royal; son, James F. Petty and wife Regina of Browntown; one brother Roger Baumgardner of Culpeper; six grandchildren, Chad Ritenour and wife Donna, Jeff Ritenour, Gina Welch and husband Chris, Camilla Gaudioso, Travis Petty, and wife Hope, and step-grandson Wade Ritenour and wife Kim; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Petty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister Mary Ellen Revoir; and one brother LeRoy Baumgardner.

The family would like to thank Heritage Hall for all of their support, care, and love over the past two years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 17 from 9:45 a.m.to 10:45 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Due to COVID restrictions, all are asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing.